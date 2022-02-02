 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Apparently in Japan, It needs to be clearer what kind of hammers are against the law. Also in Japan, some hammers are against the law   (soranews24.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, English-language films, American films, Police, violation of the Minor Offences Act, Hammer crime, police officer, dismay of a man, Minor Crimes Act specialist  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two 22 oz. Stanley framers. In my car.
Self defense.
Never hit an innocent bystander once.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was just going to hammer in the morning, hammer in the evening, and all over his land.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Algebrat: [Fark user image image 425x399]


Can't touch this.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shelllumber.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid as a bag of some kind of tool that you'd use to pound other things.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dovahkiin, Dovahkiin, naal ok zin los vahriin,
Wah dein vokul mahfaeraak ahst vaal!
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't get caught in Japan with a leatherman, pocket knife, or anything similar. You can expect a lengthy interrogation, a trip to the nearest koban (police box), and very likely confiscation of the item.  The laws on folding blades here are seriously strict (anything over 5.5cm is illegal).

I did not know about hammers, though. That's kinda wild.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Canada, you can be arrested for having a semi-automatic paper stapler. And kitchen utensils have to be registered.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have hammers for every occasion. I have run of the mill sledges, welding, upholstery, die makers, etc..etc...
Guess I'd be some criminal kingpin over there.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Video in the article reminded me of this:

News Reporter Can't Break Into Car FAIL!
Youtube L91_K-s4pMM
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All that damn pixelation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: Don't get caught in Japan with a leatherman, pocket knife, or anything similar. You can expect a lengthy interrogation, a trip to the nearest koban (police box), and very likely confiscation of the item.  The laws on folding blades here are seriously strict (anything over 5.5cm is illegal).

I did not know about hammers, though. That's kinda wild.


Folding blades, you say... you know the specifics on fixed blades, by chance?  Or are the old anti-samurai laws still in place?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: In Canada, you can be arrested for having a semi-automatic paper stapler. And kitchen utensils have to be registered.


*Looks at username, looks at post, looks back at username*

I wasn't initially sure if this was sarcasm or not... but fool me?  Not today, Satan.
 
acouvis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 400x550]


I just read the basic plot of that movie...


Bubba Ho Tep makes more sense...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Video in the article reminded me of this:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L91_K-s4pMM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I like that he still screwed it up even after the junk man showed him how to do it.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe because of people replicating Old Boy?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We've been training for this moment since childhood.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I understand that hammers must sometimes quit, but if your hammer has reached a certain level of legitimacy it may be rendered unable to quit. 

In any event, touching this hammer is ill advised.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most people don't know this, but Hattori Hanzo was also well known for his life-long warranty on his hammers.  It's just that swords get all the attention.
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Breeders - Divine Hammer (Official Video)
Youtube tUiP5eyx3NM
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.