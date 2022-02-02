 Skip to content
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had many many requests for the ability to edit/delete comments over the years.  The main reason we, and Twitter incidentally, haven't added this functionality is the abuse potential.  For example, if someone responds to a post, then the original person edits it to say the opposite of the original message, that's not a good thing.  Post deletion runs into the same problem - it can potentially screw up a conversation thread if it's impossible to read the earlier comments.

Recently Twitter came up with an interesting solution for editing tweets, one that doesn't quite work for Fark but I find it compelling.  If you sign up for Twitter Blue, they give you the ability to edit your tweets in a certain timeframe.  They delay publication for a few seconds then post it if you don't change anything.

We could do something similar here, but one open question is would a time-delay cause problems during live events?  We think it might.  An additional problem might be time-pressure, in that if we put up a countdown timer or something that might cause unneccesary anxiety for certain folks.

We figure linking to the original comment is a very good idea to prevent pranking folks with changed text.  Another idea is that we could allow text changing within a certain timeframe, then if more time was needed we'd append the changes as a new comment instead.

So at any rate we haven't quite gotten this nailed down but I'm wondering what you think - in particular if you've seen other sites that handle this issue better and if so how, or what you would change to make the process perfect.  Let me know :)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Show when a post has been edited.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, just for your own posts? That doesn't sound like much fun.
 
neongoats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any edits should quite the original above it the way quoting another user does. That way you can fix your mistake, but everyone still gets to see your ass.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eh, for what it's worth, I love seeing typos and people back pedaling desperately. Even me. I mean think about it, we would never have had a rotsky, or vodak, if people could edit.

But if you're going to have that as a feature, I'd put in my two cents for linking to the original post.
 
alizeran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RIP future pickle incidents.
 
WyDave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Allow edits, but give the option to show the ducking original post.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I want to see deleted posts? If there's some way I could see the posts that mods deleted that disappeared beneath the substrate? Just because it would be interesting, of course. I can take it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe a 10 second delay with a preview type window? More about typos and wrong words versus unpissing-off others.

IDK...
 
WyDave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WyDave: Allow edits, but give the option to show the ducking original post.


Farking autocorrect.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Learning to live with your mistakes is part of life.  There, lives caution.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leave it alone. All of the whining is music to my ears. Some of the most legendary inside jokes on TFD are from types not caught before posting.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few seconds delay to let the oops! light come on, unless replied to, would certainly help me.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like the idea of having comments editable within a certain time frame so we can fix typos.  This is especially useful for me because so most of my Farking on mobile.

Can it be turned on per-thread? That way with live events we can still have the comment flow as-is?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: With all this Prince Andrew news, I need to get this out there. I was on Epstein's Island. But I was only there for the snorkeling.


I mean, I'm not sure if that is related to this conversation, but it is always good to come clean.

On topic, I did like what was mentioned above about a note that the post was edited, that would help.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Drew: Another idea is that we could allow text changing within a certain timeframe, then if more time was needed we'd append the changes as a new comment instead.


I could see that.  Maybe have a text or image that signifies that the post was edited, like the swear jar,

But also, the rules would need to be updated so that people don't get timeouts for editing quotes.  I could easily see it being weaponized, Person A saying something, then People B and C and D quote it, then Person A edits the original one, and then People B and C and D get a timeout for "trolling" because the quoted text does not match up with the text that everybody sees.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You could make comments that have been quoted un-editable.
 
germ78
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When the countdown clock is running, the Sonic drowning music should play.
Sonic 1 Music: Drowning
Youtube 9Yw5jkAHgME
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In a forum like Fark user deletion functionality would be a nightmare, just no. The editing on the other hand just deal with it like any other forum. Allow editing and then indicate in small font that the message has been edited and when the edit happened. Anyone that quotes the text keeps the text at the time of quotation
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most of the time when I find a mistake it's within a few moments of the page reloading so it generally wouldn't have to be a long span for someone to call back a post to edit it.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Preview is your friend
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Make it possible to edit for oh, say, 5 minutes after you post. Lock the post after 5 minutes. That way easy stupid errors can be corrected for a time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who wants to be the low-ping bastard with editing rights? Speed is what matters. I have to beat Ceeps to the PUNch.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I like the idea of having comments editable within a certain time frame so we can fix typos.  This is especially useful for me because so most of my Farking on mobile.

Can it be turned on per-thread? That way with live events we can still have the comment flow as-is?


They are editable, right up 'till you hit add comment, if that's not enough use preview
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Destructor: Is it wrong that I want to see deleted posts? If there's some way I could see the posts that mods deleted that disappeared beneath the substrate? Just because it would be interesting, of course. I can take it.


