(Twitter)   Need to winterize your power plant before the big storm? Break out the tarps, duct tape, and space heaters   (twitter.com) divider line
564 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 6:30 AM



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Glad to see they did a lot to mitigate this type of threat to the grid after last year's emergency.

/s
//I'm betting that they luck out and don't learn a thing
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And then of course the inevitable federal relief funds even though they hate the big mean woke federal government
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hope some sort of power failure doesn't knock out the space heaters...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In other news, Ted Cruz takes his family on another spur of the moment vacation South of the border
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: [Fark user image 425x400]


"If women don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy!"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just get a bunch of hair dryers.  They're powered by the very plant that powers them, so they won't lose power.

Why am I not getting paid for this?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am so glad I moved away from that shiathole state.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PunGent: Hope some sort of power failure doesn't knock out the space heaters...


No, if the plant loses power, the space heaters will kick in and re-power the plant.  I see you don't know much about Texas power grids.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've uncovered the list of those surprised by this.  You heard it first here on Fark:

-
-
-
-
-
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Texas FOADP* plan on utility deregulation


*Fark Off and Die Peasant
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"And in this photo Rick Urrutia learns a valuable, but painful, lesson in "grounding""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What were they supposed to do? Infrastructure improvements after a hard learned lesson last year?  There's libs to be owned, stupid.
 
great_tigers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: What were they supposed to do? Infrastructure improvements after a hard learned lesson last year?  There's libs to be owned, stupid.


I was really trying to figure this out as well. What are they supposed to do? Put a brick wall around it?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"And here you can see where we add the Unstopabbles. These are the Fresh scent, but we also offer Mountain Breeze and Lavender."
 
