(NPR)   The US Army is now discharging soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination. You can't be all you can be if you're a disease vector   (npr.org) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Klinger just found a way out!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't know why it took this long
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adios Felicia
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: Don't know why it took this long


Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.


Look, it's not like the Army has a mechanism by which it can compel servicemen to take specific actions, let's not get crazy here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The vaccine is no longer experimental.  Roll that sleeve up or GTFO.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.

Look, it's not like the Army has a mechanism by which it can compel servicemen to take specific actions, let's not get crazy here.


Heh. Not to mention the assembly line of vaccine shots that service members get.

(I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)


Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had two guys get "intentionally" caught sucking dick and another guy threw himself down 2 flights of stairs to break some bones to get out. None of them did... they just got recycled... LOL dumbasses.

But this is great. Kick them out immediately.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.


The US military has specific opt-outs for anything from the FDA under an emergency approval.  The US government has merrily used soldiers as human test subjects too many times to have a reservoir of goodwill on that front.  Kind of like how telling African-Americans "we want to treat your disease" is met with lots of raised eyebrows.  Which means the military could encourage, but not mandate, vaccines.  And to be fair, most military personnel went and got vaccinated when vaccines were rolled out.  When the FDA worked through the regular approval process, the option to refuse went away.  The military gave the holdouts a reasonable period to get the vaccine.  And, no, mass-trials is neither feasible nor conducive to the military's wants and needs.  While the military is not a democracy, it also doesn't want its members actively hating it either; nor does it want that many Nurglings parading through its courts en masse.  And most of the holdouts went and got vaxxed.  Now the stubborn holdouts are being given the boot.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Adios Felicia


Adios Armytia.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.

The US military has specific opt-outs for anything from the FDA under an emergency approval.  The US government has merrily used soldiers as human test subjects too many times to have a reservoir of goodwill on that front.  Kind of like how telling African-Americans "we want to treat your disease" is met with lots of raised eyebrows.  Which means the military could encourage, but not mandate, vaccines.  And to be fair, most military personnel went and got vaccinated when vaccines were rolled out.  When the FDA worked through the regular approval process, the option to refuse went away.  The military gave the holdouts a reasonable period to get the vaccine.  And, no, mass-trials is neither feasible nor conducive to the military's wants and needs.  While the military is not a democracy, it also doesn't want its members actively hating it either; nor does it want that many Nurglings parading through its courts en masse.  And most of the holdouts went and got vaxxed.  Now the stubborn holdouts are being given the boot.


Thanks for the clarification!

But I was speaking about (civilian) people in general. There need to be punitive measures just like there are for, say, parents who don't vaccinate their kids but want to put them in school.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?


I don't know the answer to your question, but I know the answer I hope is true.

It's also the fiscally conservative answer, so that's a bonus
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?

I don't know the answer to your question, but I know the answer I hope is true.

It's also the fiscally conservative answer, so that's a bonus


Would be wonderful if they lost their VA benefits for refusing medical treatment.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?


Guessing but a reasonable guess. The anti-vaxxers will get a general discharge under other than honorable conditions. Easiest one to give without a Court martial.
Honorable discharge, general discharge, bad conduct discharge and dishonorable discharge.
BCD and DD requires a court martial.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Guessing but a reasonable guess. The anti-vaxxers will get a general discharge under other than honorable conditions.


If so, will they get VA and whatever other benefits service members get?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: eurotrader: Guessing but a reasonable guess. The anti-vaxxers will get a general discharge under other than honorable conditions.

If so, will they get VA and whatever other benefits service members get?


Generally not, they could apply after a period of time to upgrade the discharge to a general discharge under honorable conditions but not likely to be upgraded and the process is drawn out and tedious. That is just from memory, I supervised a problem child in service. The VA is only for people that honorably served and the anti-vaxxers are not honorable.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We had two guys get "intentionally" caught sucking dick and another guy threw himself down 2 flights of stairs to break some bones to get out. None of them did... they just got recycled... LOL dumbasses.


