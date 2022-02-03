 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Optimist Day, so I'm certain this headline will be greenlit   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See, subby? That's the power of positive thinking. This could be the start of a pretty good streak for you; I'd recommend a large bank withdrawal and trip out to your closest casino.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great! I am absolutely positive that the whole country is going to hell!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meehaw: That's great! I am absolutely positive that the whole country is going to hell!


Hells too good for us, we have to stay here and face the consequences of our collective bad decisions.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meehaw: That's great! I am absolutely positive that the whole country is going to hell!


Doom3 Hell or Doom Eternal Hell?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's great today is National Optimist Day.  I suppose.

Meanwhile, I may not live to see my next National Pessimist Day.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My husband has Covid, but I'll be fine. Just fine.
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know what they say: Scratch a pessimist and it'll probably get infected.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad news everyone: Joe Manchin has signalled that national optimist day may not proceed without bipartisan support.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Humbug!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
National Optometrist Day? Sweet, I need new glasses already!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm still addressing my Optimist Day cards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Opportunist Day? I'll take advantage of that.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When you're an optimist, every mistake is a disappointment.

As a pessimist, every surprise is pleasant.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: meehaw: That's great! I am absolutely positive that the whole country is going to hell!

Doom3 Hell or Doom Eternal Hell?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: OkieDookie: meehaw: That's great! I am absolutely positive that the whole country is going to hell!

Doom3 Hell or Doom Eternal Hell?

[Fark user image 333x213]


U.S. Public School Hell it is.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Today is also National Missing Persons Day.

Remember: nobody walks in a lake.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's also National Carrot Cake Day. Anyone who eats carrot cake a second time is an optimist
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SARS-CoV-2 is extremely optimistic and always on the go, species to species, station to station.
 
