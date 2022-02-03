 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stranglers, Sparks, Flesh For Lulu, and The Mission Of Burma. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #309. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
46
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I keep waking up before my alarm goes off this week. So, yeah, standing by. :)
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Predict ... this will be a great show!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hola!. doing some running around. may be a bit low-key today..
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi de hi campers
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: For some reason I keep waking up before my alarm goes off this week. So, yeah, standing by. :)


At least you don't have to listen to jazz today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the Kevin Stockdale video again earlier, I spotted the Sioux on his office wall
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: For some reason I keep waking up before my alarm goes off this week. So, yeah, standing by. :)

At least you don't have to listen to jazz today.

At least you don't have to listen to jazz today.


Instead I get gardening tips which don't apply to the Seattle area at all. I think I'd rather listen to some jerk play jazz. :P (what's a "drought"? ;) )
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Watching the Kevin Stockdale video again earlier, I spotted the Sioux on his office wall
[Fark user image 448x314]


Good catch!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening!

I'm here but I think I'm going to close my eyes for a while.
Probably it's a bad idea but the talk about veggies is an additional incentive.

Wow! Tomatoes. Yes, they are yummy. Can't live without tomatoes.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great White North checking in..
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Evening!

I'm here but I think I'm going to close my eyes for a while.
Probably it's a bad idea but the talk about veggies is an additional incentive.

Wow! Tomatoes. Yes, they are yummy. Can't live without tomatoes.


Tomatoes are only useful for pasta sauce, salsa, and ketchup :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: Evening!

I'm here but I think I'm going to close my eyes for a while.
Probably it's a bad idea but the talk about veggies is an additional incentive.

Wow! Tomatoes. Yes, they are yummy. Can't live without tomatoes.

Tomatoes are only useful for pasta sauce, salsa, and ketchup :p


& pizza
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yay. It's er...yeah...um...Mat &...ermm Brandon..yeah
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WHEN IS BRYAN FERRY COMING ON?!?!?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


Splendid threads there
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't believe it's Thursday already.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Yay. It's er...yeah...um...Mat &...ermm Brandon..yeah


yeah, ummm, just can't umm tune in, er, like, early today.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: WHEN IS BRYAN FERRY COMING ON?!?!?


RIGHT AFTER I GIVE AWAY THIS SHIRT
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh. It's Bandcamp Friday tomorrow in case anyone forgot
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: CarnySaur: WHEN IS BRYAN FERRY COMING ON?!?!?

RIGHT AFTER I GIVE AWAY THIS SHIRT


there's a giveaway? What did I miss yesterday?

Pista: Oh. It's Bandcamp Friday tomorrow in case anyone forgot


???
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Lioness7: Evening!

I'm here but I think I'm going to close my eyes for a while.
Probably it's a bad idea but the talk about veggies is an additional incentive.

Wow! Tomatoes. Yes, they are yummy. Can't live without tomatoes.

Tomatoes are only useful for pasta sauce, salsa, and ketchup :p

& pizza


given the audience, can't believe no one has said bloody mary
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: CarnySaur: WHEN IS BRYAN FERRY COMING ON?!?!?

RIGHT AFTER I GIVE AWAY THIS SHIRT

there's a giveaway? What did I miss yesterday?



a giveaway
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: WHEN IS BRYAN FERRY COMING ON?!?!?


Right after the L&R twofer
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: CarnySaur: WHEN IS BRYAN FERRY COMING ON?!?!?

RIGHT AFTER I GIVE AWAY THIS SHIRT

there's a giveaway? What did I miss yesterday?


a giveaway


dammitsoverymuch
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: Yay. It's er...yeah...um...Mat &...ermm Brandon..yeah

yeah, ummm, just can't umm tune in, er, like, early today.


Last time I heard this much hum was a bad amplifier connection.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: djslowdive: Lioness7: Evening!

I'm here but I think I'm going to close my eyes for a while.
Probably it's a bad idea but the talk about veggies is an additional incentive.

Wow! Tomatoes. Yes, they are yummy. Can't live without tomatoes.

Tomatoes are only useful for pasta sauce, salsa, and ketchup :p

& pizza

given the audience, can't believe no one has said bloody mary


I prefer a mimosa, cider, or screwdriver if I'm drinking early :p
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Present
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: sno man: Pista: Yay. It's er...yeah...um...Mat &...ermm Brandon..yeah

yeah, ummm, just can't umm tune in, er, like, early today.

Last time I heard this much hum was a bad amplifier connection.


fwiw he's actually getting better each week. (I couldn't help myself)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"generational trauma"? you use big words sassie.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooh. The Cure just added a third Wembley show to their tour this year
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gotta step out in 5, rocket launch at 1:13.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bad pun is bad :p
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Gotta step out in 5, rocket launch at 1:13.


Have a safe flight.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Gotta step out in 5, rocket launch at 1:13.


was really hoping for the 2-fer yesterday for something new.. alas.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: thespindrifter: Gotta step out in 5, rocket launch at 1:13.

Have a safe flight.

Have a safe flight.


I bloody wish.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sunny South Florida Checking In

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Sunny South Florida Checking In

[i.pinimg.com image 474x300]


Is that Tim Minchin?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Sunny South Florida Checking In

[i.pinimg.com image 474x300]


And gets its own fark tag.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


That's a mighty fine tshirt you got there.
 
