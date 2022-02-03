 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Let's check in on Father Romeo whose belief that 'aborted embryos' are the main ingredients of SpikeVax may have turned out to be a misconception
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Say hi to Lucifer for me, farkface.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought misconception was the main reason for abortions.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Price is right losing horn
Youtube 9Jz1TjCphXE
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really need to start being vocal about my not caring at all if abortions were used in research. The narrative is that we're all supposed to consider this beyond the pale. I literally don't care and can't imagine why I would.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me guess: He gracefully admitted he was wrong, apologized, and encouraged people to get vaccinated?

<click>

Woah, what a twist!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope God handles this appropriately
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm going to take advice from the Catholics on protecting children
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really need to start being vocal about my not caring at all if abortions were used in research. The narrative is that we're all supposed to consider this beyond the pale. I literally don't care and can't imagine why I would.


When we run out of babies then you'll see.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really need to start being vocal about my not caring at all if abortions were used in research. The narrative is that we're all supposed to consider this beyond the pale. I literally don't care and can't imagine why I would.


We are not performing enough abortions to really make any progress.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If only someone would have prayed for him.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Natural Selection doesn't care if you believe in it or not.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Staff of life, indeed
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Vile farking organisation.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny thing, last year Pope Francis stated in no uncertain terms that all Catholics should get vaccinated as soon as possible, even if the first vaccine available to them was made using fetal stem cells.

Unfortunately, far too many Catholics care more about restricting women's rights than anything the Pope has to say.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Look, the ingredients are on the label in order of use by weight.

Fetus is way down at the bottom of the list so you can't by any stretch of the imagination call it the 'main ingredient'.

It's a flavoring at best.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I hope God handles this appropriately


the same one who gives kids cancer ?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, so my blood is coursing with the Life Essence of the innocent and young? WTF?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's the newest candidate for the Ermanno Canè Award
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"May the Lord reward him for all the good he has done here on this Earth and may he forgive his shortcomings if there were any."

God:  You're not my supervisor
 
wutevr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Precedent already established in landmark case of fark Around vs. Find Out
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rot in shiat, covidiot.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
priest and an anti-vaxer - hell got a two-fer.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An Italian priest who shunned COVID-19 vaccines over the false belief that they contain "aborted embryos" has died at the age of 51 after battling coronavirus for several weeks.

He lived the way he died, consistently wrong. Mormonism is the correct religion.
Mormonism.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yeah I'm going to take advice from the Catholics on protecting children


This is why I only listen to experts in the field like Eric Clapton.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kindms: ColonelCathcart: I hope God handles this appropriately

the same one who gives kids cancer ?


Yep, the same one that Farker's give a pass when he's the head of the Fark-approved flavor Abrahamic religion.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We keep seeing stories like this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
