Last year's ranting racist from the south(ern part of New Jersey) whose farking-around spurred his neighborhood to change bylaws and install doorbell cameras, finds out what a "grand jury indictment" is
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It doesn't say how old he is. I'm wondering who has time to slingshot BB's at his Black neighbor's cars, as well as smear the cars with feces. He must be retired. I'm retired, but I just spend more time on TotalFark.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The guy has been held in custody since his arrest in July.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: It doesn't say how old he is. I'm wondering who has time to slingshot BB's at his Black neighbor's cars, as well as smear the cars with feces. He must be retired. I'm retired, but I just spend more time on TotalFark.


He's in his mid 40s as I recall. It's probably his only hobby, thus the time to do that
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first time I've heard about this guy.

What a COLOSSAL f*cking asshole.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident has also brought scrutiny to the Mount Laurel Police Department over its handling of the incidents. The department has denied showing favoritism toward Mathews.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.


Yeah. I bet there's hardly any laurel there at all.
 
Barbwiremike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would think smearing feces on a car would be much more disgusting for the person rubbing it on than for the person who can simply hose it off. But then rationality doesn't appear to be very high on this scumbag's checklist.
 
freetomato
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the "master race".  He looks like a chunk of feces in human form.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like the police had been ignoring the racist prick under the blanket term "there's nothing we can do." That gave him free reign to terrorize his neighbors for years until he went viral and the cops - and Feds - looked into it. Once they started looking, the guy was found to be a cornucopia of crimes.

Sounds like the police need to start taking these calls seriously and stop excusing and ignoring it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ay that's West Jersey ya jabroni
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thosw: evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.

Yeah. I bet there's hardly any laurel there at all.


Actually, Kalmia latifolia aka "Mountain Laurel" is pretty common in the area, and I think the non-cultivated variety of it has white flowers...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

freetomato: Ladies and gentlemen, the "master race".  He looks like a chunk of feces in human form.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Just look at that guy. Yeah, he can screw right off. Glad to see a comeuppance for harassing your neighbors.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder how his racism is going over with other inmates?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It doesn't say how old he is. I'm wondering who has time to slingshot BB's at his Black neighbor's cars, as well as smear the cars with feces. He must be retired. I'm retired, but I just spend more time on TotalFark.


He's 45. A very fat and sad 45.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Biscuit Tin: It doesn't say how old he is. I'm wondering who has time to slingshot BB's at his Black neighbor's cars, as well as smear the cars with feces. He must be retired. I'm retired, but I just spend more time on TotalFark.

He's in his mid 40s as I recall. It's probably his only hobby, thus the time to do that


If I remember correctly, in one of his recorded rants the victims threatened to call the police. The racist claimed the cops knew exactly who he was and that he was a drug dealer and that they didn't care or some crap. Obviously he was very chummy with them to get away with this crap as long as he did.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Based on the picture, I'm assuming this guy is about four feet tall
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Previous Fark threads on this guy.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11567051/NJ-racist-dares-black-neighbor-come-see-me-during-viral-rant-The-neighbor-didnt-but-150-other-people-did

https://www.fark.com/comments/11570129/Backstory-on-idiot-who-got-arrested-after-challenging-his-neighbor-to-fight-having-150-people-drop-by-attempted-BE-wiping-evidence-assault-bragging-about-running-minorities-out-of-town-This-is-in-no-way-over
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Carl?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hestheone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
unless they DNA's his poop and got a match, 6 months in the jug for mushrooms seems kinda harsh.  they are going to have a heck of a time making the slingshot and BB's stick.  guy needs a lawyer.
 
Two16
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Sounds like the police need to start taking these calls seriously and stop excusing and ignoring it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Currently, in the neighborhood...

""It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, would you be my, could you be my, won't you please fark off neighbor?""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.


Hardy got too drunk.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Bias intimidation"? Is there a different charge for unbiased intimidation? Since when has been trying to intimidate someone been illegal?
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I saw this movie in 1991. It was called The Town Bully Who Failed To Escape Justice.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The guy has been held in custody since his arrest in July.


Good. I hope he dies in prison
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.


I followed the link to the previous story of the protesters, and was more amused by this one:
...protester John Clayton of Cinnaminson

I don't think I could successfully pronounce that one even if I WASN'T day-drinking.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: "Bias intimidation"? Is there a different charge for unbiased intimidation? Since when has been trying to intimidate someone been illegal?


When it's based on race? Obvi
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kobrakai: eurotrader: The guy has been held in custody since his arrest in July.

Good. I hope he dies in prison


Seconded.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His lawyer is trying to claim that he is the victim of racism.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: The incident has also brought scrutiny to the Mount Laurel Police Department over its handling of the incidents. The department has denied showing favoritism toward Mathews.

[Fark user image 277x182]


Once again, the only thing which convinced the police to do their jobs was video footage from a private citizen.  Typical.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Misch: His lawyer is trying to claim that he is the victim of racism.


Well, it's sort of true, isn't it?  He's the victim of *his own* racism and his inability remain within the confines of the law.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.

I followed the link to the previous story of the protesters, and was more amused by this one:
...protester John Clayton of Cinnaminson

I don't think I could successfully pronounce that one even if I WASN'T day-drinking.


It's no even hard

Sin-Na-Mince-Son
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

evilsofa: White Mount Laurel is a funny name for a town.


Mount Laurel is the name of the town.  White is the "race" of the racist perp in TFA.

\NJ has some funny town names, but this isn't one of them
\\I'm lookin' at you, Ho-Ho-Kus...
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: I followed the link to the previous story of the protesters, and was more amused by this one:
...protester John Clayton of Cinnaminson

I don't think I could successfully pronounce that one even if I WASN'T day-drinking.


Like you were trying to say Cinnamon, but it's MIN, son.
cinna-MIN-son
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That photo, yeah. The years haven't been kind to uncle Hank.
 
