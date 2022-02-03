 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   #2 leader of ISIS gets sudden battlefield promotion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Special Forces guys.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How long until the right focus only on the dead family (who the ISIS target blew up himself) and not the target being killed?

//oops, too late
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hail hydra?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.


to be fair, they DID kill bin laden. 


OH WAIT
 
synithium
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell yeah and they killed 6 other potential terrorists and 4 terrorist factories.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No  no no, subby TFG completely destroyedISIS.
🙄
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Apparently he blew himself and his family up is why we're using this stilted "removed from the battlefield" language.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ISIS has more 'top guys' than a gay orgy.

Another 'top guy' will pop up.
 
Brooksider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When will Biden's blood-lust ever end? Asking for a friend.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snazzy1: No  no no, subby TFG completely destroyedISIS.
🙄


Furthermore, Obama brought a "responsible end to the Iraq War" in 2011, so there is no such thing as ISIS.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: ISIS has more 'top guys' than a gay orgy.

Another 'top guy' will pop up.


Sexy.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Awesome, now do the domestic terrorists.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Snazzy1: No  no no, subby TFG completely destroyedISIS.
🙄

Furthermore, Obama brought a "responsible end to the Iraq War" in 2011, so there is no such thing as ISIS.


And W brought a "responsible" beginning to the Iraq oil war.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm gonna just say that this is a great big "so what?"

Because this means nothing.  This changes nothing.

To put it another way, if this doesn't cause ISIS fo fold up shop and go back to being regular human beings, then this mean exactly squat.  And since we know this will, in fact, produce the opposite result (it will make them more angry), I fail to see how this is any kind of a win.

But I'm sure that our leaders will stroke their own egos over this massive accomplishment just the same.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.


That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?
 
synithium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?


Hobby Lobby
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, according to the reporting, helicopters were over target for two hours before the raid?

RPG's and AK's are crackerjack prizes over there.

Not saying that most if not all of the civilian casualties were due to a suicide vest, cause that is standard playbook for some of these orgs, but that just kinda stuck out at me
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Snazzy1: No  no no, subby TFG completely destroyedISIS.
🙄

Furthermore, Obama brought a "responsible end to the Iraq War" in 2011, so there is no such thing as ISIS.


You seem incapable of understanding that two different wars can happen in the same place.

Iraq War != War with ISIS
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?


It's the same world where Hawley, Cotton, Paul, et al. are advocating we just let Russia have Ukraine.  In other words, if Biden did it or is for it, they are reflexively and re-actively against it.  So my point stands.  I fully expect the Republican Party to come out against this.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
United States President Joe Biden has said the leader of ISIL (ISIS) has been "taken off the battlefield" following an overnight raid in Syria that also killed six children and four women

Jesus Christ, six dead kids.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?

It's the same world where Hawley, Cotton, Paul, et al. are advocating we just let Russia have Ukraine.  In other words, if Biden did it or is for it, they are reflexively and re-actively against it.  So my point stands.  I fully expect the Republican Party to come out against this.


You should get professional help.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: United States President Joe Biden has said the leader of ISIL (ISIS) has been "taken off the battlefield" following an overnight raid in Syria that also killed six children and four women

Jesus Christ, six dead kids.


Apparently they died when said ISIS leader blew himself up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone else wonder how full of shiat we are when we say "oh we got the #2"?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worst "home makeover" reveal EVAR!
aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?

It's the same world where Hawley, Cotton, Paul, et al. are advocating we just let Russia have Ukraine.  In other words, if Biden did it or is for it, they are reflexively and re-actively against it.  So my point stands.  I fully expect the Republican Party to come out against this.

You should get professional help.


Right.  I'll get right on that about the same time as the Red Cap Death Cult does.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYz1ADttI1g

We bring shocking news...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: ISIS has more 'top guys' than a gay orgy.

Another 'top guy' will pop up.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Chemlight Battery: Snazzy1: No  no no, subby TFG completely destroyedISIS.
🙄

Furthermore, Obama brought a "responsible end to the Iraq War" in 2011, so there is no such thing as ISIS.

You seem incapable of understanding that two different wars can happen in the same place.

Iraq War != War with ISIS


And you obviously don't know your history. ISIS is the same organization we used to call the Mujahideen Shura Council, Al-Qaeda in Iraq, and JTJ. They'd been using the name "Islamic State of Iraq" since 2006 under Abu Ayyub al-Masri and Abu Omar al-Baghdadi. I was in Baghdad when they changed to that name. ISIS wasn't new in 2014 and the "war against ISIS" isn't a different war. It's the same war against the same enemy. We pulled out in 2011, the Iraqi govt couldn't handle them on their own, so we got reinvolved. The war never ended in 2011.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here is how Fox is reporting on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

to be fair, they DID kill bin laden. 


OH WAIT



We never saw the dead body.
I firmly believe they just removed the turban and all of a sudden Rudy Giuliani is back in the news!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?

It's the same world where Hawley, Cotton, Paul, et al. are advocating we just let Russia have Ukraine.  In other words, if Biden did it or is for it, they are reflexively and re-actively against it.  So my point stands.  I fully expect the Republican Party to come out against this.

You should get professional help.


He's not entirely wrong.

The fellating some conservatives are having with Russia is embarrassing to watch.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/petersuciu/2021/12/08/tucker-carlson-accused-of-promoting-russian-propaganda-as-putin-builds-up-forces-on-ukraine-border/
 
fsbilly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Snazzy1: No  no no, subby TFG completely destroyedISIS.
🙄

Furthermore, Obama brought a "responsible end to the Iraq War" in 2011, so there is no such thing as ISIS.


