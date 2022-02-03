 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Woman who dated Prince Andrew when she was 21 and he was 39 says that picture of Andrew and Virginia Giuffre was 'shopped using an "Irish body double. She knows because there's another pic of Guiffre in the same outfit and who wears clothes TWICE?"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Lady Victoria Hervey, former girlfriend of Prince Andrew, notorious picture of Prince Andrew, Last week, Virginia Giuffre's waist, Instagram Wednesday, Daily Beast, Hervey  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? That's all you got?
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Poors. The Poors will wear an outfit twice.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've not bought a new shirt in years. Haven't needed to. Though I sprung an elbow hole in one shirt last week, so I guess I'll have to.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: Really? That's all you got?


Oh come on, once people see that totally and completely not shopped original picture what possible conclusion could anyone draw other than that the ninth in line to the British throne is the victim of a well funded international plot to make him appear to be a sweaty rapist nonce.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, who can doubt photographic evidence of this quality?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For many people, this photo is all the proof they have I guess.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starsrift: I've not bought a new shirt in years. Haven't needed to. Though I sprung an elbow hole in one shirt last week, so I guess I'll have to.


I found a shop that sells nothing but t-shirts.

They're all the same cut, but you can choose between colours and sizes. The idea is that you have you preferred colour, and then you can just purchase as many identical ones as you like.

They're extremely successful. Despite the t-shirts not being branded. They're just all cheapish, good quality, and identical in unlimited numbers.

I guess mostly men shop there.

https://www.bareentshirt.com in case you want tons of identical t-shirts in OK quality.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, Photoshop or not, that does look like the same image... Soooo. Anyway, everything on the left side looks sloppy. I'm interested to see how the Photoshop defense plays out. But I won't sweat it.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: Well, Photoshop or not, that does look like the same image... Soooo. Anyway, everything on the left side looks sloppy. I'm interested to see how the Photoshop defense plays out. But I won't sweat it.


Everything on the left side?  How about everything on the right side too.  Looks like they got an impressionist painter to change her right side hand and create her left side arm, and then there's the obvious terrible matte line that runs pretty much all the way around her, which they didn't even bother to feather.  Just sloppy work all around.
 
Zenith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
well she's an oik of course she's going to wear the same outfit twice.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
(Googles Lady Victoria Hervey)

Good Lord.  Someone get that poor girl a sandwich.

Or twelve.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, if you can't trust '.. an English model, socialite, aristocrat, and former "It girl" ', who can you trust?
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. Interesting defense.  "A date on the back" doesn't mean it's a legit photo...presumably plaintiff has something else to back up their case.  Also, defendant might want to do better than hearsay...

2.  "Famously dissolute Marquess" would make an awesome obituary.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Epstein offed himself, he had a plan to do that when he got caught.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I never gave much thought to the photo that was circulating. Sure Ive seen it, but I thought there was far more evidence then just a photo. But now that they've gone through all the trouble of posting a clearly photoshopped "original", I'm positive the previous picture is real.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.