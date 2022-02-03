 Skip to content
(NPR)   While Tarot can't predict the future, it can help you make big decisions. Assuming you're the sort who believes a bunch of random cards have any actual connection to your life. If not, then, yeah. Pretty much worthless   (npr.org) divider line
49
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, tossing a coin really can help you make a decision. If you look at the result and say to yourself, "OK, best two out of three", you can stop right there. You already know what you really want to do.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.


Unless these are the rules to some tabletop RPG I'm unfamiliar with, I'm not sure this is a valuable use of anybody's time.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarot reader draws card. It shows someone that looks exactly like me hang gliding into power lines and being electrocuted while screaming in pain.
Me: "Is that a good?"
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.


Like starting out the game on "Veteran".
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say that my experience with tarot was back in my early 20s so 30+ years ago.  I was dinking around and did asked if I was going to get a different job and the 'reading' I deciphered was that I would by the next new moon.

It actually did occur.  Granted I had interviewed previous to this and was unaware how long it takes corporations to make decisions so it was just coincident but still.  Was going from cattle slaughterhouse employee to CAD designer.  so you can see why I was asking :)
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you need tarot cards to help you make hard decisions consider hiring an adult to make them for you instead.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Oddly enough, tossing a coin really can help you make a decision. If you look at the result and say to yourself, "OK, best two out of three", you can stop right there. You already know what you really want to do.


I live my life according to The Great God of the Binomial Distribution.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Oddly enough, tossing a coin really can help you make a decision. If you look at the result and say to yourself, "OK, best two out of three", you can stop right there. You already know what you really want to do.


Sound advice from... *checks username*... HugeMistake.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarot is serious stuff
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know; I'll have to ask a trusted source.

"Do Tarot cards actually help?"

"very doubtful"

Well, then, there you have it.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarot carts aren't magical.  They have no special powers to see the future.

The power they *do* have is to help you reframe the way you're thinking about something that is bothering you into terms or a way of thinking you wouldn't normally.

"oh, obviously this reading is about me fighting with my brother...That always happens, he's such a dick... but why all these cards about parents?  What's with that?"

They can also just be fun and silly, which there's nothing wrong with so long as you recognize it for that it is, fun and silly.

/did a bunch of tarot stuff as a teenager
//still has several decks and books
///haven't touched them in years
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Tarot is serious stuff
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x652]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Tarot is serious stuff
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x652]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Now add an actual game to it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.


Jojo or go home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a deck of cards that might actually help you if you're trying to make a decision:

https://www.enoshop.co.uk/product/oblique-strategies.html

enoshop.co.ukView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.


How many babies have you sacrificed to the dark lord?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of the Hill - Tarot cards
Youtube kZAwOYUyry8
If you want to predict anything more then a coincidence you need a mantegna deck.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdrienVeidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: question_dj: While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.

Unless these are the rules to some tabletop RPG I'm unfamiliar with, I'm not sure this is a valuable use of anybody's time.

Unless these are the rules to some tabletop RPG I'm unfamiliar with, I'm not sure this is a valuable use of anybody's time.


You live in the 21st Century.  Nobody has 'valuable' time.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to play a game of letting the Fates decide when my kids were young. We'd head out for an adventure taking turns picking the directions. North or south on the highway, how many exits should we pass, left or right at the end of the exit. At some point, we'd find a sign with local attractions and a place for lunch
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Jung thought they were useful. In that it's the 'interpretation' of the images that counts.
The cards aren't magic 8ball type predictions. Do this, Don't do that...type things.
It's what YOU bring to the interpretation.....which can be helpful if stuck making a decision.

You can see the fool card as 'don't walk off this cliff'.....or 'you won't continue unless you take risks'
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do my hands smell like soap?
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went out and bought a set of 007 Tarot cards right after seeing the movie. I was 9. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are better than this, NPR.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: You are better than this, NPR.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: You are better than this, NPR.


You are were better than this, NPR.

I've given up on them.  Journalism is dead.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is a tarot card reader, so she probably knew how long her run would be.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I figure that a good card reading will help you narrow your focus on what you want and what your problems are. The suggested future might give you new ideas to think about.

