(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman finds a secret safe under carpet, calls guy to open it. Nothing found inside. That's it. That's the story   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A sudden Anton Chugur appears"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a picture of a young Al Capone on a tricycle was found.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have literally thought about hiding a safe like this if we ever sell our house.  Fill it with a bunch of fake papers to make it look like financial documents worth millions.... Or files about a bunch of supposed assassinations.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Only a picture of a young Al Capone on a tricycle was found.


With the inscription "Fark you Geraldo!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blastoh: I have literally thought about hiding a safe like this if we ever sell our house.  Fill it with a bunch of fake papers to make it look like financial documents worth millions.... Or files about a bunch of supposed assassinations.


Spray paint some pig iron metallic gold for good measure.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blastoh: I have literally thought about hiding a safe like this if we ever sell our house.  Fill it with a bunch of fake papers to make it look like financial documents worth millions.... Or files about a bunch of supposed assassinations.


might i suggest a treasure map where X marks your septic tank.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least it didn't become a years-long obsession on Reddit.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
a photo of whatever this is?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: blastoh: I have literally thought about hiding a safe like this if we ever sell our house.  Fill it with a bunch of fake papers to make it look like financial documents worth millions.... Or files about a bunch of supposed assassinations.

might i suggest a treasure map where X marks your septic tank.


Even better if you know your house has a septic tank, but has since been connected to city sewer service.

I've lived in two of those. Maybe a third, I didn't ask questions and didn't go looking for answers on the third.
 
Confabulat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All i found under my carpet was dead cockroaches... there was nothing inside of those either. .
 
