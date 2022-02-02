 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Apparently, landlords don't like it when prospective tenants require them to provide landlord references before they'll agree to sign a lease   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Property, Lease, Renting, Tom Cashman, Leasehold estate, short email, Rental agreement, Question  
•       •       •

1254 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 8:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah i got the same reaction when i tried to drug test my boss.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good landlord would be happy to provide references to past tenants. What would he/she have to hide, other than a bad record of poor maintenance or lousy services?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised there isn't a website or multiple websites dedicated to this sort of thing for metro areas where finding good landlords is difficult, or rather encountering bad landlords is way too common - Boston, NYC, etc.  Or maybe there are such things and I just don't know of them.  You can kind of use google reviews or similar if you're renting from a management company, but if you're renting from an individual (not uncommon, at least in Boston metro) that doesn't work as well.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can dish it out but can't take it.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be a thing. Also asking a prospective employer to give you two current and one past employee testament of suitability for the workplace.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of thing tenants unions like KC Tenants encourage.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm surprised there isn't a website or multiple websites dedicated to this sort of thing for metro areas where finding good landlords is difficult, or rather encountering bad landlords is way too common - Boston, NYC, etc.  Or maybe there are such things and I just don't know of them.  You can kind of use google reviews or similar if you're renting from a management company, but if you're renting from an individual (not uncommon, at least in Boston metro) that doesn't work as well.


One solution could be to have the option of contacting your local Landlord-Tenant Commission to enquire whether there had been a formal complaint lodged against a landlord (or tenant).  But that's assuming your city or county would be willing to devote the resources for that, and a lot of places don't.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, tennants don't like it when prospective landlords require them to provide references before they'll agree to sign a lease.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least for the larger apartment complexes around here, there's yelp, and then Google reviews. Might be harder on the individual landlords. I had one get salty with me on the phone saying that I sounded too young. I was 28 and working full-time.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chewd: Yeah i got the same reaction when i tried to drug test my boss.


For the last time chewd, "testing" my stash is not the same as drug testing me. Now give me my drugs back, and get back to work!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This guy sounds like a POS.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: What would he/she have to hide?


The identity of past tenants to people who obviously aren't all there?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like the potential landlord did him a favor...
 
focusthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"A comedian..."
Stopped reading there.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Algebrat: chewd: Yeah i got the same reaction when i tried to drug test my boss.

For the last time chewd, "testing" my stash is not the same as drug testing me. Now give me my drugs back, and get back to work!


Fark user imageView Full Size


....

why =are= we archiving all this clown porn anyway?
... and why do we have to rename all the images "mom-something"
... i mean i totally get the top hat & baked beans theme, but the rest just doesnt make any sense.... why Fidel Castro?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Key to not losing your mind as a landlord is spotting jackasses who might give you any kind of trouble

Thankfully, this dipshiat request flagged his application as garbage for the landlord without any additional evidence necessary
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A good landlord would be happy to provide references to past tenants. What would he/she have to hide, other than a bad record of poor maintenance or lousy services?


I can just see the Fark headline. "Evil landlord enables identity theft and harassment against innocent former tenants".
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A good landlord would be happy to provide references to past tenants. What would he/she have to hide, other than a bad record of poor maintenance or lousy services?


A good landlord fixes your fridge instead of wasting her/his time looking for references
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A good landlord would be happy to provide references to past tenants. What would he/she have to hide, other than a bad record of poor maintenance or lousy services?


It might not be a matter of hiding anything.  It may just be that they do not really know anything about their 'good' former tenants other than they paid rent on time and didn't cause damage/problems (and likewise the tenants not know anything other than their unit was satisfactory and maintained).  So you could contact the old tenants about being a reference, but the two parties may be total strangers, and as landlord you have no idea what that person might say.

Also, the former tenant might just unintentionally cause legal problems depending on the conversation they have with the prospective renter.  For example, as a rental agent/landlord in the US (at least where I was) you cannot talk about things like who else lives in the building in a way that touches upon potential targets of discrimination and you're not allowed to make similar comments about the area. We were instructed not to talk about things like neighborhoods being "safe" or "unsafe", and certainly not discussing things like ethnic makeup etc.  Now, if you as a landlord connect a former tenant to a new renter and they then go and have that conversation in a way that upsets the potential renter, I could see you as a landlord opening yourself up to some sort of lawsuit as plausibly using that setup as a way to get around whatever rules you and your agent have to follow. It might not succeed, but you'll still have to deal with it.

tl;dr only problems, few benefits even if you're a good LL and not hiding anything.  In a major metro area it's safer, simpler, and faster to just pass and talk to the next potential renter.
 
