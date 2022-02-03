 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Welcome to Build-A-Bear After Dark, a new series of teddy bears designed specifically for adults. A concept subby is currently struggling to resolve with his Fark brain. Are these bears supposed to be horny?   (cnet.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People can put them on their shelves alongside their "adult" coloring books.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For Adults" doesn't have to mean sexy, Subby. Maybe they're alcoholic?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Heels, leather skirt, and wine bottle? This should have been a cougar, not a rabbit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For adults means they have grueling jobs and have to come home to screaming kids and filling out tax forms.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article has two helpful pic showing what a bear does not look like.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "For Adults" doesn't have to mean sexy, Subby. Maybe they're alcoholic?


I would have thought so too but the first bear pictured in TFA was clearly DTF.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introduction to the Blipblox After Dark
Youtube Or-JtHhtGrM
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They make 'massage pillows' that have vibrating units in them.

I assume you put one of those in the bear, then a strategic attachment point for 'accessories', and there you go.

Although I would think you'd want something that you could easily put in the washing machine for sanitary purposes.

/waiting for the photoshops of teddy bears in gimp hoods
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much crap do we have to buy? Consumerism is going to destroy us all.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A teddy in a teddy?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: The article has two helpful pic showing what a bear does not look like.


They're lion
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

I know Build-a-Bear's Vice President of new product marketing. I need to give her a call and see if this was her idea... then have a chat with her husband...

/Short CSB
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 425x362]


That is simultaneously hilarious and terrifying. Ima go explore it and send my friends pics.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playboy After Dark is worth revisiting.  I particularly like the Sammy Davis Jr. Moms Mabley episode.

This bit didn't age so well but it's a fascinating and morbid relic.

Sharon Tate & Hugh Hefner from Playboy After Dark Pt 1
Youtube 3lPaeEPNCFY
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: How much crap do we have to buy? Consumerism is going to destroy us all.


it may have already
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn it. There goes my business plan for "Build-a-Bearly There."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One furry costume can produce 10-25 of these bears.  Nothing personal, it's just economics.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like it only took about two years of people isolating for this to become common enough for a big corporation to find it profitable.

Two lonely years.
 
Theeng
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh subby, the internet has such sights to show you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
nofilmschool.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 425x362]


Whole lotta nope there.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "For Adults" doesn't have to mean sexy, Subby. Maybe they're alcoholic?


Fark user imageView Full Size

First pic of the article seems to disagree with you 🤣
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paging MattytheMouse to the pink courtesy phone...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: People can put them on their shelves alongside their "adult" coloring books.


... and neck massagers
 
alice_600
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I like them i have a girlfriend who would love the rose' before roses bear.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "For Adults" doesn't have to mean sexy, Subby. Maybe they're alcoholic?


I was an alcoholic long before I was an adult
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: For adults means they have grueling jobs and have to come home to screaming kids and filling out tax forms.


Bear A: How was work, honey?
Bear B: Honey, where?!?!

Bear A: How was work, honey?
Bear B: It was unBEARable.
Bear A: I'm divorcing you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: CSB:

I know Build-a-Bear's Vice President of new product marketing. I need to give her a call and see if this was her idea... then have a chat with her husband...

/Short CSB


Nothing about that is Cool
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: Bootleg: "For Adults" doesn't have to mean sexy, Subby. Maybe they're alcoholic?

[Fark user image image 425x277]
First pic of the article seems to disagree with you 🤣


Well now we know what your kink is, keep it to yourself
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: REDARMYVODKA: CSB:

I know Build-a-Bear's Vice President of new product marketing. I need to give her a call and see if this was her idea... then have a chat with her husband...

/Short CSB

Nothing about that is Cool


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... Welcome to twenty years ago?
https://www.badtastebears.com

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby: Surprised at build a bears being horny.

Me a.k.a Scaly Trash:
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
