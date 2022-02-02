 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're feeling kinda woozy in Havana, check your phone's EMF meter. It's definitely not the drink in your hand   (cnn.com) divider line
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the fark was that?

It's unbelieveable.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

silo123j: What the fark was that?

It's unbelieveable.


Came here to say something like that.

/something something purple prose something . . . .
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US Navy is even worse, they're seeing UFOs all the time now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stingray on steroids has been my pet tinfoil hat theory for a while now.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonic weapon.

Not one that a hedgehog would wield.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

All clear!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gambling in Havana, I took a little risk
Send lawyers, guns, and money
Dad, get me out of this
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoothed Brown Noise - 12 Hours, for Sleep, Relaxation and Tinnitus
Youtube -teK_6JX9gc

Block the sonic
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Sonic weapon.

Not one that a hedgehog would wield.


"Sonic Weapon"; that was actually a kidnapping you won't remember.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents visited Cuba in 2017, and I am still envious.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The US Navy is even worse, they're seeing UFOs all the time now.


I'm convinced that's the Airforce, I know AF guys that would do it to the Navy if they had half the chance.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Havana Syndrome is caused by a frequency within the range of a smartphone??? Are they saying it's not far from 5G or...what the dang.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning...
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So Havana Syndrome is caused by a frequency within the range of a smartphone??? Are they saying it's not far from 5G or...what the dang.


They don't want to say anything because guesses could inspire adversarial tinkering.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to me in 2021, I hope it never, ever comes back.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

silo123j: What the fark was that?

It's unbelieveable.


I see we're done here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
EMF - Unbelievable (Official Music Video) HD
Youtube sfCLt0kTd5E
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RF engineer here.

Yes, not only plausible but imo the most likely explanation.

I've written a more lengthy explanation here before.  Not doing it again, now, on mobile.

/tl;dr pulsed multibeam microwave interference is my wager
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: /tl;dr pulsed multibeam microwave interference is my wager


Does it come with free cheese sauce?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He took her back to East Atlanta, na na na.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 minute ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
