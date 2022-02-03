 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Bill honoring WWII "Ghost Army" soldiers signed into law. With pic of super human soldiers in action   (wcax.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a few youtube videos about this subject. Glad they are getting recognized what they did.
The Ghost Army of WWII - 99% Invisible #161 (Video)
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this proves once and for all that Joe Biden is the rightful king of Gondor.

Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read a book on the unit, kind of a shame that they were so secret during the war many of the soldiers did some ballsy stuff but never got medals for it.

One example in the book was just after D Day they were simulating a larger unit to tie down German defenses. Two of their guys crawled along the German lines placing speakers to simulate truck/soldier noises, they were so close that they could hear the Germans whispering in their fox holes.

The CO tried to put them in for silver stars but couldn't because the unit didn't officially exist on paper at that point.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion ala Eddie Izzard
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of their secret classification they were artists, not Real Men, members were not recognized for their heroism.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it was dangerous and all, but first off it's too late, as a lot of them are no doubt dead.  Also, it smacks somewhat of "everybody gets an award"ism.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I get it was dangerous and all, but first off it's too late, as a lot of them are no doubt dead.  Also, it smacks somewhat of "everybody gets an award"ism.


Well, it's not like they shoveled shiat in Louisiana.  They contributed materially to the success of the invasion of Continental Europe.  Appropriate awards are appropriate.

You're right that it is a bit late, though.  This stuff has been public knowledge for something like over 50 years.   This could have been done much earlier.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I get it was dangerous and all, but first off it's too late, as a lot of them are no doubt dead.  Also, it smacks somewhat of "everybody gets an award"ism.


Fark that. You save 30,000 people, you get an award.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Read a book on the unit, kind of a shame that they were so secret during the war many of the soldiers did some ballsy stuff but never got medals for it.

One example in the book was just after D Day they were simulating a larger unit to tie down German defenses. Two of their guys crawled along the German lines placing speakers to simulate truck/soldier noises, they were so close that they could hear the Germans whispering in their fox holes.

The CO tried to put them in for silver stars but couldn't because the unit didn't officially exist on paper at that point.


The only reward that is just for killing Nazis is being able to sleep at night.

Because they should never be able to sleep at night.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I think this proves once and for all that Joe Biden is the rightful king of Gondor.

Rats.  I was hoping no one else had made that joke.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are there any of those inflatable tanks left? I'd love to see one.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

treesloth: PirateKing: I think this proves once and for all that Joe Biden is the rightful king of Gondor.

Rats.  I was hoping no one else had made that joke.


The hivemind is simultaneously comforting and terrifying.
 
Two16
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: it smacks somewhat of "everybody gets an award"ism.


JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I get it was dangerous and all, but first off it's too late, as a lot of them are no doubt dead...


So they really are a ghost army at this point?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of course Biden is going to reward the ghost army.  They make up an important part of his voting base.
/s
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice 'bouncy house' idea.
 
