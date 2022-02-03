 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Looks like we may have to retire the no cure for cancer Farkism   (kare11.com) divider line
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞

Let's hope they continue through their research to confidently eradicate all types of cancers.

F*ck cancer.

/lung cancer survivor
//going on 7 years cancer free this October
///for many more cancer free years for anyone diagnosed with any form of cancer
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better not retire it quite yet.

I recently mentioned the death of a friend's daughter to cancer. She was 18 and fought leukemia over 6.5 years to three separate remissions. The fourth time it came, they could do nothing.

CAR-T was one of those therapies that did cause remission but it didn't last. I hope it does for this guy.

Cancer is a persistent asshole.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So you get killer blood.  Let's see what develops.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gene therapy

thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But he was my dog.  I'll do it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Two patients!  Wow!  Well, I guess that's all over then.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Gene therapy

Woah, that Gene is Masseth!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From STAT:  But nearly all other patients treated with CAR-T therapy did eventually experience a relapse of cancer, making the enduring response from these first two patients extraordinary.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally I can keep smoking!
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'This is a cure': Common horse dewormer therapy turns blood cells into cancer killers
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Gene therapy

[Fark user image 394x750]


Otisburg.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cakeman: Finally I can keep smoking!


Now it's just sema with reduced emphasis.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sadly, there is ALWAYS a leading cause of death.

Modern medicine has cured all the simple stuff, all the medium stuff, and most of the hard stuff.
What is going to kill you will be nasty.
Cure cancer and I'm scared of what will be next....
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Childhood leukemia went from 96% fatal the year I was born to just 4% today. That's with conventional chemo and bone marrow transplant.

Still a ways to go with gene therapy. The use of mRNA sounds promising for some, and we have a vax for most HPV-related cervical cancer.

We'll wake up one day to triple headlines of safe and affordable flying cars, sustained fusion, and a broad-spectrum cancer cure. IOW, it's just 20 years away!!
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frozit: Sadly, there is ALWAYS a leading cause of death.

Modern medicine has cured all the simple stuff, all the medium stuff, and most of the hard stuff.
What is going to kill you will be nasty.
Cure cancer and I'm scared of what will be next....


Drunk driver, getting shot because you were "coming right at them", or because you weigh 589 lbs.

We could reduce those as well, but there doesn't seem to be the will to do so.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Two patients!  Wow!  Well, I guess that's all over then.


No the article just mentioned those two patients. This is has cured many more patients and it is very promising data. This article does very little to explain the complexity of this treatment nor how many people have been cured. This is really the future and it is quite amazing.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ less than a minute ago  

suebhoney: 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞

Let's hope they continue through their research to confidently eradicate all types of cancers.

F*ck cancer.

/lung cancer survivor
//going on 7 years cancer free this October
///for many more cancer free years for anyone diagnosed with any form of cancer


There is a vaccine in development for lung cancer too.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20387330/
 
