(DW)   Netherlands thoughtlessly puts historic bridge between the King of Earth's megayacht and the sea   (dw.com)
41
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The shipyard should be fined for accepting a contract that required the construction of a vessel that it had to know would not be able to reach the open sea from its facilities. The fine should be equal to twice the cost of deconstructing and re-constructing the bridge, and should be on top of what Bezos is already going to pay to deconstruct and reconstruct it. Bezos can't take delivery of the ship until the fine is paid, and deconstruction of the bridge can't begin until he takes delivery of the ship.

So stands my judgment.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm living on food stamps and pretty much homeless, but someone gets a bridge dismantled and rebuilt for his farking yacht?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: The shipyard should be fined for accepting a contract that required the construction of a vessel that it had to know would not be able to reach the open sea from its facilities. The fine should be equal to twice the cost of deconstructing and re-constructing the bridge, and should be on top of what Bezos is already going to pay to deconstruct and reconstruct it. Bezos can't take delivery of the ship until the fine is paid, and deconstruction of the bridge can't begin until he takes delivery of the ship.

So stands my judgment.


The Rotterdam mayor's office defended the special privileges afforded to the billionaire, saying the construction of the megayacht had created jobs in the city.

So, basically the mayor would approve a fine against the shipyard that he fully supports? Ain't happening, pal.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. Force him to dismantle the ship and reassemble it. That will bring even more jobs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder when the tipping point will be and if I'll be around to see it.

Some day, people are gonna get tired of these rich assholes. And it won't be pretty.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The shipyard should be fined for accepting a contract that required the construction of a vessel that it had to know would not be able to reach the open sea from its facilities. The fine should be equal to twice the cost of deconstructing and re-constructing the bridge, and should be on top of what Bezos is already going to pay to deconstruct and reconstruct it. Bezos can't take delivery of the ship until the fine is paid, and deconstruction of the bridge can't begin until he takes delivery of the ship.

So stands my judgment.


So it is written.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought prime had free shipping
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
they uh, they all sound pretty stupid from top to bottom.....
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 850x478]

Unavailable for comment.


Good movie.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He is doing this to show the world that he can.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dismantle the yacht instead.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jump it...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to recruit an Archer-like team of misfits and turn to piracy I guess.
 
Xai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems fair to me, he clearly negotiated it from the start - i mean it's clearly no surprise to authorities that this is happening
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

koder: No. Force him to dismantle the ship and reassemble it. That will bring even more jobs.


Guys, guys, there's a simpler solution here. Dismantle Jeff Bezos and reassemble him on the yacht.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're gonna go big like that, you may as well spring for the submersible package
 
Zipf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dredge the waterway and weigh down the yacht?

Or is the issue the width?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Rotterdam mayor's office defended the special privileges afforded to the billionaire, saying the construction of the megayacht had created jobs in the city.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't be the only one sick to death of elected representatives stabbing the people in the back they're meant to serve in order to fully fellate billionaire assholes. I can't be alone in my utter contempt for seeing these parasites lauded as 'job creators'. I'm sure there are others who are just as tired of these wretches taking votes and money from the people then using the power they were given to trample all over those same people.

I would also like to take this moment to remind the fine people of Rotterdam about their country's singularly glorious history.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should've read the book How to Avoid Historic Bridges.
 
princhester
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm involved in the legal side of maritime matters including vessel construction.

Bezos' role in this would be minimal (other than commissioning the yacht in the first place, of course).

The shipyard would have bid for the work.  As part of the bid, they would have known they would have to get the vessel to sea somehow, despite this bridge.  At that time they would have approached whoever controls the bridge and asked whether they would be allowed to dismantle and re-assemble the bridge (at their cost).

Those in charge presumably gave permission.  If the permission hadn't been given, the shipyard wouldn't have taken on the work.

All people involved with ships know and take into account the "air draft" (ie height above water level) of the ships they are building and operating and what the clearance is on bridges they have to go under.  There is no way at all this happened without full planning.