Personally, I'd rather that mods just edit out the problematic quote in the quoting posts, instead of deleting every post that ever quotes the original deleted one.

Drew, this could be a headache for your tech people, but what if the quotes are not raw text, but a javascripted sort of text pulled from the original quoted post?  That way, people won't have to worry about retroactive post editing, and deletions will just remove the offensive content and not everybody who responds to the offensive content.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Many of the opportunities for humor go away if you allow editing.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm still shook up from having to adjust to NuFark.
I guess I'll get over it. it I
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Typos (and the assholes grammer notsees  correcting them) are part of what makes Fark Great.

However, the "abuse" factor with editing posts seems to have great potential to stir the shiat pot quite a bit.  Forget the timer thing, just update the post whenever we'd like. I like it.  Do it! Do it!
 
exqqqme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ALL CAPS ALL THE TIME
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe if you edit it, it changes the text into unreadable gibberish, like a bold cursive that is smaller than the surrounding text or something else that hurt eyes?
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll stand by everything I say, even fat finger typos.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think the timeframe is fine along with showing the changes.

Harder: Allow small changes but prevent people from wholesale changing their comment.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Show an edit has happened.

Don't show the post live for anyone other than the poster and admins during the edit window.  While this effectively is the same as using preview, nobody actually uses preview.  So post it in the actual thread, but invisible except to the original person and admins.

Because its not actually showing to anyone else during that window, it won't even hurt to let people set the interval themselves, per user. 0 (basically an opt out), 2 minutes, and 5 minutes might be enough choices.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If people need a little time between typing out a thought and posting it, add a few unskippable steps.

1. Enter your Username and password
2. Hit a "Confirm" button
3. Hit a "Are you Sure?" button
4. Enter a captcha
5. Enter a code sent to your phone via text

Walla. Post confirmed.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

exqqqme: ALL CAPS ALL THE TIME


CRUISE CONTROL FOR COOL

/ old meme is old
/ so am I
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like it without deleting and editing.  I've said things I wish I hadn't.  Or at least that I hadn't said in a combative way.  Take your lumps and move on.  Apologizing is good for the soul.

And typos won't hurt anyone.    As long as you don't have a fish dinner and eat crap instead of carp.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, shiat, I got that backwards.

MODS - PLEASE DELETE PRIOR COMMENT SO I CAN REPOST. THANKS!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Leave it alone. All of the whining is music to my ears. Some of the most legendary inside jokes on TFD are from types not caught before posting.


This.

The spontaneity and typos are part of Fark culture.

F*ck with it at your peril.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A few seconds to correct? My brain doesn't work that fast in the morning or much of the rest of the day.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know...the one thing this place doesn't have that every other platform does?

Polls.

Now if you had just posted a poll you'd have a visual of what people want instead of wading through 198 sarcastic posts.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I, for one, can't WAIT to post "Cats are awesome!" in a Caturday thread, then, after it gets a gagillion smarties, change it to "Hitler was right!"

/you know cat people believe that anyway
//dog person
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only thing I would be on board with is an automatic preview, a la DK.

/with an opt out in preferences maybe?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't add editing. And delete preview.

/for the lulz
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You already have the "preview" feature. Stop making it optional.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drew,

Do people state WHY they want to edit/delete posts, or are they just embarrassed they did something dumb for the world to see?

My lean toward "Let them hang out their skidded skivvies" crowd so we can all laugh.
 
sweater_pups
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
maybe install a breathalyzer keyboard add-on first.
That would be a quick clean up for a lot of the gibberish.
 
nartreb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think quoting the full original post is a good idea, because that will turn a monir minor mistake into a double-length interruption (and would it be recursive?  If you edit an edit, do you show both the original and the first edit?).  
But I think it's common courtesy to automatically add a notice that a post has been edited, with an automatic timestamp.  It would be a cool feature, and a particularly useful one for fark, if that notice included a link to the comment before it was edited.  (Which could in turn link to previous edits, and/or directly to the original version).
The "show me the previous/original comment" feature would help address the trolling problem, where something provocative is later edited to seem innocuous, or deleted, after stirring up a response.

You probably want a time limit on edits -- after a while, the conversation has moved on -- and a limit on number of edits.

I'm of two minds about deleting - specifically, whether deletes should link to the deleted post.  On the one hand, I'm sure that troll-then-delete will happen.  On the other, it's nice when trolls delete themselves without mod intervention.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I like it without deleting and editing.


This. If you can't hack the high wire without a net, go to reddit cupcake
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: You know...the one thing this place doesn't have that every other platform does?

Polls.

Now if you had just posted a poll you'd have a visual of what people want instead of wading through 198 sarcastic posts.


Somehow we will end up with Fark being renamed to Farky McFarkFace if Drew did that..
 
