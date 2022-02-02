 Skip to content
(South Coast Today)   How tall can an apartment building be? In this city it can be 1, 2, 3, or 6 stories. But 4 or 5 stories is right out   (southcoasttoday.com) divider line
Talking_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Talking_Toaster: [c.tenor.com image 382x204] [View Full Size image _x_]


/thread

Done in one.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morphine - Slow Numbers
Youtube T2WuPoJ3S9s
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the controls on their ladder truck are a little sketchy and the FD isn't sure they have infinite control to those floors?
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does this mean 13 floors is ok now?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
