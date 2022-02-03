 Skip to content
 
A 410-pound solid gold cube is sitting in Central Park NYC. For now, anyhow
61
    More: Spiffy, Modernism, German artist, Art, Visual arts, Temperature, German artist Niclas Castello, Gold, Germany  
•       •       •

moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
what HAS Christian Slater been doing recently anyway?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have 30 minutes to remove your cube
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be on the lookout for a loose one-ton golden wombat in the area.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About that word "solid". Bad subby.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DRTFA Does it represent wealth disparity? billionaire awareness? I thought all ya'll wanted healthcare, the fark is this shiat?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've invented a new artwork. It's 450 million dollars, resting quietly in my bank account.

Now I just need investors to provide the money for this bold statement.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The box measures just over a foot and a half on all sides and is only about a quarter-inch thick.

I did some quick math.

If a cube that volume were solid gold it would weigh 4,062.67lbs and be worth about $107,027,791.88 USD.

So it's worth only about 10% of what it actually appears to be.... If that.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youse think they leave it out at night?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, but it ain't tungsten, if you know what I mean.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Art"
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A cryptocurrency is also being released alongside the cube, called the Castello Coin. It will be traded as $CAST and is now able to be purchased online at $0.44 each. An NFT auction is also scheduled for Feb. 21."

JFC
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: DRTFA Does it represent wealth disparity? billionaire awareness? I thought all ya'll wanted healthcare, the fark is this shiat?


It represents " buy my new cryptocurrency"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We call this piece "shiatting on the Poor".
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: DRTFA Does it represent wealth disparity? billionaire awareness? I thought all ya'll wanted healthcare, the fark is this shiat?


It's an ad for the "artist's" cryptocurrency scam:

"A cryptocurrency is also being released alongside the cube, called the Castello Coin. It will be traded as $CAST and is now able to be purchased online at $0.44 each. An NFT auction is also scheduled for Feb. 21."
 
BunkyBrewman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: DRTFA Does it represent wealth disparity? billionaire awareness? I thought all ya'll wanted healthcare, the fark is this shiat?


No, it represents an opportunity for the "artist" to market their new NFT for the masses.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
... and there's some kind of NFT gimmick attached to it. :/
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"[The work] is a conceptual work of art in all its facets." He said the idea was to "create something that is beyond our world - that is intangible," Castello told ArtNews in a statement.

...am I missing something.  It's a (hollow) cube.  the pictures don't make it look like there's more to it than that.  So he cast a cube of gold.  How is this art any more than a treasury casting gold bars?


"A cryptocurrency is also being released alongside the cube, called the Castello Coin. It will be traded as $CAST and is now able to be purchased online at $0.44 each. An NFT auction is also scheduled for Feb. 21."

Oh...there it is.  It's marketing for a scam.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet that it isn't solid gold?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
that's really stiggin'-it to the poors...

Also:  it's not f#cking solid...if it was, it would have sunk through the pavement & into the swamp already.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A cryptocurrency is also being released alongside the cube, called the Castello Coin. It will be traded as $CAST and is now able to be purchased online at $0.44 each. An NFT auction is also scheduled for Feb. 21.

Gallerist Lisa Kandlhofer noted to the art publication that "the cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme."

Yeah, at least the meaning here is understandable.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: He said the idea was to "create something that is beyond our world - that is intangible,"

That's one of the most tangible things I've seen in a really long time.


then: A cryptocurrency is also being released...

there it is, the nonexistent... erm, "intangible" part... erm, grift.
 
tvynr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How much you wanna bet that it isn't solid gold?


It's not.  The article says it's not.  "The box measures just over a foot and a half on all sides and is only about a quarter-inch thick."  Submitter cannot be trusted.  :-P
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's paying his "security team" enough to stop a small group of commandos with a helicopter. If I can find them maybe I'll go hire the A-Team.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
d2779tscntxxsw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A cryptocurrency is also being released alongside the cube, called the Castello Coin. It will be traded as $CAST and is now able to be purchased online at $0.44 each. An NFT auction is also scheduled for Feb. 21.