You see some crazy shiat in OSUT. It is an entirely different world, especially that first week or so at 30th AG before you actually start. I'd pay good money to be able to be invisible and just laugh my ass off at people losing their minds.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The vaccine is no longer experimental.  Roll that sleeve up or GTFO.


Wasn't the anthrax vaccine pretty much tested on service members? If there was any sketchy medical procedures that have gone on in recent decades that's one of them
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wonder what the venn diagram of antivaxxer and supporters of TFG are in this group? This may turn out to be a blessing
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freddyV: Don't know why it took this long


The millions has a lot of trumper types
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

enry: Marcus Aurelius: The vaccine is no longer experimental.  Roll that sleeve up or GTFO.

Wasn't the anthrax vaccine pretty much tested on service members? If there was any sketchy medical procedures that have gone on in recent decades that's one of them


I'm not sure of the classifications because I didn't care much at the time but the anthrax vaccine was just fine. I wouldn't say it was "tested" on the military, IIRC there were some issues earlier on with it but it was deemed to be ready by that point.

There was a formation where some lady from the Food and Drug Administration(?) came out and spoke to us about how safe it was. Safe or not safe, not one man believed we'd have been told if it wasn't. In a way, I sort of felt sorry for her because she was sent out due to messes not created by her.

If they did that for our tiny post, that means they knew they had a problem on their hands. A problem of the government's own making, mind you, given the past lies and casual regard when it came to safety concerns about a host of matters.

I do know more than a handful of guys, mostly black, who had buddies at the aid station who covered for them and didn't get the anthrax vaccine.

This post was done while on the porcelain queen. You're welcome.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not like you have to be a genius to get in the military.  There's plenty more possible recruits where these dopes came from.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like another step to scale up to war.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good,
I don't want gopniks in the US Army, they'll blab all the secrets to Vladimir Putin.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now do the IC!

Fire all the spies who are susceptible to Russian baloney, because they're NOT intelligent.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This also likely doubles as purging ranks of white supremacists. I'm glad it's finally starting, but it should have happened the second a single one of them refused the jab.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bad move. They should have all the unvaccinated soldiers in their own unit called the plague squad. I'm not sure if sending them to war is technically chemical warfare but it adds an extra level of fear that could be useful in wartime situations.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only a year late.
 
Alebak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good news, for once.

It would not surprise me at all if most of these people getting kicked out are Pro Trump Qanon wackos, they'll still have their training but at least they won't be on base to try to steal guns for "the cause".
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can we also get them to record "kiss my unvaxxed ass" videos so that later, when they Herman Cain, we can at least use their deaths as an example?
 
FML1991
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PaulRB: It's not like you have to be a genius to get in the military.  There's plenty more possible recruits where these dopes came from.


There ARE plenty more possible recruits.......
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?


All of the other services gave their anti-vaxxers general discharges.

There is no doubt in my mind a large proportion of them were looking at this as an easy way to get out of the service.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still don't get this. My last year I was stop lossed, on my way out with 0 farks and they still made me get the whole battery of anthrax shots. How tf do these turds just say no?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's got to be a ton of people who want to get out of the military for all kinds of reasons who are really thinking about using this as an avenue.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We had two guys get "intentionally" caught sucking dick and another guy threw himself down 2 flights of stairs to break some bones to get out. None of them did... they just got recycled... LOL dumbasses.

But this is great. Kick them out immediately.


So... I'm not saying "intentionally" isn't accurate, but...was it salty?
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They do the same thing with other vaccines and shots don't they?
Soldiers get far more unpleasant things than the covid vaccine pumped into 'em.
Apparently anti-malarials aren't much fun.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Martian_Astronomer: bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.

Look, it's not like the Army has a mechanism by which it can compel servicemen to take specific actions, let's not get crazy here.

Heh. Not to mention the assembly line of vaccine shots that service members get.

