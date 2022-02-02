 Skip to content
(Fark)   "The pen is mightier than the sword." - Edward Bulwer-Lytton. "I'll take the penis mightier for $500, Alex." -Sean Connery. This is your Fark writer's thread, mighty edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The other week I was lamenting my inability to write romance but as it turns out, my concerns might have been misplaced, at least as long as we consider the fact that a MAGA romance novel exists. I'm . . . certainly not going to read it in order to judge the quality of the writing, but it does suggest that there's an audience for practically everything out there somewhere. Maybe that means there's hope for my plans to cash in on the largest writing market there is.

Of course, if I were to do so, I'd consider writing under a pen name (and one assumes the MAGA romance author "Liberty Adams" wasn't born with that.) Chuck  Tingle, also a prolific writer of butt pounding fiction, goes to great lengths to hid their identity. I don't have the first clue of how you would set that up, though, and I strongly suspect that a poor effort just means someone would figure out who you were sooner or later.

Writing question of the week!

Do you use a pen name when publishing? Why would you consider doing so? What would be the drawbacks? Why is the Writing Question of the Week actually four questions?

Fark Fiction Anthology News!

We're starting to think about getting started for this year, and looking for title ideas. What should this year's anthology be called?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I block your penis mightier!
Anal bum cover, go!
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....and then the crazy explosion girl started firing green lasers from her penis."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got Penis Mightiers?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mother was a dark and stormy whore that night.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The unrelenting orgasms from his disco stick plowing my fark gutter made me come so hard, I began sweating like a paedo during a prison riot. My wizards sleeve was trembling like an epileptic at a Pink Floyd concert. It was bliss having his blind butler stuffed inside me again... "
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Edward Bulwer-Lytton can't even be quoted correctly.  What he said was "Is not the pen mightier than the sword?"
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: MAGA romance novel exists


"She whispered in my ear, 'Lock her up..." and I exploded in my dungarees."
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having a pen is a lot like having a religion. It's fine to be proud of it, but don't teabag people with it.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: Writing question of the week!

Do you use a pen name when publishing? Why would you consider doing it?


I sure wouldnt. My real name is too cool!

If you want to know what it is, you can buy the rpg setting I am publishing in the next couple days.

Bleak Frontiers is compatible with the starfinder roleplaying game, and is inspired by an 80s childhood of transformers, videodrome, hellraiser, event horizon, blade runner, and some nightmares I had when my wisdom teeth were removed and I was jacked up on painkillers for two days.

The book will be available as a pdf on drivethrurpg.com either this week or next, features full-color illustrations, detailed setting info on significant races and planets, a new character generation system, feats, equipment, monsters, mutations... 228 pages of cool stuff!

Links will go in my profile when the book is live. Pdf versions will be between $20 - 25.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was a dork, and Stormy Knight-Daniels knew just what to do ...

(See The Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest website for details)
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I actually came close to failing a college English class for this very error.  The assignment was to write a sonnet.  As a portion of the assignment I wrote a couplet: "That muscles fail, that the pen is might."

Professor read my poor longhand as, "That muscles fail, that the penis might."

He made the assumption that I was suggesting his penis didn't work properly...  due, in his mind, to his homosexuality, and he threw me out of his class.

I had to meet with the dean of students who read my original composition, laughed, said the reason was perfectly clear to him, and requested my professor reinstate me.

He did so, unwillingly, and I passed with a B.
 
My small pen is
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You called?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it's a very sharp pen against a very small sword, sure
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, Fark just informed me that an anonymous person just gifted me a month of Total Fark for enlightening them about Jack London's scifi phase, which must have been about his dystopian novel The Iron Heel, which in turn influenced Orwell and 1984.

Thank you, and you're welcome.

Jack London is my spirit animal.
Jack London wrote a thousand words a day.
Thanks for the stories, uncle Jack.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "Is not the pen mightier than the sword?


Look, I spent all of forty-five blistering seconds researching that quote and found it was substantiated by no less an authority than wikipedia as the first hit on google, so there!

/honestly it wasn't even forty five seconds
//I have been known to get quotes wrong before
///"Anything's a dark and stormy night if you're brave enough"- Edward Bulwer-Lytton
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I pondered using a pen name - because just about everyone is likely to disagree with something in the novel I wrote. But it's almost certainly not worth the trouble.

Anyway, about to send queries to agents. No bites? Then screw it, I'll self-publish. I've got the first section online, as eventual 'advertising'. If you're not interested by the end of that sample, you're clearly not the audience for it. Here's the blurb, for funsies:

---
How do you prove you're from an alternate timeline?

That's Jim McAllister's problem. As an anthropologist, the chance to join the Time Eye project, observe the distant past - and supercharge his career, of course - was irresistible. But then rogue scientists hijacked the Time Eye to rewrite the past... while he was in the hotseat.

Now Jim finds himself stranded in a dangerous world he can barely comprehend. A critical change has radically altered not just thousands of years of history, but humanity itself. His only hope is to convince someone - anyone - that he's more than a bizarrely-dressed lunatic who speaks no known language. Except... could any amount of evidence convince people of something that's impossible, offensive, and heretical?

SECONDARY is an adult speculative fiction novel of 113,000 words. The elevator pitch is: "Andy Weir's THE MARTIAN meets Naomi Alderman's THE POWER."
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toraque: Creepy Lurker Guy: "Is not the pen mightier than the sword?

Look, I spent all of forty-five blistering seconds researching that quote and found it was substantiated by no less an authority than wikipedia as the first hit on google, so there!

/honestly it wasn't even forty five seconds
//I have been known to get quotes wrong before
///"Anything's a dark and stormy night if you're brave enough"- Edward Bulwer-Lytton


It occurs in Bulwer-Lytton 's play The Three Musketeers, and is spoken by Cardinal Richelieu.

Another thing Bulwer-Lytton came up with was the phrase "Master Race".  No, he wasn't a Nazi.  Quite the opposite.  When members of the Thule Club started bandying the expression about, Bulwer-Lytton became quite incensed and said "No you morons!  The Master Race were not human.  I was writing science-fiction.  They're aliens."  The Thule Club ignored him and eventually founded a political wing called the National Socialists.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You may be shocked to learn this, but "Russell Secord" is a pen name. I have others, but I can't mention them here, because that's why I have pen names.

In the earliest days of the Internet, I used my real name. We were young and innocent and knew not what we did. I wrote a series of stories that were decidedly NSFW. At the time you couldn't track down things on the Internet without knowing the intricacies of the grep command. Not long after that, the search engine arrived, and anybody could find anything just by asking. Awkward. I even changed the name I use on resumes to avoid any embarrassing questions.

One advantage of pen names is that I can use one name for one set of genres and another name for another genre. That way, if John Doe strikes it rich in romance, Richard Roe can keep churning out the furry fantasies that he really enjoys. One disadvantage is that if John Doe strikes it rich in romance, Russell Secord can't put "by the author of Lumberyard Lothario" on his work.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I block your penis mightier!
Anal bum cover, go!
[Fark user image 194x259]


Maybe the "s"-word is mightier after all.

But if your cover holds, I guess I'll have to turn to the
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
