34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually a dig at three of the leading PA GOP senate candidates, particularly Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz lives in NJ and used his in-laws Philly address to register for the primary. Carla Sands lives in CA and David McCormick, who is currently battling Dr. Oz in the local commercials, lives in CT but did grow up in PA. There are a lot of grifting carpet-baggers this election in the GOP senate primary.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: This is actually a dig at three of the leading PA GOP senate candidates, particularly Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz lives in NJ and used his in-laws Philly address to register for the primary. Carla Sands lives in CA and David McCormick, who is currently battling Dr. Oz in the local commercials, lives in CT but did grow up in PA. There are a lot of grifting carpet-baggers this election in the GOP senate primary.


I knew about Mehmet Oz, but I didn't know about the others.  What a f*cking joke.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guys, guys... come on. You're all just terrible.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.


NJ can be divided in three: NYC suburbs, Philadelphia suburbs and Piney-bama.
 
Road_King
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.


Bingo.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

greentea1985: This is actually a dig at three of the leading PA GOP senate candidates, particularly Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz lives in NJ and used his in-laws Philly address to register for the primary. Carla Sands lives in CA and David McCormick, who is currently battling Dr. Oz in the local commercials, lives in CT but did grow up in PA. There are a lot of grifting carpet-baggers this election in the GOP senate primary.


I'm sure this will be a huge issue to Republican voters in the general except it absolutely won't be.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wid or widdout?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.


Why do all the Atlantic City political ads show on Philly TV, especially the bad ones?
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Wid or widdout?


AMERI-WIT
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weather Jersey is a 'burb or not doesn't change the fact it is still "Jersey".
 
ditka80
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that explains the smell.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.

Why do all the Atlantic City political ads show on Philly TV, especially the bad ones?


Because South Jersey watches Philly TV stations.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Road_King: NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.

Bingo.


Not bingo. For example, there are parts of northern NJ that make Pineys look sane.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only as far as the Jersey towns that are connected to Philly via transit.  So, along NJT's River Line, SEPTA's Trenton and West Trenton Lines, and PATCO.
 
Muta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

greentea1985: This is actually a dig at three of the leading PA GOP senate candidates, particularly Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz lives in NJ and used his in-laws Philly address to register for the primary. Carla Sands lives in CA and David McCormick, who is currently battling Dr. Oz in the local commercials, lives in CT but did grow up in PA. There are a lot of grifting carpet-baggers this election in the GOP senate primary.


So instead of finding qualified Pennsylvania residents to run for the office, the Republicans choose to make fun of the person pointing out their transgression and muddy the waters.  How republican of them.

Casey:  You don't live in Pennsyvania.

GOP:  Well you left the state for a vacation 15 years ago.

GOP Voters: You sure told him
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

damageddude: NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.

NJ can be divided in three: NYC suburbs, Philadelphia suburbs and Piney-bama.


Eh, mean to respond to this one. Whatever.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Sure it's infuriating the Punxsutawney Punk just blessed us with six more weeks of winter - climate change denial, much?"

That... that's not how it works, dumbass. Doesn't mean spring comes early, it means weather gets crazy bc of the changes. Jfc, stay in Jersey if you're an example of their 'journalists' ... ffs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love PA it's got everything and it's only an hour away.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Muta: greentea1985: This is actually a dig at three of the leading PA GOP senate candidates, particularly Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz lives in NJ and used his in-laws Philly address to register for the primary. Carla Sands lives in CA and David McCormick, who is currently battling Dr. Oz in the local commercials, lives in CT but did grow up in PA. There are a lot of grifting carpet-baggers this election in the GOP senate primary.

So instead of finding qualified Pennsylvania residents to run for the office, the Republicans choose to make fun of the person pointing out their transgression and muddy the waters.  How republican of them.

Casey:  You don't live in Pennsyvania.

GOP:  Well you left the state for a vacation 15 years ago.

GOP Voters: You sure told him


GOP and GOP Voters only believe in one thing, IOKIYAR... well, that and wanting to subjugate workers under a  future Christian theocracy.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I love PA it's got everything and it's only an hour away.


A friend of mine lived on the PA side of the NJ/PA border. She would drive to NJ to get alcohol because PA's laws about it are so demented.