The suggestion that anyone should be "fined" for doing something that was planned and agreed by those in charge, from the outset, is ludicrous.

As for the possibility of damage, that is essentially also ridiculous.  It's a heavy steel bridge.  Even if something got dropped during the process, steel is probably the most repairable construction material in existence.  It can be straightened, welded etc to be as good as new.

All that's going to happen is they are going to unbolt etc that middle section, lift it up with a heavy crane or two, the yacht's going to go under, then they are going to lower the section back and re-assemble it.  If they re-tighten fastenings and give it some paint, the end result will probably literally be a bridge that is not only as good as before, but which has had some maintenance carried out at Bezos' expense.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: If you're gonna go big like that, you may as well spring for the submersible package


Gimme a coupla limpets and a SCUBA tank, I'll be back in half an hour.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I asked the manatee down at the aquarium what to do with the yacht

isaw.nyu.eduView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The Rotterdam mayor's office defended the special privileges afforded to the billionaire, saying the construction of the megayacht had created jobs in the city.

[Fark user image image 719x465]

I can't be the only one sick to death of elected representatives stabbing the people in the back they're meant to serve in order to fully fellate billionaire assholes. I can't be alone in my utter contempt for seeing these parasites lauded as 'job creators'. I'm sure there are others who are just as tired of these wretches taking votes and money from the people then using the power they were given to trample all over those same people.

I would also like to take this moment to remind the fine people of Rotterdam about their country's singularly glorious history.

[Fark user image image 480x480]


It sure would be a shame if an angry mob just eats the mayor, disassembles the yacht too, and disassembles and eats the yacht owner.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

princhester: I'm involved in the legal side of maritime matters including vessel construction.

Bezos' role in this would be minimal (other than commissioning the yacht in the first place, of course).

The shipyard would have bid for the work.  As part of the bid, they would have known they would have to get the vessel to sea somehow, despite this bridge.  At that time they would have approached whoever controls the bridge and asked whether they would be allowed to dismantle and re-assemble the bridge (at their cost).

Those in charge presumably gave permission.  If the permission hadn't been given, the shipyard wouldn't have taken on the work.

All people involved with ships know and take into account the "air draft" (ie height above water level) of the ships they are building and operating and what the clearance is on bridges they have to go under.  There is no way at all this happened without full planning.

The suggestion that anyone should be "fined" for doing something that was planned and agreed by those in charge, from the outset, is ludicrous.

As for the possibility of damage, that is essentially also ridiculous.  It's a heavy steel bridge.  Even if something got dropped during the process, steel is probably the most repairable construction material in existence.  It can be straightened, welded etc to be as good as new.

All that's going to happen is they are going to unbolt etc that middle section, lift it up with a heavy crane or two, the yacht's going to go under, then they are going to lower the section back and re-assemble it.  If they re-tighten fastenings and give it some paint, the end result will probably literally be a bridge that is not only as good as before, but which has had some maintenance carried out at Bezos' expense.


The thing is that the bridge has existed undisturbed for so long that it has the right to continue undisturbed and without any increased risk of something going wrong. The boat can fark off and have a shave off the top to be assembled elsewhere.
 
calufrax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Partially sink it until it's low enough to pass under the bridge.

Make Bozo and whoever signed off on the idea pay to refloat it.

/Then guillotines... maybe.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The shipyard should be fined for accepting a contract that required the construction of a vessel that it had to know would not be able to reach the open sea from its facilities. The fine should be equal to twice the cost of deconstructing and re-constructing the bridge, and should be on top of what Bezos is already going to pay to deconstruct and reconstruct it. Bezos can't take delivery of the ship until the fine is paid, and deconstruction of the bridge can't begin until he takes delivery of the ship.

So stands my judgment.


Just deconstruct the ship and that's what Bezos gets
 
full8me
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"...so it's not clear why now, just like that, because a boat wants to pass through, we have to dismantle it"

Apparently the president of the Historical Society of Rotterdam isn't that bright.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: No. Force him to dismantle the ship and reassemble it. That will bring even more jobs.


