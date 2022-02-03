 Skip to content
(Biloxi Sun Herald)   Hunter kills 13-foot, 900-pound alligator that had been hunting local livestock. (with 'nope' pics)   (sunherald.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tree stand shot is a safe shot with those critters.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"on private property"

Is this in question? Why the italics?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cow-eating gator.  How Betty White in Lake Placid of you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of belts, wallets and watch bands.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To think people actually pay money to see Jurassic Park movies when Florida is, like, right there.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: To think people actually pay money to see Jurassic Park movies when Florida is, like, right there.


Yea, but then you have to go to Florida.  Safer to observe from a distance.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then he goes and buries it in the Pet Sematary.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gator's daddy is gonna be pissed, I guarantee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "on private property"

Is this in question? Why the italics?


The article is partially just reporting his facebook post, so they're quoting what he literally wrote there.  I'm guessing the property owner wants who he/she is and where the property is left anonymous, so the news org can't really go verify it and is just quoting this guy to characterize the 'where' part of the article.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: A cow-eating gator.  How Betty White in Lake Placid of you.


Last known photo of perp:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: A cow-eating gator.  How Betty White in Lake Placid of you.


They should have given her a farkin' Oscar just for having the sense of humor it took to do that flick.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the next article down on that site:
Two large alligators tumble out of SUV after teen driver crashes, Florida cops say
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hunting livestock", eh?

I guess he never heard of a fence?

Fark this arsehole, he just wanted to shoot a big lizard.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEE???

And people are always on 1/2 Scoop and I'm Eric about their safaris.

/ BSAB, amirite?
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borries says the rancher who owns the land suspects the alligator was "feasting" on calves.
The alligator was believed to be about 80 years old, he said.

Well now they can cut the gator open and see all the calves it had been eating, right? Certainly this would be important information. The great white hunter and the rancher are going to do this, right?

he is having "a full life-size mount" made of the hide and skull
There it is.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "on private property"

Is this in question? Why the italics?


I found this via the website www.huntsflorida.com

"There are different regulations involving the harvest methods used on alligators and vary from state to state. For instance, the use baited hooks for the harvest of alligators on public waters is NOT permitted in the state of Florida. The use of FIREARMS on public waters is also NOT permitted in Florida."
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why do people always feel compelled to used forced perspective in cases like this? If youre trying to pass an average fish snake etc off as larger than it is then I sorta get it. Youre just a dipshiat. But when you find something genuinely larger than the norm there is no need for forced perspective. Ive seen one really close to this size up close. Its very impressive and does not require the old "lets stand five foot behind and hold our arm out and touch it to make it look like I am standing next to it" BS
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Raise gator chow next to gator habitat. Get upset when your dinner invitation is accepted.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jman144: "Hunting livestock", eh?

I guess he never heard of a fence?

Fark this arsehole, he just wanted to shoot a big lizard.


A gator that size tends to ignore fences.  And what is it you think this thing was eating to get that big?  Berries?  Gators hunt things.  It's kind of what they do.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BUT WHAT ABOUT HIS LAPTOP?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the FSU Athletics training cafeteria isn't gonna run out of gator meat for a while!

/it really does taste like chicken
//mmm gator nuggets
///3
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Why do people always feel compelled to used forced perspective in cases like this?


Forced perspective? I don't know anything about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's a lot of belts, wallets and watch bands.


And damn tasty, too.
 
NoGods
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Driver: edmo: "on private property"

Is this in question? Why the italics?

I found this via the website www.huntsflorida.com

"There are different regulations involving the harvest methods used on alligators and vary from state to state. For instance, the use baited hooks for the harvest of alligators on public waters is NOT permitted in the state of Florida. The use of FIREARMS on public waters is also NOT permitted in Florida."


321 yards is a pretty good shot. However, shooting at a low angle across water can have unique hazards. Bullets will skip across a surface like that.

/I just wanted more info on the rifle he used.
 
NoGods
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Sounds like the FSU Athletics training cafeteria isn't gonna run out of gator meat for a while!

/it really does taste like chicken
//mmm gator nuggets
///3


Whenever someone makes that joke about wild game tasting like chicken, I say it's more like bald eagle.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
80 years to just get shot while sleeping on an island. I honestly feel bad for it. He lived a long life, seemingly never having a problem with humans, then eats a few baby cows and his life is over. What really gets me are the hunters. He shoots him from 320 yards away likely with a high-powered rifle and scope then "celebrates" his big accomplishment with so many pictures, mounting the skull, etc. like he really did anything that difficult. The gator was just sitting there, no stalking, or chasing it down. The rancher could have sold tickets to watch that gator eat. Those creatures are much more interesting alive than dead.
 