Cry moar.
 
telejester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.


Only if Tucker Carlson tells them to.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?

It's the same world where Hawley, Cotton, Paul, et al. are advocating we just let Russia have Ukraine.  In other words, if Biden did it or is for it, they are reflexively and re-actively against it.  So my point stands.  I fully expect the Republican Party to come out against this.

You should get professional help.


There's a precedent already from Republicans about a very similar group... Trump and some Republicans are praising the Taliban to criticize Biden despite years of chest-thumping over jihadist terrorism
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kids today,
They blow up so quickly.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Apparently he blew himself and his family up is why we're using this stilted "removed from the battlefield" language.


Because a headline that says just "Allah Ack Boom" is tacky?
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
US Raid in Syria.  "Hey, we're just going to enter your sovereign nation and blow up some stuff.... m'kay?"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Grungehamster: Apparently he blew himself and his family up is why we're using this stilted "removed from the battlefield" language.

Because a headline that says just "Allah Ack Boom" is tacky?


Unless you're Jeff Dunham.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: US Raid in Syria.  "Hey, we're just going to enter your sovereign nation and blow up some stuff.... m'kay?"


You'll get over it.
 
DVD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm gonna just say that this is a great big "so what?"

Because this means nothing.  This changes nothing.

To put it another way, if this doesn't cause ISIS fo fold up shop and go back to being regular human beings, then this mean exactly squat.  And since we know this will, in fact, produce the opposite result (it will make them more angry), I fail to see how this is any kind of a win.

But I'm sure that our leaders will stroke their own egos over this massive accomplishment just the same.


_________________________________________

This reads very much as though we should simply allow religious or non-religious authoritarians to roll over anyone they please and stop resisting them.

I don't see any support in this statement for going after ISIS on a larger scale, so I can't infer that the statement is expressing unhappiness with the smaller scale of the operation.  That leaves the idea that this statement is against going after ISIS at all, due to the idea of hopelessness.

And statements that we shouldn't pursue ISIS or similar groups certainly gives them the inferred verbal support they're happy with, so that they can continue to terrorize with less opposition.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: BunchaRubes: PainSorrowLoss: I fully expect the Republicans to support the dead guy just as much as they are fellating Russia right now.

That's some USDA Grade A trolling.  In what warped world do you think Republicans support ISIS?

It's the same world where Hawley, Cotton, Paul, et al. are advocating we just let Russia have Ukraine.  In other words, if Biden did it or is for it, they are reflexively and re-actively against it.  So my point stands.  I fully expect the Republican Party to come out against this.

You should get professional help.


According to your profile, you've been here like 45 days. One thing to understand about Fark is that Farkers can be very cynical, and also prone to hyperbole and sarcasm, especially when it comes to modern Republicans. You're taking it too literally.

No one here truly expects them to be pro-ISIS, they're just snarking about how they've been kinda pro-Russia lately and also how the current GOP platform (and seriously, possibly their entire 2022 midterms pitch) seems to just be "the opposite of whatever the Dems want."

If you're actually a longer-time Farker with a new account, then I don't know what to tell you.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Farks-to-give = 0
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: JerseyTim: United States President Joe Biden has said the leader of ISIL (ISIS) has been "taken off the battlefield" following an overnight raid in Syria that also killed six children and four women

Jesus Christ, six dead kids.

Apparently they died when said ISIS leader blew himself up.


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/3/civilians-killed-us-special-operations-raid-syria

Mahmoud Chehadi, who lives nearby, said the US forces had surrounded the targeted building and used loudspeakers to call on its residents to leave the area.

"When the operation ended, we went to the area and saw a woman who apparently detonated an explosive vest, and inside the building, we saw some bodies, including [that of] a man and a child," he told Al Jazeera.

Apparently it wasn't just the ISIS leader blowing themselves up.
 
LL316
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm gonna just say that this is a great big "so what?"

Because this means nothing.  This changes nothing.

To put it another way, if this doesn't cause ISIS fo fold up shop and go back to being regular human beings, then this mean exactly squat.  And since we know this will, in fact, produce the opposite result (it will make them more angry), I fail to see how this is any kind of a win.

But I'm sure that our leaders will stroke their own egos over this massive accomplishment just the same.


Because whoever takes his place will be less good at the job than this guy.  If he wasn't, then he'd have had the job in the 1st place.  Keep on taking out top guys and the guys at the top become less and less effective every time.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hope he was worth the six children and four women that died.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm gonna just say that this is a great big "so what?"

Because this means nothing.  This changes nothing.

To put it another way, if this doesn't cause ISIS fo fold up shop and go back to being regular human beings, then this mean exactly squat.  And since we know this will, in fact, produce the opposite result (it will make them more angry), I fail to see how this is any kind of a win.

But I'm sure that our leaders will stroke their own egos over this massive accomplishment just the same.


This would have had double-digit smart votes in 2019.

But to address your point - is the crux of your argument that we shouldn't intervene over there?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Hope he was worth the six children and four women that died.


He was absolutely not worth those lives.  He was an absolute piece of shiat.  And he killed those women and those children.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

swankywanky: How long until the right focus only on the dead family (who the ISIS target blew up himself) and not the target being killed?

//oops, too late


If you read the article they(AJ) are doing just that in the article.
 
