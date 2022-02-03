 Skip to content
(Money Control (India))   Apparently New York City rats not only have plenty of pizza to get sick on, they also have their own special COVID variant   (moneycontrol.com) divider line
11
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... a mutant strain, then?

natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The primary reason we will never get rid of COVID-19 and its variants - it isn't restricted to humans, unlike Smallpox and Polio.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom Rats say masks are unconstitutional.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say get rid of the rats but then NY would be buried in slices.  Probably by the end of the week.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So once enough of this mutation reaches the ocean the last of the whales can die of the 'rona?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say rat shiat?
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Covid Little?
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To anybody who says they missed an obvious explanation, here is the full open access paper at Nature Communications., with lots of stuff that they've tried.

"hell if we know"
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28246-3
Tracking cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineages detected in NYC wastewater.
 
Jester6641
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still better than Chicago style.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New variant in the sewage?

Oh Crap!
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: So... a mutant strain, then?

Let's hope it doesn't splinter off.
 
