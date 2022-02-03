 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "We thought we would discover new nerves, bounce electric current between us. Instead, I thought I was receiving cunnilingus from the Keebler Elf, immediately put on a fur jacket and ushanka hat and attempted to 'return home to the river.'"   (psychedelicspotlight.com) divider line
HailRobonia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He sounds like a real fun guy.
 
crackwhore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This author reminds me of someone
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i had sex with a gal in a completely dark room when we were both on LSD.   i would rate the experience 'highly enjoyable', pun absolutely unintended.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It was then you came up with your Username?
 
Zasteva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, for me the reasonably attractive woman straddling me started to look a lot like a gargoyle.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Expert advice on specific sexual experiences is a total crock of sh*t. As if everyone got their rocks off the same way. Sexual advice is at best pointing in a general direction.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most fun I had while on LSD:  shower in my frat house was a big, white room with several shower heads.  We would paint super balls with dayglow paint, turn off all the lights and start throwing the superballs at the walls (and yes, we were fully clothed).  Fairly quickly everything was super ball trails and the people were shadow-like entities and, yes, laughing our heads off.

I do remember a 'shroom experience where I fell in love with the blue round AT&T advertising ball on the TV.

Sex on acid was ok.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby's description sounds like something from a Carlton Mellick novel.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just how psychedelic therapy can be ten years of therapy packed into one day. If you trip with someone, no matter the level of physical intimacy shared, it can be like fitting a few months of dating in one day because you get to traverse new territories and unlock new sensations together.

That you won't remember later, and will spend the next several months wondering why your life is so dull and colorless, as well as wondering why other people are just so farking boring.

Maybe you just need more drugs.

Really?  Yeah, and maybe you just need a bigger house, and a new car, and a new partner, and an exotic vacation, and some new sex toys.  New sex toys, definitely.  You're not some vanilla-ass inhabitant of the world, you're an adventurer.

/you're a junkie
//looking for another vein
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SWIM said that you expect a lava lamp or cool toy to entrance you when tripping, then end up playing with a plastic straw all night.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Especially the first time for you and your partner, I strongly recommend a lower dosage if you don't want to get weirded out!

With more experience both with the drug and also with your partner you will feel more comfortable.

mix in some mdma to make things more snuggly.

I really don't recommend having sex at all the first few times on any hallucinogen as they all are better as an inner journey, a chance to explore your self and your place in the universe. Sex can wait a few hours.

i have found that sex is way better at the tail end of a trip rather than the beginning and middle of the trip.
Imho
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had to close the doors of perception before I ever tried sex on hallucinogenics. After many fun times, there was one bad trip; never again.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I honestly kind of admire your ability to turn literally every thread, no matter how far removed from the topic, into an opportunity to rant about the exact same thing.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Did you like it?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wanted to marry each individual follicle of my carpet when I did mushrooms. Sadly I was not willing to convert to Mormonism for all those wives. Also I'm not sure they consented either.
 
fireclown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I simply canNOT believe that I have such a good opportunity to bust out this video.

Nanowar of Steel - And Then I Noticed That She Was a Gargoyle
Youtube pJCxcdWqdto
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rolling Stones - Rocks Off (1972)
Youtube _lNP-x94-SE
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

And I have him farkied as an awesome person. Its funny how experiences differ from one perspective to another. I usually reserve that farkie to people who spoke to me in a helpful and caring manner.
Then again junkies dont like to be reminded theyre junkies no matter the high.
 