/contrary to popular belief, she paid a toll to get into NJ, but not out of it
//a whole $0.25
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NJ doesn't want to be the suburbs of Philly and New York? Fine, come up with a decent city.

Newark?
Jersey City?
god forbid Camden?

The closest two I've ever seen to being contenders for places I wouldn't mind working and living near are Princeton (nothing to do with the University, there's actually a lot of businesses there) and Parsippany. Neither come anywhere close to city status; they're really just places companies put field offices- far enough from New York and Philly that people don't have to commute into the city (i.e. close to where people live), but close enough to the head office in the city.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I love PA it's got everything and it's only an hour away.


I wish I didn't have to go far for Sheetz. I love that convenience store. (1 1/2 hrs away for me to Easton from where I am now in NJ)

/Real deep fried mozzarella sticks
//Diversity of snacks you rarely see
///Galliker's chocolate milk
////Yum!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ask 'em whether they have a strong opinion on "Taylor ham" vs. "pork roll".  If they don't, they're not from NJ.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: For example, there are parts of northern NJ that make Pineys look sane.


Can confirm. Up here in NW Jerz, it's potatoes as far as the eye can see. Which is fitting, because this is prime potato-growing country.

grumpfuff: /contrary to popular belief, she paid a toll to get into NJ, but not out of it


The Phillipsburg Bridge?

// which sits over the Delaware River, which separates New Jersey from Pennsylvania
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

damageddude: NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous. Only South Jersey is a Philly suburb. North Jersey is a New York suburb.

NJ can be divided in three: NYC suburbs, Philadelphia suburbs and Piney-bama.


I guess some of this mattered when most of the jobs were in NYC or Phillie 40 or 50 years ago. Now most of the good jobs are in the suburbs or WFH. My parents commuted to the city their entire careers, but I'm just about at retirement age and have never worked in a big city.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: grumpfuff: For example, there are parts of northern NJ that make Pineys look sane.

Can confirm. Up here in NW Jerz, it's potatoes as far as the eye can see. Which is fitting, because this is prime potato-growing country.

grumpfuff: /contrary to popular belief, she paid a toll to get into NJ, but not out of it

The Phillipsburg Bridge?

// which sits over the Delaware River, which separates New Jersey from Pennsylvania


I miss going to Castle Video up there in Branchville, all the pinball machines he had were actually working. (Also enjoyed The Chatterbox on the way there to eat before or after playing pinball)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
just look at a map....if only we had one....

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Ask 'em whether they have a strong opinion on "Taylor ham" vs. "pork roll".  If they don't, they're not from NJ.


Lived in NJ for most of my life. No strong opinion on it. Know many other residents of NJ who feel the same.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: grumpfuff: For example, there are parts of northern NJ that make Pineys look sane.

Can confirm. Up here in NW Jerz, it's potatoes as far as the eye can see. Which is fitting, because this is prime potato-growing country.

grumpfuff: /contrary to popular belief, she paid a toll to get into NJ, but not out of it

The Phillipsburg Bridge?

// which sits over the Delaware River, which separates New Jersey from Pennsylvania


The Rte 22 bidge in P'burg is pay to go west, so that doesn't work. Maybe the little one just south of that has a toll now? Or something in Milford?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Summoner101: greentea1985: This is actually a dig at three of the leading PA GOP senate candidates, particularly Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz lives in NJ and used his in-laws Philly address to register for the primary. Carla Sands lives in CA and David McCormick, who is currently battling Dr. Oz in the local commercials, lives in CT but did grow up in PA. There are a lot of grifting carpet-baggers this election in the GOP senate primary.

I'm sure this will be a huge issue to Republican voters in the general except it absolutely won't be.


But McCormick has promised to save us from the woke mob.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought NJ was a suburb of NYC.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Dreidel: grumpfuff: /contrary to popular belief, she paid a toll to get into NJ, but not out of it

The Phillipsburg Bridge?

// which sits over the Delaware River, which separates New Jersey from Pennsylvania


Looking up a picture, no way. I don't remember the town she lived in(she moved to upstate NY 10 years ago), but it's definitely not that. That bridge is too fancy, the bridge near her town barely fit two cars and did not allow trucks.
 
