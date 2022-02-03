 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Florida Man files lawsuit after being beaten by police. No word on when the followup beating for the lawsuit is scheduled to occur   (wftv.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On Wednesday, Friend's attorney raised questions about the arresting officer, Nathaniel Tuck.  He left the Apopka Police Department after being accused of involvement with the Proud Boys and facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection

A policeman, part of a terrorist organization?  I'm shocked, I tell you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A veteran and former law enforcement officer who says he was beaten by Apopka police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's African American. I'm surprised they didn't empty 3 magazines of rounds each into him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, they'll have a meeting and review the tape.  Then they'll discuss what went wrong, and how they can improve when they go to beat him next time.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He won't get much, relatively speaking.

Florida republiklan lawmakers passed a law a few years ago severely limiting the financial liability police can face.

Like around 800k max, iirc.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Well, they'll have a meeting and review the tape.  Then they'll discuss what went wrong, and how they can improve when they go to beat him next time.


If they knew about the recording, I doubt they would go with the "he became violent and reached for what we thought was a gun" justification.

...or maybe they would.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Idk why, but this feels appropriate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.

Oh, also:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What are we paying the cops for, again?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Well, they'll have a meeting and review the tape.  Then they'll discuss what went wrong, and how they can improve when they go to beat him next time.


What went wrong is that there is a tape.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do cops have their own flag?  Aren't they supposed to be Americans?

/Just asking.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: He won't get much, relatively speaking.

Florida republiklan lawmakers passed a law a few years ago severely limiting the financial liability police can face.

Like around 800k max, iirc.


That's "Tort Reform!" and "looking out for the taxpayer in these frivolous lawsuits"..  There's a documentary about it called "Hot Coffee", named after the infamous McDonald's case.  Well worth a look.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course we don't know when the next beating is! The surprised look on his face is half the fun for them.  Also they wouldn't want him to have back up or be recording it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Why do cops have their own flag?  Aren't they supposed to be Americans?

/Just asking.


To be fair, the queer community has their own flags.

But so do Confederates and Nazis.

So it would appear to matter what the flag is.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ZMugg: He's African American. I'm surprised they didn't empty 3 magazines of rounds each into him.


Who says they still won't?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: ZMugg: He's African American. I'm surprised they didn't empty 3 magazines of rounds each into him.

Who says they still won't?


True.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.

Oh, also:

[Fark user image 425x476]

What are we paying the cops for, again?


To protect rich people
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

