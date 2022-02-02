|
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Patent trolls and swearing go hand in hand
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-02-02 3:17:55 PM
More: FarkBlog
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week is going well.
First off - the new TotalFark feature discussion didn't happen last week, however it's here now as of today. And guess what - I accidentally mainpaged it. Good times. Anyhow, that's a great example of the kind of new feature conversations we have on TotalFark on occasion. It's always great to get input from folks who often have better ideas than I do. If you don't have TF already, first quarter is a fantastic time to sign up for TotalFark because ad revenues are always abysmal after Christmas, and it would greatly help my sanity and Fark in general if you signed up. Thanks to everyone who has already.
At 4 p.m. Thursday it's the Fark News Livestream. We'll do mostly silly stuff, but people have been asking me lately what the hell is Putin up to. I haven't had an answer until this week - I finally figured it out. Turns out he's not hiding anything, either. We'll lead with what his real goal is, then quickly diverge into ridiculousness including monkeys, ice storms, and a rabbit hole round-up of terrible NFL Super Bowl music videos.
OK, here's a long one for you this week. Apparently yesterday an EFF podcast dropped discussing my involvement helping Adam Carolla and Marc Maron fight off a patent troll a few years back. Except it didn't tell quite the entire story. First, the relevant transcript text:
Danny: So this was pretty early on in podcasting. Not like now we have like thousands and thousands, but it was, it was far enough along that people were kind of making a name and getting pretty successful about it, like worth, hitting them up for a few dollars. So you decided to fight back, right. And, and like, how did you strategize? How did you decide what that looked like? Cause you didn't want to get into a court case, right?
Marc: It was sort of a slow, weird process because we wanted to fight back. But we knew that not unlike a divorce, that the shakedown was, they will bleed you until you gave them this base amount. So the assumption they made is like, here's where all the money is. But very few of us were making that much money. Certainly not enough money to even afford, you know, half of a lawsuit that it would take. So we ended up meeting with this consultant guy, you know, a bunch of us, again at Carolla's garage, who was like the troll warrior. Like, you know what you remember that guy's name.
Brendan: It was Drew Curtis, who was, uh, uh, from the website FARC [sic].
Danny: Oh, wow. Drew.
Marc: Yeah. He sat us down the group of us and said, all right, it's going to cost about 300 grand. I got a plan. And we're like, wait, what? We can't, I can't afford it. You know? And then ultimately what happened is because Brendan and I had worked with you guys to raise money for some other stuff you were doing, we had a relationship with you. And I thought I said to Brendan, I said, this has to be in their purview to take this on and we should make them aware of what's happening in our industry around this. And it was like a hail Mary pass. We were like, come on EFF you got we got to help us. And that was the, that was the strategy. And when you guys took it up, we were like, man, I'd tell you it pays to have friends. I tell you.
Cindy: Well, we were so happy to do it.
So I've gotten a bunch of people asking me why I charged these guys $300k for consulting that they apparently didn't need. Here's what really happened:
First off, I didn't charge them $300k. I didn't charge them anything. And I gave them the battle plan they eventually used to win.
Back in the early days of podcasting, a troll hit a bunch of podcasters on a stupid patent. Meanwhile, Adam Carolla's partner Mike August hit me up because he saw my TED talk on patent trolls and was wondering if I might help.
I spent hours reviewing the troll's patent with my friend and IP attorney Tim Wilson looking for attack vectors. The main question that stuck out to me was why the troll had chosen to target this specific group of podcasters. Because the target selection didn't make sense - two were huge at the time, the rest were successful but there didn't appear to be any Google search that would put all these podcasters on the same hit list for a patent troll. After digging into the patent we figured it out - the troll appeared to think they had a patent on downloadable lists and all of the target podcasts had one on their own websites. So now we had a viable plan of attack.
Downloadable lists is an incredibly stupid patent, and we figured that would be an easy one to vaporize, so we called Tim's friend at the EFF to see if we could get them involved. We had a conference call on a car ride from the airport to SXSW, discussed all the details about how weak this patent was, and so on. Gave them the entire plan and asked for their help.
