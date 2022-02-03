 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Rent hike could cause nonprofit that provides canoes to children to shut down, potentially leading to another lost generation of men unable to find the little man in the boat   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Real estate, Leasehold estate, Property, property taxes, Renting, Landlord, unexpected call, canoe programs  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rent control.

Now.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is a Fark headline
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Rent control.

Now.


Rent needs to be tongue-punched and lightly caressed.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The charity is fairly new (five years old, apparently.) If it were much older, id be wondering why the board hadn't made plans to buy its location.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another generation? Speak for your millennial self subby.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The headline was a little bit of a stretch, but a little cocoa oil should get those marks right out.
 
