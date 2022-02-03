 Skip to content
Some people don't appear to be able to catch covid. Science has some guesses as to why
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I envy people that don't get sick.

*Knocks on wood for me and people I know now.*
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My dipshiat boss might be one of them. He claims his wife caught the 'rona two times and he has yet to catch it himself. And all it does is inflame his MAGAtitis, cuz naturally everyone else is exactly like him.

Or he's a lying sack of shiat. I'm going with the latter myself.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A couple who are very close to us -- he got COVID, their son got COVID, she didn't. Their response after they realized he was sick included a 7 hour automobile trip together. (All 3 had been vaccinated and boosted and their illnesses were relatively mild. If 100 degree fever and pain like a broken bone is mild.)

Back in the day, some people didn't get plague. Genetic luck.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: A couple who are very close to us -- he got COVID, their son got COVID, she didn't. Their response after they realized he was sick included a 7 hour automobile trip together. (All 3 had been vaccinated and boosted and their illnesses were relatively mild. If 100 degree fever and pain like a broken bone is mild.)

Back in the day, some people didn't get plague. Genetic luck.


Damn. I'm on lockdown for another few days with my case and I had an annoying head cold for 3 days, slight dry cough and a lot of tiredness.

/bless you vaccine inventors
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because I eat apple-flavored horse paste by the tub. mmmm mmm good.
 
