(Click Orlando)   Florida man gets 16 years for spreading terrorist propaganda. And surprisingly, it did not include instructions on how to hijack a plane using only crocodiles caught in your septic tank   (clickorlando.com)
20
    More: Florida, United States, Terrorism, Jonathan Guerra Blanco, federal prison, federal court, Islamic State, federal investigators, court documents  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rather ironic that a Cuban man named White War is doing IS's bidding.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a manifesto I could support
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free speech?

Propaganda is illegal now?

Uncle Sam could lock up millions just by fishing around Facebook.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Bannon and Roger Stone are still free.
 
Pert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Propaganda - British phrase meaning "to take a good look"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Republican insurrectionists mostly still free.
And the ones that aren't free, doubled down on the stupid when they would have gotten slaps on the wrists.
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Free speech?

Propaganda is illegal now?

Uncle Sam could lock up millions just by fishing around Facebook.


It looks like the difference is he was aiding a federally recognized terrorist organization. So it's not legally the same as supporting the Proud Boys.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Alligators subby.  They're very easy to tell apart.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it about how vaccines cause autism or have 5g chips or something, or how the earth is flat?  Please tell me it was.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Should have chosen to have normal tourist field trips instead.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, not that Floriduh man.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Rather ironic that a Cuban man named White War is doing IS's bidding.


But enough about Ted Cruz
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Paging Carl Hiaasen.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The extraordinary lobbying effort to reverse the terrorist designation of the group, the Mujahedeen Khalq, or People's Mujahedeen, has won the support of two former C.I.A. directors, R. James Woolsey and Porter J. Goss; a former F.B.I. director, Louis J. Freeh; a former attorney general, Michael B. Mukasey; President George W. Bush's first homeland security chief, Tom Ridge; President Obama's first national security adviser, Gen. James L. Jones; big-name Republicans like the former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani and Democrats like the former Vermont governor Howard Dean; and even the former top counterterrorism official of the State Department, Dell L. Dailey, who argued unsuccessfully for ending the terrorist label while in office.

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/27/us/politics/lobbying-support-for-iranian-exile-group-crosses-party-lines.html

But these folks get a free pass. They took $$$ from and advocated for an organization actively on the State Departments known terror organizations and they have admitted to killing Americans
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Share crap online = 16 years in prison

Participate in storming the Capitol to overthrow the government = probation and a stern lecture
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Free speech?



He was trying to raise funds.  So, commercial speech

Propaganda is illegal now?

recruiting people to commit crimes is
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And surprisingly, it did not include instructions on how to hijack a plane using only crocodiles caught in your septic tank

These "one weird trick" videos have gone too far!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Share crap online = 16 years in prison

Participate in storming the Capitol to overthrow the government = probation and a stern lecture


He wasn't just "sharing crap".

Guerra Blanco produced videos that he intended to use to recruit Spanish speakers to ISIS's cause, as well as to terrorize regular citizens of Spain.  Many of the videos that Guerra Blanco produced and distributed from his two ISIS media networks glorified the terrorist group's violence and called for attacks on Spanish authorities.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many years is Trump getting?
 