And the EFF passed on it. Didn't want to get involved. Tim was on the call as well, I texted him today as I was writing this to make sure I hadn't gotten that wrong - he confirmed it. I pulled some old emails and found out what happened next was interesting. So with the EFF route out of play, Tim ran the idea through his network and found that both Jones Day and Turner Boyd were willing to take the case pro-bono. After a second meeting with the EFF, suddenly they were interested again.
I met with the podcasters in person, outlined the plan, explained what it would probably cost. They took the plan, the EFF joined in, crowdfunded it, and the rest is history. I helped hype it where I could on Fark, but they carried the offense the rest of the way.
Anyhow, that's what went down. I'm not trying to take credit for the win, just trying to clarify what really happened. The short vague reference on the EFF podcast seemed to lead some people to believe that I scammed everyone out of $300k with useless advice. It was $0 and what I gave them was the battle plan they actually used.
Maybe they still would have beaten the troll without me and Tim figuring out where specifically to strike the patent troll, building the attack plan, pulling a reluctant EFF back to the table, and meeting with the podcasters in L.A. to give them the plan. Or maybe the podcasters wouldn't have beaten the troll without all that and everyone would've been living in a cardboard box six months later. Who knows. Anyhow, I'm glad they won. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.
End Drew transmission
Quick note: The SwearJar will be available to all Farkers starting today! If you're wondering what the f#@k that is, you can find out about the SwearJar here.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Notabunny explained why most of us haven't heard about all the professional athletes who are supposedly dropping dead
UltimaCS found the "beautiful girl" with "tiny breast and thick legs" requested in a job posting
oldernell revealed how the supposed sudden deaths of "over 100 professional athletes" is even scarier than we thought
ryant123 called out Reuters on their tweet showing small fires being set on railroad tracks to keep them from freezing over
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle reacted to a story about a Catholic priest who called off a middle school basketball game when two men wouldn't wear their masks
markie_farkie explained that toots in a jar don't count as NFTs
xanadian spoke Britishly about a dilapidated British house
scottydoesntknow gave more information about the strange wording in a job ad
Warthog let us know when we wouldn't have to worry about the type of accident that happened with an F-35
Someone Else's Alt laid rest to further discussion of Brian Laundrie
Smart:
MBFGeek offered advice on selling NFTs
bostonguy shared a story about a breakup
EvilEgg talked about doing free work for the exposure
bughunter discussed a list of 11 signs that you drink too much alcohol
Pocket Ninja had a lot to say about minimalism
demonfaerie explained that Neil Young never expected Spotify to choose his music over Joe Rogan's podcast
shastacola pointed out something that two artists who pulled their music from Spotify have in common
CSB Sunday Morning: Your first time ... driving a car
Smart: wademh attempted to back a trailer into a campsite at the age of 14
Funny (tie): vudukungfu had a run-in with the long arm of the law
Funny (tie): cherryl taggart's mom was trusting or daring or both
Politics Funny:
Kat09tails had a sad goodbye for a Washington state trooper who died of COVID after he retired early rather than get vaccinated
Chariset made a dirty economics joke when people found themselves unable to cancel their Spotify accounts
ralphjr was making sure it was all worth it
mrshowrules was interested in stigginit to Spotify
Mr. Coffee Nerves described what happened to Trooper Robert LaMay
Politics Smart:
OldRod was unimpressed by what Glenn Greenwald recently referred to as "a grave attack on press freedom" Side note: While looking for the original of Greenwald's tweet, I found that he's often concerned about attacks on press freedom
mrshowrules suggested ways of canceling a subscription or getting a refund you're due
DoBeDoBeDo thought about unvaccinated NC state workers getting extra time off to take weekly COVID tests
turboeli discussed the harm that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill would cause
The Third Man considered a sign on a Jimmy John's location claiming they were temporarily closed because of a labor shortage
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Terrapin Bound welcomed the new sheriff
Yammering_Splat_Vector flew this statue to a familiar scene
Yammering_Splat_Vector shared Escher's little-known wood engraving
Yammering_Splat_Vector used radar domes as a fabric pattern
samsquatch's office assistant went for a swim
Yammering_Splat_Vector shared some salty kisses
RedZoneTuba remembered what it was like when Chris Christie was the governor of New Jersey
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed Vladimir Putin riding yet another thing
Terrapin Bound vividness to this photo
Wrongo took a trip to the real Springfield
Fartist Friday: Drawings a real or fantasy dinosaur
thatguyoverthere70 depicted an interspecies romance
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of Groundhog Day this week, we'll write Odes to our favorite rodents. Marmots, muskrats, meeces... maybe even a certain squirrel. All poetry forms allowed and all poems must be created just for this contest.