Gallerist Lisa Kandlhofer noted to the art publication that "the cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme."

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brax33: The box measures just over a foot and a half on all sides and is only about a quarter-inch thick.

I did some quick math.

If a cube that volume were solid gold it would weigh 4,062.67lbs and be worth about $107,027,791.88 USD.

So it's worth only about 10% of what it actually appears to be.... If that.


Gold 19.3 g cm^3.   If it were SOLID and weighed 186 kg it would make a cube with a volume of 9637 cm^3 which is  about 21 cm on a side...8 inches.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How much you wanna bet that it isn't solid gold?


I've seen Solid Gold...  and, this box ain't it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dadio86
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The glitzy figure will then be unveiled at a private dinner on Wall Street on Wednesday evening."

The 1% has clearly run out of things to spend money on.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

olorin604: cooldaddygroove: DRTFA Does it represent wealth disparity? billionaire awareness? I thought all ya'll wanted healthcare, the fark is this shiat?

It represents " buy my new cryptocurrency"


BUY MY NEW CRYPTOCURRENCY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The NFT implores one to paradigm their crypto into a new blue sky venture where energy begets vibes into a new market share-type. Obviously.
 
synithium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like you are transporting a lot of valuables.

Be a real shame if it got sued by the police or whatever.
 
padraig
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't pure gold one of the more desirable stuff to steal, because it's so easy to fence ?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks for locating that for me.
It's always wandering off.
Silly ol' goose.
I'll be by later to retrieve it.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So:

-- It's hollow
-- It's a promo stunt for yet another new crypto
-- The artist set out to create something 'intangible' and wound up with a 410 pound block of metal

Seriously, we need to strive, as a species, for a higher standard than this.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
a conceptual work of art in all its facets.
[...]
something that is beyond our world - that is intangible
[...]
A cryptocurrency is also being released alongside the cube
[...]
An NFT auction is also scheduled for Feb. 21.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gallerist Lisa Kandlhofer noted to the art publication that "the cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué

Wanker word! Gotta drink.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This would have been more impressive.
/and lucky.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Highly derivative of the tungsten cube NFTs in Illinois.

Maybe if these crypto jackasses had a shred of originality.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD LET ME WRITE YOU A CHECK!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm grateful not to understand that piece of art. "Intangible," my ass. "Beyond our world?" Really?

His cube can, in some respects, be compared to Damien Hirst's infamous diamond encrusted skull, a memento mori that is also a commentary on art's endless entanglement in money and capital, or Piero Manzoni's tongue-in-cheek provocation Artist's shiat (1961), a tin can containing the artist's feces which he sold for its weight in gold.

I don't agree, and I can't find any worthwhile statement in that presentation or its stated purpose. For me, at least, it's a null act, an accumulation that in and of itself has no point or purpose other than to say, "hey, look." Pandering for attention is practically a hobby for millions online now - it's no longer a novelty or a "statement."
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder how much "design" guess into making a cube.
 
AeAe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to use a hand cart for this
 
funzyr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: "Art"


Came here to question this, too
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

smed7: that's really stiggin'-it to the poors...

Also:  it's not f#cking solid...if it was, it would have sunk through the pavement & into the swamp already.


It did originally but they built another one. That sank in to the swamp.
Then they built a third gold cube. That caught fire and sank in to the swamp.
This is the fourth gold cube and it's stayed......    ... so far.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hej: I wonder how much "design" guess into making a cube.


Let's see him tackle a truly difficult design

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice but it's no Victor Herbert.

nycgovparks.orgView Full Size


AH, SWEET MYSTERY OF LIFE! AT LAST I'VE FOUND THEEEEEEEE!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many dents have been kicked into it so far?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The artist 'designed' the cube. Let that sink in. It's a cube.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the sort of thing that needs to be said when your art in of itself says nothing whatosever:

FTFA: Gallerist Lisa Kandlhofer noted to the art publication that "the cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme."

But it certainly shows a high level of execution in the technique of the artists focus.  And that focus is selling a cryptocurrency.  It is a gold block version of the Fearless Girl statue.  Marketing baby!
 
