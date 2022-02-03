 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Florida tiger attack victim smelled of alcohol, refused to speak to deputies, report says'   (wfla.com) divider line
    Collier County, Florida, Lee County, Florida, Naples, Florida  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eko was ultimately killed after being shot by a Collier County deputy in order to rescue Rosenquist.

The dude wasn't worth it, poor tiger does what a tiger is going to do.  They should have shot Rosenquist to save the tiger from eating a farking idiot too stupid to live.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor tiger got shot due to drunken asshole. I hope he gets cirrhosis and dies painfully.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elbows out for Eko?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the tiger ate the Florida tag, which should have been used here.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x413]


"The man who was a major asshole and was connected to all sorts of drug dealers and organized criminals? Totally was his wife who killed him."
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "surgeon gave him hopes of keeping his hand."

Does in a jar count?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't we just have sent the tiger a strongly worded letter?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should have just pushed him in the rest of the way.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunken Tiger Style is very dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I warned that biatch I was gonna fark him up."
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this drunken (redacted) decised to stick his arm in a tiger cage, and they kill the tiger for mauling him.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor f**king cat...
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think that, at a farking zoo, they would have tranquilizer guns around and not have to use lethal force.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chompachangas: So this drunken (redacted) decised to stick his arm in a tiger cage, and they kill the tiger for mauling him.


No, they killed the tiger to get the pieces that were left of his arm, yet still attached to him, out of it's mouth. Imagine playing tug of war between you and a gigantic cat, but instead of it's favorite toy, it's what's left of your arm.

//Have seen the badge cams once, don't need to ever see them again.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: One would think that, at a farking zoo, they would have tranquilizer guns around and not have to use lethal force.


It was the first question the deputy asked. He didn't want to shoot the cat, but ultimately had to.

//The answer was "no".
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: One would think that, at a farking zoo, they would have tranquilizer guns around and not have to use lethal force.


Tranquilizers aren't instantaneous
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Local update is that the arm had to be amputated.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Local update is that the arm had to be amputated.


Good
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Eko was ultimately killed after being shot by a Collier County deputy in order to rescue Rosenquist.

The dude wasn't worth it, poor tiger does what a tiger is going to do.  They should have shot Rosenquist to save the tiger from eating a farking idiot too stupid to live.


Or just watch how it plays out
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x413]

"The man who was a major asshole and was connected to all sorts of drug dealers and organized criminals? Totally was his wife who killed him."


That's a really weird take on it
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It's unclear if doctors were ultimately able to save his arm, but Rosenquist told an investigator that a "surgeon gave him hopes of keeping his hand." "

Lose his arm but keep his hand?
What does that look like?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: barefoot2008: Local update is that the arm had to be amputated.

Good


Let's hope next time he will stick his head in.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: hammettman: One would think that, at a farking zoo, they would have tranquilizer guns around and not have to use lethal force.

Tranquilizers aren't instantaneous


True, I've probably seen too many cheesy tv shows.
 