(I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)


I remember the POM for a deployment to Korea in '88. Holy shit, the number of shots I had that day. Followed by 19 hours on a C-141, McCord to Pusan, crammed in jump seats.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?


Legislation was passed before the branches started the boots. In a defense authorization bill - administrative action would be limited to only giving honorable or general under honorable conditions discharges. They will keep their VA benefits.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Army tends to be a stickler about order-following.
Do those discharged get a participation trophy?
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?

Guessing but a reasonable guess. The anti-vaxxers will get a general discharge under other than honorable conditions. Easiest one to give without a Court martial.
Honorable discharge, general discharge, bad conduct discharge and dishonorable discharge.
BCD and DD requires a court martial.


I had figured the same. Not sure if DoD has updated its policy since this December article, but it looks like the new defense bill made punitive action in response to COVID denialism verboten. 

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/17/dishonorable-discharges-for-covid-vaccine-refusal-off-the-table-as-military-separations-begin/

Says that

"The authorization bill, finalized by Congress on Wednesday, mandates that "any discharge of a servicemember on the sole basis that the member failed to obey a lawful order to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 shall be an honorable discharge, or a general discharge under honorable conditions."

Likely meaning that the GOP members of Congress got to carveout that exception for their anti-vaxxer fellow travelers.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These will mostly be general under honorable. They will be eligible for all benefits they're entitled to.

I suffered through the Swine Flu shot in '76-77. Fully 10% of my squadron was sick on bedrest or hospitalized for over 3 days. Others became ill for a day or two to a lesser degree. The results were pretty consistent in other units.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We spread more virus before 9 am than most people spread all day.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Martian_Astronomer: bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.

Look, it's not like the Army has a mechanism by which it can compel servicemen to take specific actions, let's not get crazy here.

Heh. Not to mention the assembly line of vaccine shots that service members get.

(I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)


You aren't wrong. Wham bam, down the line. I think I still glow and it's been almost 20 yrs lol
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: remember the POM for a deployment to Korea in '88. Holy shiat, the number of shots I had that day.


Fort Knox basic training 1987

stood in line for an hour or two..get my 13 shots with one gun that rotated different needles into my left arm.

Right after that, we had our basic training push up test. You had to do 12 push ups.  Well, my arm was shot (no pun intended) and I could barely make 5 push ups. FAIL.

This meant I couldn't start basic training until I could do 12 pushups and they sent me to a two week "basic basic training thing. It was actually quite nice. They taught us all the things we would need to know before basic, like how to shine your boots, make a bed, set up the wall-locker, etc. So when it came time for me to join a real basic training company, I was all set.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: (I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

Any my question for people in the know: Is this an honorable discharge, less than honorable, or something else?

As in, will discharged soldiers still receive army benefits after they basically disobeyed orders?


Looks like a misconduct discharge. VA can bar on the basis of will misconduct under other than honorable, but this is new enough I've not seen any memos in this yet. Depends on the characterization.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: bostonguy: Martian_Astronomer: bostonguy: freddyV: Don't know why it took this long

Right. Punitive measures for anyone who is eligible for vaccination but does not get it should have started a long time ago. Not a year after vaccines were available.

Look, it's not like the Army has a mechanism by which it can compel servicemen to take specific actions, let's not get crazy here.

Heh. Not to mention the assembly line of vaccine shots that service members get.

(I was never in any military, so Farkers who were, feel free to elaborate.)

I remember the POM for a deployment to Korea in '88. Holy shiat, the number of shots I had that day. Followed by 19 hours on a C-141, McCord to Pusan, crammed in jump seats.


Prep for SVN included the Plague shot, which was essentially a 'mild' dose of the Plague.

Not much fun...
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope it's a dishonorable discharge with a complete loss of benefits.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I heard they inject you with vaccines left and right first thing in the army and you can't refuse. So o really don't get how any of them refused an order. Maybe I should read the article.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
oh and...
/drtfa
 
