 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Every bag of street opioids tested in a major city contained an animal tranquilizer that leads to oozing abcesses, skin necrosis, and possible amputation. Extras in zombie flicks just working to pay for their habits   (billypenn.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Antibiotic, wound care specialist, substance use disorders, Infection, Controlled Substances Act, Philadelphia Department of Health, large animals, field nurse  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 8:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, we've got our own krokodil now? Man, y'all f*ckers won't rest until this country is JUST like Russia...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also causes your fridge to repeatedly jump several feet into the air while you're watching your gameshows.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Grivo.wmv
Youtube YxoYVMM11JM
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Philly Health Department hasn't tested a single bag of opioids that doesn't contain xylazine, department field epidemiologist Jennifer Shinefeld told Billy Penn.

This may be the conspiracy-theorist in me; but I can't help but think there are certain "moralistic" groups that are doing this to punish people who are hooked on opioids.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Philly Health Department hasn't tested a single bag of opioids that doesn't contain xylazine, department field epidemiologist Jennifer Shinefeld told Billy Penn.

This may be the conspiracy-theorist in me; but I can't help but think there are certain "moralistic" groups that are doing this to punish people who are hooked on opioids.


If you actually read the article it says those nasty affects can happen in some people. IE probably like 1% or less. Otherwise it's obvious why it's being used as a cutting agent- it mimics the effects of the more expensive drugs it's cutting.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Philly Health Department hasn't tested a single bag of opioids that doesn't contain xylazine, department field epidemiologist Jennifer Shinefeld told Billy Penn.

This may be the conspiracy-theorist in me; but I can't help but think there are certain "moralistic" groups that are doing this to punish people who are hooked on opioids.


First, rampant reports of razor blades in Halloween apples, now this!
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
March 16. That is my pick for when Fox news and the conservative machine starts claiming this is the hidden cure for Covid they are keeping from us. Tucker," last year big pharm made billions off of covid and it turns out a dime bag could cure you."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Weirdly, those who make a living by exploiting the need & desperation of others have no conscience when it comes to exploiting the need & desperation of others. Huh.

xanadian: This may be the conspiracy-theorist in me; but I can't help but think there are certain "moralistic" groups that are doing this to punish people who are hooked on opioids.


That would imply that they're entirely controlling the opioid trade in Philadelphia, and have been long enough to ensure a long-term health crisis. I often turn a gimlet eye towards ulterior motives, but, that would be unlikely. Money, not morals, would appear to be the driving factor - xylazine is far cheaper, at about $200 a kilo, than the opioids they're cutting with it, and provides a sedative & muscle relaxant effect to boot. Plus, it's a lot easier to handle than fentanyl.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xanadian: Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Philly Health Department hasn't tested a single bag of opioids that doesn't contain xylazine, department field epidemiologist Jennifer Shinefeld told Billy Penn.

This may be the conspiracy-theorist in me; but I can't help but think there are certain "moralistic" groups that are doing this to punish people who are hooked on opioids.


and how are those groups getting them into the street dealers supply?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: So, we've got our own krokodil now? Man, y'all f*ckers won't rest until this country is JUST like Russia...


FYI for those of you who don't know and have weak stomachs
Do not GIS krokodil
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.