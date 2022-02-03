 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Daughter horrified at mums new penis ruler tattoo, so horrified they both staged a Tik Tok video and then immediate called a British tabloid   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Giggity, Measurement, Ruler, Tape measure, Tracy Kiss' 72nd inkling, Systems of measurement, Finger, Glamour model Tracy, bizarre new tattoo  
•       •       •

1532 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 12:35 PM (41 minutes ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Page 3 before days

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is King.

And the one-eyed man's one-eyed trouser bishop is measured by the Size Queen.

The circle of dooooooooong, the circle of dooooooong.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The Page 3 before days

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 780x1227]


Another unfortunate soul that ruined their good looks with poorly chosen tattoos.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
on arm? Wrong place.

/except at auschwitz
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tattoo
Youtube 0k_BvUecgYE
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mummy woz a cum dumpstah.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gleeman: johnny_vegas: The Page 3 before days

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 780x1227]

Another unfortunate soul that ruined their good looks with poorly chosentattoos.


I'll take the extreme route.  Thank you.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other words if you've been with this woman go and get tested for every STI/STD known to man and be ready to discover some new additions for the textbooks as well.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gleeman: johnny_vegas: The Page 3 before days

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 780x1227]

Another unfortunate soul that ruined their good looks with poorly chosen tattoos.


I'm wondering why she tattooed that 5 o'clock shadow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I dated a girl back in 2004. She recently got a new back tattoo. It was some crap written in Chinese.
She lifts the back of the shirt to show me.

"uhm, Cissy?  Looks like they spelled Pork Lo-Mein wrong. You might want to get that fixed.

Oh, she did not laugh...
 
onlyadistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The Page 3 before days

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 780x1227]


...and TWINS!
 
belome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does anyone find those absurdly fake cans even somewhat fappable?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tracy makes money via OnlyFans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not only is that not metrologically accurate, it's going to give increasingly inaccurate readings over time.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Tracy makes money via OnlyFans

[Fark user image 630x420]


I wish I was an attractive woman (or person for that matter) that could make a good living shaking my ass on the internet an hour a so day.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, why spend a few pence for a standard old ruler that you can set aside when you're done with it, when you can spend (however many pounds) for a permanent tattoo that will not only become less and less used but also increasingly inaccurate as you shrivel up with age?  BECAUSE THE TABLOIDS DON'T CARE WHEN YOU PURCHASE OFFICE SUPPLIES
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Tracy makes money via OnlyFans


yeah she's down on her knees in the back storeroom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gleeman: johnny_vegas: The Page 3 before days

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 780x1227]

Another unfortunate soul that ruined their good looks with poorly chosen tattoos.


British hot always finds a way to be true.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Nick Nostril: Tracy makes money via OnlyFans

yeah she's down on her knees in the back storeroom.

[Fark user image 640x553]


They call her "The Oscillator"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: They call her "The Oscillator"


Fark user image
 
odinsposse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Nick Nostril: Tracy makes money via OnlyFans

[Fark user image 630x420]

I wish I was an attractive woman (or person for that matter) that could make a good living shaking my ass on the internet an hour a so day.


Because so many people do it it's really not that easy. You need and edge like getting a tabloid to run a thinly-disguised ad for your OnlyFans page.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: I dated a girl back in 2004. She recently got a new back tattoo. It was some crap written in Chinese.
She lifts the back of the shirt to show me.

"uhm, Cissy?  Looks like they spelled Pork Lo-Mein wrong. You might want to get that fixed.

Oh, she did not laugh...


My friend Rebecca has a beautifully done tattoo of her name written in kanji.

I don't have the heart to tell her it says Rubber Cow.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"OY!  THAT THERE IS MAH WAY OF SIZIN' UP THE OLD THOBBIN' JOHNSON, IT IS!  FANCY A GO, DO YAH, GUV???"
 
RiverRat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good lord
 
sat1va
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I prefer Joey Santore's (Crime Pays buy Botany Doesn't) finger ruler for frame of reference.

/also "Have a nice day and go fark yourself" in a thick Chicago accent
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TBBT Soup Tattoo
Youtube lLiyB4GPlfw
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: I dated a girl back in 2004. She recently got a new back tattoo. It was some crap written in Chinese.
She lifts the back of the shirt to show me.

"uhm, Cissy?  Looks like they spelled Pork Lo-Mein wrong. You might want to get that fixed.

Oh, she did not laugh...


My buddy got some Chinese stuff on his arm.

We had an exchange student (Asian, not from China lol) tell him it said 'wild chicken farker'
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hot dog that site is smutty even for the internet.
 
amb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: In other words if you've been with this woman go and get tested for every STI/STD known to man and be ready to discover some new additions for the textbooks as well.


Her gonorrhea has gonorrhea.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mom is 34, daughter looks to be close to a teenager...
Mom is a skank wh*re.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: steklo: I dated a girl back in 2004. She recently got a new back tattoo. It was some crap written in Chinese.
She lifts the back of the shirt to show me.

"uhm, Cissy?  Looks like they spelled Pork Lo-Mein wrong. You might want to get that fixed.

Oh, she did not laugh...

My friend Rebecca has a beautifully done tattoo of her name written in kanji.

I don't have the heart to tell her it says Rubber Cow.


have you considered the possibility that your friend Rebecca is really a rubber cow?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's a skiggety skank.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Nick Nostril: Tracy makes money via OnlyFans

yeah she's down on her knees in the back storeroom.

[Fark user image 640x553]


It's not her fault the replacement parts for model B47J3 are on the bottom shelf under the front screens for the big industrial floor models. She didn't lay out the warehouse; she's just trying to get the customer's portable HVAC needs serviced.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: jokerscrowbar: steklo: I dated a girl back in 2004. She recently got a new back tattoo. It was some crap written in Chinese.
She lifts the back of the shirt to show me.

"uhm, Cissy?  Looks like they spelled Pork Lo-Mein wrong. You might want to get that fixed.

Oh, she did not laugh...

My friend Rebecca has a beautifully done tattoo of her name written in kanji.

I don't have the heart to tell her it says Rubber Cow.

have you considered the possibility that your friend Rebecca is really a rubber cow?


Or she has breast implants.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
are those inches or centimeters?

it is not that bad as I was thinking, a ruler with numbers.  Just a line of equidistant dots at the moment...the equidistant part may skew in a few years.

Is she counting the length of the fingernail too?

/yes I criticize the stuff written on the chalkboard in classroom scenes.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For someone with a penis-measuring tattoo and an OnlyFans page, she sure doesn't seem to have a realistic idea of how long even the biggest penises are.
 
