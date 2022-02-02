 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Listeria outbreak tied to Dole salads prompts recall affecting millions of customers and approximately zero Farkers   (npr.org) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good one subs!
reactiongifs.meView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those are people who wouldn't be your friends anyways...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whats wrong with a little mouthwash getting in on a salad?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again? Pretty sure they were all pulled from shelves last month as well.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah. Bob Dole's pretty ripe by now.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, you never hear of disease outbreaks caused by bourbon, so...
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't Listeria Alec Baldwin's wife's pretend name?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this is another reason i have my food eat the green stuff...
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cman: Whats wrong with a little mouthwash getting in on a salad?


I love the pineapple-spearmint dressing in the arugula and craisin mix.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep, this is true for me. I won't buy any Dole products ever - I know their history in Hawai'i.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...


is it lazy when my place is surrounded by ice?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Herd immunity from bagged salads is gained by eating more Dole salads.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some Farkers might be down for the occasional tossed salad.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Some Farkers might be down for the occasional tossed salad.


Purex or Grape Jelly with the tossed salad?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Nick el Ass: Some Farkers might be down for the occasional tossed salad.

Purex or Grape Jelly with the tossed salad?


The Kentucky kind.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...



People like me who live in CA, work 60 hours a week and bring in over $200k per year.
We don't have time to chop lettuce.
Try to deal with another persons reality.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...


People with arthritis or other medical issues with their hands.
Amputees with one arm or hand.
People with missing fingers.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!


I do. I give it to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...


Me.

I also have it delivered.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...


People like me who live in CA, work 60 hours a week and bring in over $200k per year.
We don't have time to chop lettuce.
Try to deal with another persons reality.


That's funny. I don't think I broke over thirty hours last pay period. Two week pay period.

/by choice
//play time is essential
 
bud jones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...


People like me who live in CA, work 60 hours a week and bring in over $200k per year.
We don't have time to chop lettuce.
Try to deal with another persons reality.


with that salary, you could probably do better than shopping at food4less and buying the factory made shiat.
but, yeah, housing costs are a biatch out here.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: [s3.memeshappen.com image 383x273]


I now want that Weird Al song
 
Tenatra
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Check list* Oh, Marketside we have some of that in our fridge.
Then I see the date, "Best if used by" dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22 "

Uhh a little late, if we had any that fall into the criteria it's been consumed or discarded well before now.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Who the fark buys pre packaged salad?!

Talk about farking lazy...


and of you're going to have an outbreak of nasty stuff you're 10 times more likely for it to happen at a processing plant.  always buy full heads of lettuce, never the bagged stuff
 