The cards themselves are just a way of rearranging your thoughts effectively. This might help.

I've never been a fan, myself, although I've used other devices. Some people like Tarot, some people like the obscure I Ching, and these both seem a bit plausible. If you're going with palm reading or horoscopes, you're really starting to head to the gibberish end of the spectrum, but maybe your medium is a good cold-reader.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: I will say that my experience with tarot was back in my early 20s so 30+ years ago.  I was dinking around and did asked if I was going to get a different job and the 'reading' I deciphered was that I would by the next new moon.

It actually did occur.  Granted I had interviewed previous to this and was unaware how long it takes corporations to make decisions so it was just coincident but still.  Was going from cattle slaughterhouse employee to CAD designer.  so you can see why I was asking :)


The important question here is did you get to design slaughterhouses in your new CAD designer job?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:
The important question here is did you get to design slaughterhouses in your new CAD designer job?

Cattle Are gonna Die.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sad to see NPR promoting this garbage.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

question_dj: While I love the fact that they recommend the Thoth deck, they really should define the changes that Crowley made to the deck and how they differ from the Rider-Waite deck. To the point that there's an entire book by Lon Milo DuQuette that really should be used in conjunction with the Thoth deck.


It's always hilarious when tarot fans show up in Masonic websites, and try to claim that Freemasonry is a form of magic.  They then claim Crowley was a mason to justify it.  No, he wasn't.
 
Nullav
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just flip a coin. 50% chance it'll steer you right.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Oddly enough, tossing a coin really can help you make a decision. If you look at the result and say to yourself, "OK, best two out of three", you can stop right there. You already know what you really want to do.


Exactly this. It's useful as a stochastic device when you feel deadlocked and don't know what you want. If you find yourself resisting it then now you know what you want.

I like it for writing when you're stuck in a dead end. WTF is even motivating this character?  **pulls five of coins card**  "Ah, non-dischargeable medical debt it is".

Don't like the occulty aspect of tarot? Fine, if you played D&D then you know how to make a table and roll a d20.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because you demanded all that freedom to self determine, so of course best thing to do then is give your life's direction over to anything besides your own self determination.
Fooking arse holes regardless of it being RNG of supernatural forces. Ain't no reality in respecting your chcoeis if they ain't really your own.
What's the point of you having the freedom to self determine, if you don't?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Swap out regular deck with one that only has death cards.
Yes, my username checks out...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TYPO CORRECTION:

Fooking arse holes regardless of it being RNG of or supernatural forces. Ain't no reality in respecting your chcoeis if they ain't really your own.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I like it for writing when you're stuck in a dead end. WTF is even motivating this character? **pulls five of coins card** "Ah, non-dischargeable medical debt it is".


Alternately, they're a fun little improv/storytelling practice device.  They give you a framework and the exercise is to build a narrative around them.  Considering the major arcana are already more-or-less meant to represent The Hero's Journey, it's surprisingly easy to do.  Then you can get into the fun psychological card trick stuff, forces, etc., and it's actually pretty amusing.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PvtStash: TYPO CORRECTION:

Fooking arse holes regardless of it being RNG of or supernatural forces. Ain't no reality in respecting your chcoeis if they ain't really your own.


Counterpoint: free will is an illusion. Deal with it.

/this is now an aggressive philosophy thread
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PvtStash: TYPO CORRECTION:

Fooking arse holes regardless of it being RNG of or supernatural forces. Ain't no reality in respecting your chcoeis if they ain't really your own.


But what if it's your choice to let random action determine what you do?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doing a tarot reading is like a guided meditation. If you think about your problem in terms of the "perspective" of each card as it is placed it can help with thinking about things. IMO there's no magick to it, but that doesn't mean it is useless.

An air pump is not magic, but it sure helps when you have a flat tire.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nullav: Just flip a coin. 50% chance it'll steer you right.


Indeed.

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/rare SFW Oglaf
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I prefer to read the future with magic the gathering cards.

You will fall in love and go on a long voyage and gain 2 HP unless target card spends 3 mana by end of turn.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're good for triggering fundies.  So there's that.
 
