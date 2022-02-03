 Skip to content
(Navy Times)   HEY HEY HEY it's another guilty plea in the Fat Leonard US Navy bribery scandal   (navytimes.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Max jail time and max fine is fine with me. ET2 USN
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Leonard likes this post.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ween ― Fat Lenny
Youtube T3IDeZEDOy8
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks, Merrick.
 
telejester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not a lot for the Navy to be proud of in that article of Navy Times....meth dealer, kiddy diddler....both officers
 
