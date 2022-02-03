 Skip to content
(BBC)   Frantic efforts underway to save boy who fell 100 feet down a well in Morocco. Sting seen looking for words that rhyme with "Morocco"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stop peeing in the well, people.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dig up, Stupid!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If he gets lucky he can grow up and be Batman.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
m0.joe.ieView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.


Point of Order, I have not seen any working Scirocco's in this century.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.


cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
McConnell debacle with Rocco's tomacco.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.


All I could come up with was "Macaque, oh!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It could work...
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.

Point of Order, I have not seen any working Scirocco's in this century.


I've got someone farkied who has/had one.
I wrecked my last one, but there's a few on the road in the souther parts of the US Midwest where the salt isn't too bad.

/on the hunt for a Karmann Ghia myself
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lewis Carroll in one of his letters rhymes 'Morocco-ly' with 'Broccoli'.

/Well, I'll be off now
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure he's not hiding in the barn?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/aisle seat pls
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 1987, Texas 18-month-old Jessica McClure was rescued from a backyard well after being trapped for nearly 60 hours.

That my friends is considered to the beginning of the 24-hour news cycle.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A rhyme with Chefchaouen would be better.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is easy to fix, just reverse gravity.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just start hucking bricks down the well. Eventually it will fill up and the kid can climb atop them as they come down. Now pay me.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Our mission is to save a kid down in your hometown, Morocco!"
imagesmtv-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

"Yes, Secret!"
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.


Well my name is Rocco
I live in Morocco
And my house is a museum of Rococo
I like to eat tacos
With lots of guaco
And show all the ladies my little..... um..... hmmm

well anyways
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holy crap, that's some scary shiat, I hope all goes well, because given the angles of those banks, the fact they are only half way there, it's very possible that they may have to rescue the rescuers after one of the high banks collapse and bury them. Of course the photo might be deceiving but still that is a crapload of earth to move and is impossible to bench back safely at the speed they need to go. I know they probably don't have many options but this seems like a dangerous gamble in and of itself. Wonder what kind of sheer stress the soils can take.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stucco comes to mind.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Just start hucking bricks down the well. Eventually it will fill up and the kid can climb atop them as they come down. Now pay me.


Give him an oxygen mask (done) and a life jacket, then pump the well full and let buoyancy do the job.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.

Point of Order, I have not seen any working Scirocco's in this century.


Given that the car is named after a wind commonly found in that general region, I think it would be appropriate.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sirocco
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: NewportBarGuy: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.

Point of Order, I have not seen any working Scirocco's in this century.

I've got someone farkied who has/had one.
I wrecked my last one, but there's a few on the road in the souther parts of the US Midwest where the salt isn't too bad.

/on the hunt for a Karmann Ghia myself


I think Mathilda the Hun has one.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your taco.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: NewportBarGuy: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'Scirocco' and 'Rococo' would work.

Point of Order, I have not seen any working Scirocco's in this century.

Given that the car is named after a wind commonly found in that general region, I think it would be appropriate.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sirocco


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: Stucco comes to mind.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You can get any kind of a rhyme you want.  You can even get stucco.  Oh, can you get stucco!
 
alltim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OneDayWhat:
/on the hunt for a Karmann Ghia myself

Same here and have had zero luck other than finding the occasional one in excellent shape for $30K (which I cannot afford).
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jah Mikes - Down In The Bottom Of The Well / Version - Jah Mikes 7"
Youtube ghXPLQv3EjQ
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

keldaria: Subtonic: Just start hucking bricks down the well. Eventually it will fill up and the kid can climb atop them as they come down. Now pay me.

Give him an oxygen mask (done) and a life jacket, then pump the well full and let buoyancy do the job.


I like my idea better. Toss a hard hat down there first I guess.

*hurls brick*
 