Farktography: You Better Have a Good Explanation for This
This contest ended in a tie between orionid and orionid with "In the Beginning..." and "Death Valley Self Portrait"
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Anyone who touched macaque better see a doctor
It's National Florida Day, so strip naked, put on Crocs, go outside, attack an alligator that was caught in your septic tank then use the Stand Your Ground defense when you're arrested
Feral hog's femoral feast renders hunter ephemeral
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 26 is 'bamboozle' as in: "Some plants require very specific soils, but bamboozle grow just about anywhere"
On this day in history, in 1302, Dante was exiled from Florence, possibly because he wasn't even supposed to be there that day
Rumors of Tom Brady's retirement may have been inflated
🎶🎶 Hey Hey, My My / Take my songs off Spotify / Joe Rogan's dangerous / and people could die/ Hey Hey My My 🎶🎶
On the heels of Biden's ice cream scandal, now he needs to replace Breyers
Tennessee elephants fear Maus, vote to ban them
Problem: Too many people are cancelling your subscription service because you cancelled Neil Young. Solution: cancel cancellations
Blood for the blood god, more blood for the doughnut
To ignite and engage, I distill with my cats in a cage
Mirror spreadin' out / Thrusters powered down / About that dish inside Lagrange / And you know what I'm talkin' about / Just gotta wait for it to calibrate / On that Webb, sights new and strange / They got a lot of nice views
Anti-vaxxers more prone to depression. So are the people who have to listen to them
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I still don't know how a goat is going to help with repairs to the neighbor's tool shed. On the Quiz itself, we had three people make it into the elusive 1000 club, where I'll be serving seco de cabrito for no particular reason. The Third Man came out on top with 1036, followed by rick42 in second place with 1026 and Evildog in third with 1009. richh99 and Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy tied for fourth, barely missing out with a score of 999, and spudbeach made fifth with 995.
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about the weird persona of Percy Thrillington, who was an early attempt at viral marketing. Percy placed classified ads in UK papers detailing his comings and goings in an attempt to generate buzz. When "Thrillington" was finally released, the few people who bothered with it discovered that it was a jazz re-imagining of "Ram", which only 50% of quiztakers knew was the only album attributed to Paul and Linda McCartney. Fun fact, Percy Thrillington got himself a Twitter account to help promote the re-release of "Ram", which came with a free copy of "Thrillington".
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the 555.55 carat "Enigma" jewel that's about to go on sale. 77% of quiztakers knew that this was a black diamond, marketed as "possibly from a meteor" although most gemologists say it's just a rock from the Earth. To give you an idea of 555.55 carats, that's a hair under a quarter pound. If you've seen the famous Hope Diamond at the Smithsonian, it's only 45.52 carats. This is a ridiculously large rock, so don't be surprised if Kanye buys it in an attempt to woo Kim back from Pete Davidson.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the rollout of McDonald's new meatless burger. Only 48% of quiztakers knew they were actually all in on the silly name "McPlant", which sounds like Grimace went undercover to infiltrate the Hamburglar's theft ring. Hey McDonald's, even Fark quiztakers agree my idea for "McPossible '' is better. Call me!
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the celebration of fromage on January 20th. Turophiles that we are here at Fark, 94% of quiztakers recognized that fromage is French for "cheese". Although I'm not sure if that's what French people say in their group photos. It doesn't seem like it ends in a smile, and then they have to put "le" in front to maintain grammar.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
