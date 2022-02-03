 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Kevin "Ass" Sumption announces the scuttlebutt on the wherabouts of Captain Cook's ship Endeavor before clearing it with the rest of the crew, causing row   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, New South Wales, New Zealand, Australia, James Cook, museum's chief executive, final resting place, Kevin Sumption, Sydney  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 4:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh jeeez... now a row? Anything but a row. Of please, dear lord, don't let it be a row.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB
I traveled to Australia for a work gig roundabout 10 years ago with a plan to spend a week sailing on the Endeavour replica that is owned by the Australian Maritime Society. Sadly I never actually did because of an inability to find a doctor who would do an exam and sign a health permission form for someone that they didn't have a history with.
I did get a few chances to visit the ship, in port in Cairns and in Brisbane. Had lots of great pics although some of them I lost on a camera that fell out of my pocket into a river while fishing. I might have dived in after it but there were salt-water crocks in that river and I wasn't sure if my fishing line was snagged on a rock, a root, or a big submerged croc.
Really love old wooden sailing ships and that whole age of discover (except for the colonial oppression bit). Joseph Banks who sailed on the Endeavour is a hero of mine.
/CSB

By the way, Endeavour, the ship, is properly spelt with a u.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. So, a Boobies slapfight that didn't start on Fark. Neat!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shall endeavor to persevere in his search.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ramans do everything in threes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"What's all this about Kevin's ass and butt?"
flapperscomedy.comView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

physt: Oh jeeez... now a row? Anything but a row. Of please, dear lord, don't let it be a row.


It's a boat row
 
joeskunk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what does Mike have to say about this row
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Endeavour was later sold to private owners, renamed Lord Sandwich

Well that's amusing.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

physt: Oh jeeez... now a row? Anything but a row. Of please, dear lord, don't let it be a row.


now you've got me concerned.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Found it!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/It belongs in a museum!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This has been going on for 10 years or so. Strong liklihood that Endeavour/Lord Sandwich was sunk as a blockship in RI harbour, but nobody has been able to prove it.

Wake me when they have proof.
 
riknight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And considering this is my hometown the found this in, it has been interesting to follow and considering the rhode island historical is fighting it should prove even more fun.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.