He damn sure can afford to eat the cost by his lonesome.
 
princhester
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: The thing is that the bridge has existed undisturbed for so long that it has the right to continue undisturbed and without any increased risk of something going wrong. The boat can fark off and have a shave off the top to b ...


If that's the view of those in charge of the bridge, the time to say so was when the yard said they were bidding on a tall ship and wanted to know if they could dissemble the bridge to get it out after construction.

Your entire POV (and the POV of many in this thread) is weirdly skewed.  There are dozens and dozens of shipyards around the world who can build a superyacht.  This yard, and all the workers employed there, got this job because they could build the yacht and deliver it.

If the city wants to say (prospectively) "no, your shipyard is limited to what you can get under this bridge, don't bid on anything taller" then fine.

But whining after the fact as if the yard (or Bezos) have done something wrong by asking and getting permission to do something, then doing it, is ludicrous.

If
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Mega Steve: If you're gonna go big like that, you may as well spring for the submersible package

Gimme a coupla limpets and a SCUBA tank, I'll be back in half an hour.


th.bing.comView Full Size
?
 
princhester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: No. Force him to dismantle the ship and reassemble it. That will bring even more jobs.


If the yard can't deliver this ship, who do you think is going to be in contractual trouble?  I'll give you a clue - it isn't the rich bald guy.

You people are commercially clueless.
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm living on food stamps and pretty much homeless, but someone gets a bridge dismantled and rebuilt for his farking yacht?


That's nothing, Rockafeller bought 67 acres of land across the Hudson from his home and tore down over a dozen factories to give himself a better view. On the positive side he later donated the land to the Met along with the Cloisters collection ($700k, roughly $20M in current dollars).
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
relax
don't do it
when Jeff wants to go through it

chillax
and netflix
when Bezos wants to come
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Algebrat: koder: No. Force him to dismantle the ship and reassemble it. That will bring even more jobs.

Guys, guys, there's a simpler solution here. Dismantle Jeff Bezos and reassemble him on the yacht.


geneticliteracyproject.orgView Full Size
 
mindset zero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rich assholes get to do whatever they want, if the money is right.

Kinda of sad really.

Because now the world's his toy box, and we the little people his toys
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The shipyard should be fined for accepting a contract that required the construction of a vessel that it had to know would not be able to reach the open sea from its facilities. The fine should be equal to twice the cost of deconstructing and re-constructing the bridge, and should be on top of what Bezos is already going to pay to deconstruct and reconstruct it. Bezos can't take delivery of the ship until the fine is paid, and deconstruction of the bridge can't begin until he takes delivery of the ship.

So stands my judgment.


This could be an AmbassadorBooze judgement, but it's missing a little extra something like Jeff Bezos also has to staple his scrotum to the wheel of the ship.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mindset zero: Rich assholes get to do whatever they want, if the money is right.

Kinda of sad really.

Because now the world's his toy box, and we the little people his toys


Yeesh let it go. He contracted the shipyard to build the thing. It's the shipyard that has to take care of the details like building the ship and getting it to sea.

Is it Bezos fault that your milk weren't bad in your fridge too?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: Pocket Ninja: The shipyard should be fined for accepting a contract that required the construction of a vessel that it had to know would not be able to reach the open sea from its facilities. The fine should be equal to twice the cost of deconstructing and re-constructing the bridge, and should be on top of what Bezos is already going to pay to deconstruct and reconstruct it. Bezos can't take delivery of the ship until the fine is paid, and deconstruction of the bridge can't begin until he takes delivery of the ship.

So stands my judgment.

This could be an AmbassadorBooze judgement, but it's missing a little extra something like Jeff Bezos also has to staple his scrotum to the wheel of the ship.


Then send the ship to Gitmo, then nuke the ship.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


... and nothing of value would be lost.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jerry Lewis would tell you:

Don't raise the bridge: Lower the river.
 
