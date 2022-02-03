 Skip to content
Hershey tells unvaccinated employees to hit the highway
50
•       •       •

50 Comments
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those faith based excuses but no one ever says what their faith is.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Kinan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cya!
Wouldn't want to be ya!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Oompa Loompas usher them out with a song?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: All those faith based excuses but no one ever says what their faith is.


They will tell you that they are Christians, however none of their actions and beliefs have any resemblance to the teachings of Jesus.
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oldernell: All those faith based excuses but no one ever says what their faith is.


they have faith in the GOP and it's disciple, Fox.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'


I don't think the pro trump militias pay as much as the US army.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'


Still better to discharge now. Otherwise, later, you risk having them start something AND ALSO they still have access to military explosives.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldernell: All those faith based excuses but no one ever says what their faith is.


In Ivermectin we trust.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.


You wouldn't want them to sell the candy secret's to Slugworth would you?
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It isn't you, isn't me
Search for things that you can't see
Going blind out of reach
Somewhere in the vasoline
- Stone Temple Pilots
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'


People who are unwilling to follow orders make crappy soldiers-I have to imagine that they'd also make crappy hide-in-the-woods-a-reckoning-is-coming-better-drink-your-own-urine-I-said-your-own-travis militia members.

OTOH, most of them seem to be cut from that same cloth.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people actually care about cleanliness and infection when making food.
Other people? Not so much:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.


Weird. I'm OK with firing them, but asking people how often they go to church and what meds they take is irrelevant and might screw Hershey over.
 
amb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'

I don't think the pro trump militias pay as much as the US army.


Could have stopped that 6 words sooner.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'

Still better to discharge now. Otherwise, later, you risk having them start something AND ALSO they still have access to military explosives.


I suppose. I just wonder if this is a radicalization moment. They lost the one thing that defined them and will take that bitterness with them.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are antivaxxers gonna do the whole, 'no more hershey chocolate for me then!!" route?  Cuz fark man, these antivaxxer nuts are gonna be reduced to eating nothing but Joe Rogan elk meat and Chik fil a soon, aren't they?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.


Link goes to Epoch times. A right wing pro trump version of Chinese Scientology. Falun Gong.

(same group or campus IT banned from running email servers on campus in the 90's as they were basically spamming the entire nation of China with 'subscribe to our newsletter' stuff.)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'


stupid auto-correct. you mean domestic terror cell
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only salaried employees?   Are hourly employees immune?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Nadie_AZ: 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'

stupid auto-correct. you mean domestic terror cell


Basically. Yes.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.


"I thought this was behind me until September, when I met with an HR representative. It was an interrogation on your religious beliefs. They twisted your words and tried to put words in your mouth. It was terrible.
"I was asked such personal questions that had nothing to do with religion."

Translation "They asked me what other vaccines I refused to take because of religious reasons, and wwhen I said "well, I got all my other vaccinations" they rejected my request for a religious exemption! Can you believe it!?!?"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.

Link goes to Epoch times. A right wing pro trump version of Chinese Scientology. Falun Gong.

(same group or campus IT banned from running email servers on campus in the 90's as they were basically spamming the entire nation of China with 'subscribe to our newsletter' stuff.)


Epoc Times makes Newsmax look like the New York Times.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
will not be so proud when the clots hit
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Only salaried employees?   Are hourly employees immune?


Unionized.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
[I see what you did there.jpg]

/good one!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a Hershey Highway might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.

Weird. I'm OK with firing them, but asking people how often they go to church and what meds they take is irrelevant and might screw Hershey over.


Because the most common medicines use the same ingredients that they are objecting to based on their religion.

"The list includes acetaminophen, albuterol, aspirin, ibuprofen, Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Motrin, Maalox, Ex-Lax, Benadryl, Sudafed, Preparation H, Claritin, Prilosec, and Zoloft."

That's not from Hershey, but another company.  So if you say you can't take the shot due to your objection to the fetal cells then you need to say that you don't take ANY of those meds because they also use the same.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.

Weird. I'm OK with firing them, but asking people how often they go to church and what meds they take is irrelevant and might screw Hershey over.



All who were interviewed mentioned being troubled by similar questions during the meetings, usually held with an immediate supervisor and someone from HR, such as: Have you ever been vaccinated? Are your children vaccinated? How do you protect yourself when you leave your home? How often do you go to church? Do you take Tylenol, ibuprofen, Tums, or Midol?

These are perfectly reasonable questions to ask someone who is requesting a religious exemption to a company mandate.

If so, how can you say that you're truly a religious person, because a lot of those medicines also have the same ingredients as the vaccine?

I seriously doubt this was said as described.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Been a while since I hit the 'ol Hershey Highway
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The policy is not believed to have impacted factory employees and will only cover salary employees."

I am sure all the factory workers are completely vax'd
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Bertuccio: Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.

Weird. I'm OK with firing them, but asking people how often they go to church and what meds they take is irrelevant and might screw Hershey over.


