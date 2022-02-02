 Skip to content
 
(8 News Now)   Boss, boss. Our bar was just held up and the gunman got $4,000. That's a shame. How do you plan to pay me back?   (8newsnow.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Casey's General Stores has pulled that crap as well.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Dunkin Donuts I worked at was held up at gunpoint, and the district manager tried to get the manager on duty to pay back the money.  She was 17.  She said no.
 
spleef420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xythero: The Dunkin Donuts I worked at was held up at gunpoint, and the district manager tried to get the manager on duty to pay back the money.  She was 17.  She said no.


Same thing happened to me when I worked for Subway in 1994. Told the owner to eat shiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reasons why we need unions, #2,355,182...
 
Alebak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You didn't die to protect my money, pay up asshole."

I'd expect this near parody behavior from people so rich that cash is coming out of their ears, not from some dickhead who owns a bar that's probably not that good.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Judging by the Vegas bartenders I've met - it was an inside job.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should have gotten the money back from the robber
 
slantsix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alebak: "You didn't die to protect my money, pay up asshole."

I'd expect this near parody behavior from people so rich that cash is coming out of their ears, not from some dickhead who owns a bar that's probably not that good.


Have you ever met a bar owner? Because yeah. Literally all shady.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In 1994, when I was robbed at gunpoint, while working the graveyard shift at the Fabulous Inn on Hotel Circle in San Diego, I was told to go home early. fark robbers.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't this what insurance is for?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Reasons why we need unions, #2,355,182...


Or a government that, you know, actually gives a fark about employees.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: DarkSoulNoHope: Reasons why we need unions, #2,355,182...

Or a government that, you know, actually gives a fark about employees.


Why not both?
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, any training for those kinds of jobs usually has a "don't chase after a thief" moment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Got robbed at an old Ramada Inn in 86.  Usually, we have 500 in the drawer but the previous shift left me with a $240 check.  So, the guys got away with $260.   Most nights I'd have over a thousand by that time.

They wanted me to pay them back.  The cops were sure it was me until the Holiday Inn across the street got robbed and the clerk locked them between the doors.  Then the cops were my buds.  I needed to testify and put them away for a long time.  But then plea deal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why was there $4000 in the till?
 
aperson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gladly, my state has very clear laws against this.  Even asking an employee to pay for lost, stolen, or damaged property is grounds for a lawsuit.  It should be a federal law.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I paid for a dine and dash for a server I liked at a restaurant I liked.

I never went back.
 
Suflig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If my boss acted like that I'd sterilize his wife.
 
dustman81
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spleef420: Xythero: The Dunkin Donuts I worked at was held up at gunpoint, and the district manager tried to get the manager on duty to pay back the money.  She was 17.  She said no.

Same thing happened to me when I worked for Subway in 1994. Told the owner to eat shiat.


Bet if they would have gotten you or her to pay them back, they still would have turned in the insurance claim.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Judging by the Vegas bartenders I've met - it was an inside job.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Why was there $4000 in the till?


Bar probably gave the dude the choice to answer that question or sign the release.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Suflig: If my boss acted like that I'd sterilize his wife.


Nah you impregnate the wife. With triplets so he has to spend that much more money taking care of the crotchfruit.

Or you get the demand for repayment in writing, go to the police and have them charged with extortion. And sue like this guy is.
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Suflig: If my boss acted like that I'd sterilize fertilize his wife.


FTFY
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He got a $5,500 settlement and didn't accept it. He won't get more.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was young, I got robbed twice a week apart while working at a gas station in a rough part of town. First time my boss just wanted to make sure I was ok. He also said he'd understand if I wanted to quit. I didn't quit and got robbed again a week later. Again my boss wanted to make sure I was ok. I quit that time and my boss completely understood. I found out later that my much older boss was a major coke dealer on the side. Kept his day job as cover for the family.

The moral of the story is that if you take a job where you might get robbed, make sure your boss is a coke dealer.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Why was there $4000 in the till?


This is likely the issue. While I don't agree with demanding employees repay money in these circumstances, most businesses who deal in cash have strict policies regarding safe drops. When I worked in a gas station in high school we had to drop whenever we had more than $200 in the till. We were even told that cash drops took priority over serving customers, so saying "we were real busy" wasn't an excuse.

In fact we were robbed once and the police found out pretty quick the employee on shift that night was in on it because he didn't do any drops his entire shift even though it wasn't that busy.

austerity101: Isn't this what insurance is for?


Most commercial insurance policies have a $5000 deductible. Even if a lower deductible is available they're expensive plus your rates go up when you make a claim, so need to decide if making a claim is worth it in the long run.
 
