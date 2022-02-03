 Skip to content
 
(Newschannel 9)   'I'm so in love' accused Tennessee Waffle House shooter writes in letter to Oprah about Taylor Swift. He promises to return her scarf if she would just talk to him again   (newschannel9.com) divider line
    Waffle House shooter, Taylor Swift  
posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 11:16 AM



Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No letter to Jodie Foster?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh wow....I had forgotten this one.  So many shootings.

On Wikipedia's article, this paragraph makes my blood boil:

Following Reinking's arrest [a previous arrest], Illinois authorities revoked his state firearms authorization and seized four of his weapons (including the AR-15 used in the Nashville shooting, two other rifles (a .30-06 Remington Model 710 & a .22-caliber CZ 452-2EZKM), and a handgun). According to the sheriff of Tazewell County, Illinois, Reinking's father, Jeffrey Reinking, who held a valid state authorization card, asked sheriff's deputies whether he could keep the guns, and they allowed him to do so after he assured them "he would keep them secure and away from" his son. Both the Nashville police chief and the Tazewell County sheriff believe that Reinking's father returned the guns to his son sometime before the shooting. Jeffrey Reinking was later charged with "unlawful delivery of a firearm" for returning the weapons to his son.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, this guy is crazy as a loon.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That is an incredibly sad article to read. That man is really ill. And the state of mental health care in this country is absolutely abysmal. This man might have been too far gone to be in society, and we can't reach them all. His obvious torment has further ruined the lives of dozens of people.

But ferchissakes, regulate the got-damned guns.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My face became increasingly furrowed to the point that my brow could furrow no further.

What the heck?

Naturally this involves the Waffle House.

I think I'm done with this Earth.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner but I just been busy
You said your girlfriend's pregnant now, how far along is she?
Look, I'm really flattered you would call your daughter that
And here's an autograph for your brother
I wrote it on the Starter cap
I'm sorry I didn't see you at the show, I must of missed you
Don't think I did that shiat intentionally just to diss you
But what's this shiat you said about you like to cut your wrists too?
I say that shiat just clownin' dog, come on, how farked up is you?
You got some issues Stan, I think you need some counseling
To help your ass from bouncing off the walls when you get down some
And what's this shiat about us meant to be together?
That type of shiat will make me not want us to meet each other
I really think you and your girlfriend need each other
Or maybe you just need to treat her better
I hope you get to read this letter, I just hope it reaches you in time
Before you hurt yourself, I think that you'll be doin' just fine
If you relax a little, I'm glad I inspire you but Stan
Why are you so mad? Try to understand, that I do want you as a fan
I just don't want you to do some crazy shiat
I seen this one shiat on the news a couple weeks ago that made me sick
Some dude was drunk and drove his car over a bridge
And had his girlfriend in the trunk, and she was pregnant with his kid
And in the car they found a tape, but they didn't say who it was to
Come to think about, his name was, it was you
Damn!
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Wow, this guy is crazy as a loon.


I object!  My client is clearly "nuttier than a squirrel turd!"

Fern Hollerwood, Hillbilly Attorney
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meehaw: That is an incredibly sad article to read. That man is really ill. And the state of mental health care in this country is absolutely abysmal. This man might have been too far gone to be in society, and we can't reach them all. His obvious torment has further ruined the lives of dozens of people.

But ferchissakes, regulate the got-damned guns.


This reminds me of the situation I described a few weeks ago in which a co-worker of mine was on the receiving end of emails from a woman who thought he was a musician in a very, very famous band. She thought she had figured out his personal email address.

Her emails professed her love for him, but went on rants about the lead singer hiring people to pose as members of her family, to spy on her, descriptions of sexual abuse, torture, etc. It was a level of mental illness with which neither of us were familiar, and it was frightening.

Co-worker reached out to the band's management to warn them of this woman (who could have been dangerous) and they replied that she had been served restraining orders, etc. The emails continued for about a year and then stopped.

We hope she got the help she needed.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man, am I glad that American gun culture LITERALLY GUARANTEED this mentally ill person would have access to firearms when he was at his worst.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA:"Taylor, I'm really confused right now. I don't know if it was you in the pictures on Instagram or someone who looks like you. Do you really have a twin sister? Which one am I really in love with then?" Reinking wrote.

I think he may have been in love with Becky.  She used to be a happy popular girl until one night she snorted marijuana at a party.  She died instantly.  Please, don't do marijuana.  It's the most dangerous drug out there.  Please don't wind up like Becky.
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Reinking claimed that he reached out to police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation about people hacking his computer."

Ahh that takes me back. So many long conversations with cable internet subscribers about how someone is hacking into their WindowsME machine.

Once a computer illiterate has chosen the "hacker" plotline to explain their technological ineptitude, there is NOTHING you can ever say or do to convince them otherwise.

More than a few times i had to tell someone that if the FBI really is hacking into their computer, itill be against the law for me to hinder their investigation.

I'm sure that didnt help their psychosis at all, but at least it got them to stop calling in with that BS.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd hold out for a squirrel cover.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Believe me, it's much better to have Taylor's bar towel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tay-tay should show him her blue waffle. That would cure his unwanted infatuation in a heartbeat, IMHO.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No letter to Jodie Foster?


becky is the new jodie
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
if she needs a scarf to wrap around her i have some ideas....
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tay-tay should show him her blue waffle. That would cure his unwanted infatuation in a heartbeat, IMHO.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 600x433]


You forgot the "Hostess" badge that says "Becky".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JustHereForThePics: steklo: [Fark user image image 600x433]

You forgot the "Hostess" badge that says "Becky".


And a minimum of 15 pieces of flair.
 
