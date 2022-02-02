 Skip to content
I guess THAT'LL show those demons who's boss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

Burn a good book like something written by Phillip K. Dick.

As these pastors genuinely this poor read?

Even better Dick would probably support you in burning one of his books.

/dick
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, burning shiat you already bought. That'll show them!

He should REALLY stick it to them by buying out supplies and burning them by the dozen. They will never recover
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand him a copy of "Mein Kampf" and see what he does with it.

"Oh, that's HISTORY, can't burn that!!!!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To "get them back", how about order up a bunch of Chick Tracts and burn them?
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whores gonna attention whore.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Items include "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" books and movies, tarot cards, healing crystals, spell books, Ouija boards, and "anything tied to the Masonic Lodge."
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's witches that have made your life so horrible.

I wish we would hurry up and get to the part of the timeline where prostitution is made legal so these incels can get laid and stop acting on their pent up sexual frustrations.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
neutrally presented by churchleaders.com.
not got any opinion at all?  for it? agin' it?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Hand him a copy of "Mein Kampf" and see what he does with it.

"Oh, that's HISTORY, can't burn that!!!!"


50/50 he either doesn't know what it is because he's completely ignorant or he already has a stack of them in his office he hands out to the altar boys before doing their special exams
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not Black Leaf!  No, no!

DARK DUNGEONS Full Trailer (Ultra HD)
Youtube 8qc9JiIiOSQ
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: No, not Black Leaf!  No, no!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8qc9JiIiOSQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


WTF did I just watch?
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x478]


What's often overlooked about Fahrenheit 451 is that it's not about authoritarian censorship. It's about democratic self-censorship. The society in the novel is not authoritarian. It's an otherwise perfectly normal democracy. But it's one wherein the People of themselves turned away from books and reading, to the extent that like the people of the church in TFA, they decided that books were dangerous and had to be eradicated. The book is not a warning against authoritarianism. It's a warning against wilful ignorance.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! now nobody will know about Harry Potter!!
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Twilight books?

I can kinda understand that. I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying...Twilight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretend sky wizard good
Pretend child wizard bad

Thanks Church for helping me understand
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots that can't distinguish fiction from reality. These dildos would still burn people alive if they thought they'd get away with it.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the Harry Potter books for my daughter for Christmas...bought them from Amazon and they were listed under Christian children's books.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2019, Locke posted a video of him burning a book by an atheist lawyer. In "The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American," Andrew Seidel argues that the United States wasn't built as a Christian country.

I've been listening to the audio book. While riding on airline flights. Neither plane crashed.

/I agree with Seidel
//Presbyterian
///Three
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to strike when the iron is freezing cold.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: skyotter: No, not Black Leaf!  No, no!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8qc9JiIiOSQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

WTF did I just watch?


It's a back-door parody of a once-notorious Chick tract of the same name that targeted fantasy role-playing games, especially D&D. Like all Chick-tract stories, it's so absurd that it readily parodies itself, so it was not necessary to change anything. The dramatized version is very faithful to the original. This was made by D&D fans, and first shown at GenCon, arguably the world's largest RPG convention. They did get permission from Chick, but Chick was unaware of what they really thought of the work, and because the work is so faithful, they can't complain about it. (And for legal reasons, it wouldn't matter if they did.)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: skyotter: No, not Black Leaf!  No, no!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8qc9JiIiOSQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

WTF did I just watch?


A video recreation of this: https://www.chick.com/products/tract?stk=0046&gclid=Cj0KCQiA9OiPBhCOARIsAI0y71A_y3_BddC_BzWNCliSIoSrb-JIFllDCreqYEb1Bh891-8HTQjWgicaAu5KEALw_wcB
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: I got the Harry Potter books for my daughter for Christmas...bought them from Amazon and they were listed under Christian children's books.


I said this in another thread: Our lead pastor's wife leads book discussion groups that have included the Harry Potter series and LoTR. I never really got into either of those, but not over religious objection.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do these morons know enough history to even understand WHY book burnings were done in the Middle Ages and why doing it now is merely symbolic at best? No? Well, carry on then.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, good old Book Burning - how about we start with the Book of Moroni and the Bible, I'm sure that the Pastor would be howling and wanting to pass laws against this!  Book burning is as Un-American as it gets!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Normal_View: Someone Else's Alt: skyotter: No, not Black Leaf!  No, no!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8qc9JiIiOSQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

WTF did I just watch?

It's a back-door parody of a once-notorious Chick tract of the same name that targeted fantasy role-playing games, especially D&D. Like all Chick-tract stories, it's so absurd that it readily parodies itself, so it was not necessary to change anything. The dramatized version is very faithful to the original. This was made by D&D fans, and first shown at GenCon, arguably the world's largest RPG convention. They did get permission from Chick, but Chick was unaware of what they really thought of the work, and because the work is so faithful, they can't complain about it. (And for legal reasons, it wouldn't matter if they did.)


DarkSoulNoHope: Someone Else's Alt: skyotter: No, not Black Leaf!  No, no!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8qc9JiIiOSQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

WTF did I just watch?

A video recreation of this: https://www.chick.com/products/tract?stk=0046&gclid=Cj0KCQiA9OiPBhCOARIsAI0y71A_y3_BddC_BzWNCliSIoSrb-JIFllDCreqYEb1Bh891-8HTQjWgicaAu5KEALw_wcB


Ok, thanks for the explanation. Makes more sense to me in that context.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Ah, good old Book Burning - how about we start with the Book of Moroni and the Bible, I'm sure that the Pastor would be howling and wanting to pass laws against this!  Book burning is as Un-American as it gets!


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well at least other Christians are pointing out the stupidity of this instead of the usual atheist blog we normally get linked to for stories like this.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why couldn't he have just offered koolaid instead.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few points here.

One: JK Rowling is probably on this idiot's side.
Two: That famous photo of Nazi book burning? It was research materials from the a Sex Research Institute that was working on normalizing LGBT people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see how Hannity, Carlson, Ingraham, and Gutfeld react to this pernicious display of oversensitive snowflake cancel culture censorship.

🦗🦗🦗
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You notice that he didn't mention copies of the Koran or Book of Mormon..Doing that might
cause actual blowback..Doing regular books and stuff, is no big deal, and won't cause you to potentially
get your ass kicked.. As part of the act, he won't go TOO far, but just enough to keep that
tasty tasty grift money coming in..

I'd like to ask him, why he didn't mention those, just to see what kind of response he'd come back with..
Maybe I'll drop him a line via e-mail to see..Just for grins...


/ If i get a response I'll post it..
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does he have any problem with all the occult imagery on the dollars her receives from his rubes?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok Twilight I can understand but let no reader of Qanon denounce even the most debased fan fiction.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The term "pastor" is way too common how it's used on Fark.  There are no shepherding skills.  When talking about people banned from Twitter change it to "failed pseudo-religious influencer."
 
