 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   "Moderate" geomagnetic storm to hit earth, infuriate progressive and conservative storms   (aol.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Solar wind, Geomagnetic storm, Earth, Aurora, geomagnetic storm, Sun, powerful solar flare, Magnetosphere  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 11:32 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thanks for the hot tip.  Farkers in parts of northern U.S. should hop in their time machines and go check out the northern lights yesterday.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also it didn't happen.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby, don't do that.

Mods, what are we paying you for?
 
anfrind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The sun is a Democrat hoax!
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Valter: Subby, don't do that.

Mods, what are we paying you for?


I'm guessing that subby was inspired by the top comments on TFA.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It'll probably be late from too many mimosas at brunch.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The solar storm showed up, but the ice storm had already started and told it to fark off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did someone say "progressive"?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL, well played, submitter.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Make Atmosphere Geomagnetic Again!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So does the moderate storm lack a brain, or a heart?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.