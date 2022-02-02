 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Subby's hometown finally makes the news for something other than being subby's hometown. Admittedly, that bar was pretty low   (youtube.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, have you called it Heinousport?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The bar remains pretty low
 
angryjd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that was 30 seconds of my life i'll never get back.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Janelle Burrell must be a star in Philly.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I keep trying to tell myself that Jersey "people" are just like the rest of us, but you guys keep pulling crap like this.  Also, there's not even a carrot stick nose on that snowman!

If you're going to do it, do it right!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CALVIN !
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought Philly seceded from the Union.
Don't mess with me.
 
