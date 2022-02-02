 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   For Sale: One-of-a-kind vehicle to go with your clever "FBI Surveillance Van" WiFi network name   (thedrive.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Satellite dish, FBI pop, Gross vehicle weight rating, custom 27-ton command vehicle, Truck, U.S. General Services Administration, production of these trucks  
•       •       •

1356 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...


Dang it beat me.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.

I hated my CIA convertible.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmm......

That would be fun to own just to park near "patriot" encampments and raise the dishes.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be 1 and 11/16 days older and a lot deeper in debt.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be a great delivery vehicle for my business: Flowers By Irene
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the Argosy! Fancy equipment or not.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the GSA site.  You can download extra pictures.

They are embedded in word documents (docx).....

I have no pithy comment for that anymore...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: It'll be a great delivery vehicle for my business: Flowers By Irene


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the stereo? I almost stopped some jackass sharing his music with everyone at the gas station the other day just to tell him he did a really good job damping his system. Kid next door, all I hear is bass and a vibrating license plate. No pride in the workmanship.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My wage wouldn't pay for the ongoing fuel costs
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: It'll be a great delivery vehicle for my business: Flowers By Irene


shitpostbot.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...


I knew that thing looked familiar.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...


Literally my first thought seeing the picture was "They're selling a 4CHAN Party Van?!"

The internet has destroyed me.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah. My WiFi network name is click here for viruses
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boy, if those walls could talk...

... or with the right motivation, they could be made to talk.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had a hotspot named something like that long ago, before I'd heard of anyone else doing it. One time I was at a hotel that charged for wi-fi, so naturally I used my phone instead. When I went to connect, I saw like fifteen others with similar names.

Now it's called Free Candy Van.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let me describe the scene to you. There's these guys, see.
They've probably been up for like two days.
They stink of B.0. They have coffee breath.
They're constipated from sitting on their asses for so long.
They're sitting in a van and they're probably parked right up the street from your office.
But now, you guys, you're gonna have to pack up all your shiat and go home, because I'm onto you, you dumb farks.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...

Literally my first thought seeing the picture was "They're selling a 4CHAN Party Van?!"

The internet has destroyed me.


No, it has helped to create you
/me too
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those things are cool.  I would buy it if I had all money.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still cheaper than a 8 year old Mercedes Sprinter with 180,000 miles.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't show pics of keys to everybody to the world.
/Just sayin'
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WAIT. I MISSED THIS. FTFA:

At the time of writing, the top bid for the vehicle is $28,423, but this does not meet an undisclosed reserve price.

You're telling me I can buy this for less than a goddamn Honda minivan?!

For the low low price of a mildly upgraded sedan I can make all my neighbors paranoid??
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...


Never, in the history of Fark, has "Done in 1" been more deserving of an award
 
Denjiro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My network name is 'Sekrit Netwurk U no see!'.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...

Never, in the history of Fark, has "Done in 1" been more deserving of an award


Daily drive that bad boy to work.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: WAIT. I MISSED THIS. FTFA:

At the time of writing, the top bid for the vehicle is $28,423, but this does not meet an undisclosed reserve price.

You're telling me I can buy this for less than a goddamn Honda minivan?!

For the low low price of a mildly upgraded sedan I can make all my neighbors paranoid??


Daily drive that bad boy to work.

/responding to correct person this time
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How's the stereo? I almost stopped some jackass sharing his music with everyone at the gas station the other day just to tell him he did a really good job damping his system. Kid next door, all I hear is bass and a vibrating license plate. No pride in the workmanship.


How's the stereo?  So good you'll sh*t your pants.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Ghost Roach: Twilight Farkle: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

/Nishimura-san, if you've got the money...

Never, in the history of Fark, has "Done in 1" been more deserving of an award

Daily drive that bad boy to work.


fark that, Dump the apartment, renovate into a camper, and live in that bad biatch ... hell, bit of retrofitting, and I'll rent that baby back to the boss as a broadcast back-up
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just they thing for my new mobile female body inspection business.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: You really shouldn't show pics of keys to everybody to the world.
/Just sayin'


Somebody else who remembers the "luggage master key set" photo from a few years back.....
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How's the stereo? I almost stopped some jackass sharing his music with everyone at the gas station the other day just to tell him he did a really good job damping his system. Kid next door, all I hear is bass and a vibrating license plate. No pride in the workmanship.


The hardest I think I've laughed in my life was some sedan that turned its aftermarket bass on in a Kroeger parking lot. I was putting my groceries in the back, and they light up this sound system.

Turns out, the speakers were in the car's trunk. Sure. But they hadn't changed the trunk at all, so when they hit the bass, it vibrated the truck lid so loud it actually drowned out the sound system. So from where I stood, a solid 50 feet away, all I heard was BWAAABZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

Like the start of the bass kick then the trunk lid hitting some kind of high frequency vibration that sounded like a jackhammer on speed. So I'm leaning on my car's hatch genuinely crying with laughter when the sound dies down and I look over, and FOUR goddamn mooks were sitting or leaning on the car's trunk to try to stop the vibration. And all of them were staring at me.

It just made me laugh harder. Like help, I've fallen and I can't get up.

/thank you for activating that memory
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scanman61: C18H27NO3: You really shouldn't show pics of keys to everybody to the world.
/Just sayin'

Somebody else who remembers the "luggage master key set" photo from a few years back.....


https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2015/09/11/tsa-master-luggage-keys-are-3d-printed-after-photo-published-online/
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ArkAngel: It'll be a great delivery vehicle for my business: Flowers By Irene

[shiatpostbot.com image 545x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.