All who were interviewed mentioned being troubled by similar questions during the meetings, usually held with an immediate supervisor and someone from HR, such as: Have you ever been vaccinated? Are your children vaccinated? How do you protect yourself when you leave your home? How often do you go to church? Do you take Tylenol, ibuprofen, Tums, or Midol?

These are perfectly reasonable questions to ask someone who is requesting a religious exemption to a company mandate.

If so, how can you say that you're truly a religious person, because a lot of those medicines also have the same ingredients as the vaccine?

I seriously doubt this was said as described.


Oh. I thought the questions were asked to anyone refusing the vaccine, whether they asked for a religious or medical exemption or not.

Assuming they only asked people who requested exemptions that's reasonable.
 
id10ts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They'll just have to go pack fudge somewhere else.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably not that many. Probably bloody minded aholes that the company is happy to get rid of.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.

"I thought this was behind me until September, when I met with an HR representative. It was an interrogation on your religious beliefs. They twisted your words and tried to put words in your mouth. It was terrible.
"I was asked such personal questions that had nothing to do with religion."

Translation "They asked me what other vaccines I refused to take because of religious reasons, and wwhen I said "well, I got all my other vaccinations" they rejected my request for a religious exemption! Can you believe it!?!?"


This is a solid and well thought-out response, much more so than a lot of companies I'm familiar with, who just shrugged and said "Ok, never mind" when some assclown claimed a religious exemption to modern medicine.
 
ingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with this as long as they have to leave by the same back door they entered.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'


There are no unvaccinated employees at the government lab I work at. The line was simple: You get the shot or you get released from employment, and that's PERIOD. Actual immunocompromised employees with a record of reacting to vaccinations had a small window to discuss that with HR/Occupational Medicine (and I think an option to move to full WFH if that was possible for their job).

This policy caused drama, and admittedly, led to my first and only encounter with HR. I kept my job and the person I snapped at resigned rather than get the shot. I've lost my end of year bonus, my annual raise, and I lost two months of hazard pay. Yes, I'm still farking pissed. This all happened because supervision said "vaccination is an opinion." Yeah let's take that up with smallpox OH WAIT.

/should I have kept my mouth shut? Yes
//should dumbass coworker have kept his mouth shut and not been reading antivax propaganda out loud? Yes
///Caaaaaaaarl that kills people
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

madgonad: oldernell: All those faith based excuses but no one ever says what their faith is.

They will tell you that they are Christians, however none of their actions and beliefs have any resemblance to the teachings of Jesus.


And they will be completely unable to explain how they got all those *other* vaccines without somehow running up against this same, not at all insincere or phony in any way, "faith."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Bertuccio: Munden: And Hershey's paid them to sign a 9-page confidentiality and release agreement.

Weird. I'm OK with firing them, but asking people how often they go to church and what meds they take is irrelevant and might screw Hershey over.

Because the most common medicines use the same ingredients that they are objecting to based on their religion.

"The list includes acetaminophen, albuterol, aspirin, ibuprofen, Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Motrin, Maalox, Ex-Lax, Benadryl, Sudafed, Preparation H, Claritin, Prilosec, and Zoloft."

That's not from Hershey, but another company.  So if you say you can't take the shot due to your objection to the fetal cells then you need to say that you don't take ANY of those meds because they also use the same.


Jesus, don't try to convince these people stop using Preparation H, they're already butthurt enough!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's an oldie, but it applies. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We finally found an issue on which conservatives are willing to put their put their money where their mouth is.  And that issue is defying public health safety guidelines and endangering their fellow man during a world wide health crisis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.


a) Not enough
b) Nobody worth worrying about
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When asked if they could come back, the company told them that particular portal is an exit-only.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Only salaried employees?   Are hourly employees immune?


Maybe the salaried employees are the warning shot to get the hourly minions in line?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hershey's founder was a Mennonite.  Cadbury's was Quaker.

Both attempted to be good employers providing housing and schools at a time when Charles Dickens had a handle on the depressing major work experience in the English-speaking world.

So, I'm trying to understand what religion these anti-vaxxers conjured up to fight an historically enlightened workplace that included chocolate?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'

Still better to discharge now. Otherwise, later, you risk having them start something AND ALSO they still have access to military explosives.


Most trades in the military could basically contribute their skills in floor cleaning, stacking crates in warehouses or counting overcoats in a stores depot to any right-wing militia group.The ones intelligent enough to be in any trades requiring high skill levels are already likely to be vaccinated.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Sim Tree: Nadie_AZ: I'd be curious to know how many people are being laid off / fired  from their jobs over this.

And to be honest, when I saw the headline that the US Army was doing it, my first thoughts were 'will these people join pro Trump militias?'

Still better to discharge now. Otherwise, later, you risk having them start something AND ALSO they still have access to military explosives.

I suppose. I just wonder if this is a radicalization moment. They lost the one thing that defined them and will take that bitterness with them.


I guess we should do nothing then.
 