Daer21
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bigfire: This needs to be a thing. Also asking a prospective employer to give you two current and one past employee testament of suitability for the workplace.


You can ask. They can ignore it. Not actionable any more than you refusing to provide references.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm a small landlord and I would be ok providing references from past tenants.

Of course I would contact them first before giving out their contact info.

I do repairs and don't steal security deposits so I don't have anything to hide.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The "fees" and references landlords require are not a matter of law, generally.

So yeah, can dish but can't take.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A good landlord would be happy to provide references to past tenants. What would he/she have to hide, other than a bad record of poor maintenance or lousy services?


I likewise thought that was standard. But one thing that instantly kills a deal is any sign a prospective tenant might be difficult to work with. It's much harder to disengage from someone after you're renting to (or from) them so if you see warning signs bail immediately. Life's too short to deal with people who create drama.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the Fark Landlord Brigade is here already. I'd be all for some sort of Rate My Professor or similar where people could leave reviews by address, landlord name, etc. Fark's most  (in)famous (former) landlord would probably disagree though.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chewd: Algebrat: chewd: Yeah i got the same reaction when i tried to drug test my boss.

For the last time chewd, "testing" my stash is not the same as drug testing me. Now give me my drugs back, and get back to work!

[Fark user image image 300x168]

....

why =are= we archiving all this clown porn anyway?
... and why do we have to rename all the images "mom-something"
... i mean i totally get the top hat & baked beans theme, but the rest just doesnt make any sense.... why Fidel Castro?


Look, if you're ever gonna make it to the C-suite, you gotta be down to clown.

Now put on this wig.
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hint: if the landlord claims he doesn't have the contact info for prior renter and doesn't want to contact them, it means they stole the deposit and didn't give it back. Run far away.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: Ah, the Fark Landlord Brigade is here already. I'd be all for some sort of Rate My Professor or similar where people could leave reviews by address, landlord name, etc. Fark's most  (in)famous (former) landlord would probably disagree though.


They invented that already it's called Google. You can post reviews and everything. Most people are also going to discount your one star review and assume you were flinging poo at the walls or something, but such is life.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cefm: Hint: if the landlord claims he doesn't have the contact info for prior renter and doesn't want to contact them, it means they stole the deposit and didn't give it back. Run far away.


Or they have multiple applicants and will just go with the one that is less of a hassle because unless nobody else wants the place the landlord holds all the cards and doesn't owe you anything.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What exactly was he trying to prove?

As others have mentioned, it's not hard to find reviews of larger apartment buildings online.

If there is enough interest in a place to warrant an application process, a landlord isn't going to jump through your made up hoops just because you're special. They just trash your application and move on to the next person.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Klyukva: But one thing that instantly kills a deal is any sign a prospective tenant might be difficult to work with.


As opposed to a sign that a perspective LANDLORD might be difficult to work with?

Because a different Faceless Corporation bought my apartment complex and this friggin braintrust didn't even have payment accounts set up, or an online pay system. I had to cut checks, and those checks didn't get cashed for weeks. Hell one took SEVEN weeks for them to process because again, they weren't ready and couldn't find their ass with both hands.

This knife cuts both ways. The burden shouldn't entirely be on the tenant.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I was renting out my house, I would want my agent to go inspect the potential renters current residence.  I don't understand why that isn't done all the time.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why stop there? Why not get reviews on the tenants providing references for the landlords so you know how reliable their word is?

Truth is, a good landlord doesn't have to get along with the tenants. A tenant could be a renter from hell, or have done damage to the property, or may not have had their lease renewed for a multitude of reasons. My neighbor just got served a 5-Day Notice for committing insurance fraud after Hurricane Ida, and they are FURIOUS at the landlord for evicting them.

Unless you know the person giving the reference, it's still just a gamble. And sure, enough people certainly do paint a picture, but look at Yelp....the people that typically leave reviews are usually the self-important type that refuse to believe they're ever in the wrong. That's why you should trust them.

And that works both way.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ringshadow: Klyukva: But one thing that instantly kills a deal is any sign a prospective tenant might be difficult to work with.

As opposed to a sign that a perspective LANDLORD might be difficult to work with?

Because a different Faceless Corporation bought my apartment complex and this friggin braintrust didn't even have payment accounts set up, or an online pay system. I had to cut checks, and those checks didn't get cashed for weeks. Hell one took SEVEN weeks for them to process because again, they weren't ready and couldn't find their ass with both hands.

This knife cuts both ways. The burden shouldn't entirely be on the tenant.


This is why I always pay my rent with a bank check. The money is out of my account immediately, no matter how long it takes them to get their shiat together.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.