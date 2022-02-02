 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I'm not an expert, but the train going off the tracks is probably what caused this derailment   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An empty railcar generally weighs north of 100,000 pounds.  Knocking one off the rails ain't easy.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like those three flimsy lightweight cars should probably have not been in the middle of a massive train. Live and learn, I guess.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have been so many derailments recently, it's hard to keep track.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: Looks like those three flimsy lightweight cars should probably have not been in the middle of a massive train. Live and learn, I guess.


The guy in charge of that was sick with COVID.

/probably
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gondola was fine but that thermos bottle was full, got disengaged due to the curve and ridiculous momentum. Then the light weights got pushed by heavy... Seen this before in a mill. The real issue is structural damage to The bridge at this point
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Looks like those three flimsy lightweight cars should probably have not been in the middle of a massive train. Live and learn, I guess.


On the other hand, it seemed almost a perfect storm of good things happening to keep the derailment from getting too bad. The three empty cars derailed at a perfect spot to crumple against themselves and the bridge to slow and stop the cars behind.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to ban trains.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addams Family Train Crash Scene (1991)
Youtube nOICSNCuBvQ
 
Zeff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The cause is the muppets that put three light, empty cars in the middle of heavies
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Time to ban trains.


It's too soon to talk about train violence.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well shiat, the train cars with nothing on them should've been on the back, probably. The moron who set it up like this should be fired.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is running a train even a thing now?
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: jaylectricity: Time to ban trains.

It's too soon to talk about train violence.


Nobody needs high capacity trains.
 
