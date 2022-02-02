 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   New Zealand to remove sign at its gate, allow entry to Sackville-Bagginses   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New Zealand. Where responsible governance AND the Lord of the Rings both exist.
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The man at the airport still wants to see what it hases in its pocketses though.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But what about gingers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So...Will Stephen Colbert make another trip down under?
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: So...Will Stephen Colbert make another trip down under?


Not my business or yours. That's between Stephen and Evie.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, the eagles can just fly them there now?
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Islands got borders?
 
