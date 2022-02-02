 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Sheriff says he won't quit over minor nonsense like drunk driving, plans to remain in office for another year so taxpayers can replace the patrol car he wrecked   (mprnews.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Minnesota, Police, United States, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, Ethanol, Alcohol law, Blood alcohol content, Sheriff  
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this, he got rid of Stanek I hope he gets help with his addiction
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show how good modern vehicle safety systems work.  Rolled a vehicle going a buck and a quarter and survived.

I'm betting that unlike most cops he was wearing his seat belt.
 
metaskie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being an elected official is plot armor that would make Batman tell ya to tone it down.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Just goes to show how good modern vehicle safety systems work.  Rolled a vehicle going a buck and a quarter and survived.

I'm betting that unlike most cops he was wearing his seat belt.


It looks like he can deploy his own personal airbags:

img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Begoggle:

That dude needs health insurance.

Seriously, obese cops due to inherented issues should not exist. Their health plan should cover it.

They are a danger to themselves, the public and their fellow boys who rock in the blue gang that carries sheilds in their pockets.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: I'm ok with this, he got rid of Stanek I hope he gets help with his addiction


Fark that addiction crap. He's a sloppo drunk who cares about nobody but himself. I hope he drinks himself to death.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Seriously, obese cops due to inherented issues should not exist. Their health plan should cover it.


buh.  Being morbidly obese is about the least rage-inducing thing cops do these days.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He looks like an a**hole.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: DrunkenIrishOD: I'm ok with this, he got rid of Stanek I hope he gets help with his addiction

Fark that addiction crap. He's a sloppo drunk who cares about nobody but himself. I hope he drinks himself to death.


Asides from not stepping down immediately after calls from the governor, there's not something like a district attorney for the county or the state AG who wouldn't bring charges after the staties finalized their report?
I mean yeah someone is going to point out, well he's a cop, but with everyone calling for transparency with police and they need to be held to same standards as the rest of us, that would be a great step and make an example of him.
 
Old MonkeyShine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He actually seems like a decent guy that made a big mistake.  He should probably resign, but he's way better then Stanek
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder who proofread that article. 
It looks like it was translated from another language to English by a bot.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I refuse to be pushed out of my role as sheriff by political figures with alternative motives which would likely come at the cost of safety and security to the residents of Hennepin County," he said

Oh that's rich.
Also, "Hutchinson, 41, took office in 2019 . . ." 41?!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

muphasta: I wonder who proofread that article. 
It looks like it was translated from another language to English by a bot.


A lot of millennials are now journalists.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those who enforce the law need to be the ones first in line to obey it, otherwise they're useless to society. And being convicted for any crime other than a misdemeanour should permanently disqualify you from working in law enforcement in any capacity.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's a typo or correct quote when he says, "I have made the difficult decision to not see re-election."

Does he intend to drink himself blind?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: "I refuse to be pushed out of my role as sheriff by political figures with alternative motives which would likely come at the cost of safety and security to the residents of Hennepin County," he said

Oh that's rich.
Also, "Hutchinson, 41, took office in 2019 . . ." 41?!


This is the guy in charge of the department, not someone patrolling the streets. Over here in Los Angeles County, we've got a 59 year old sheriff (who inspires rather than participates in heavy drinking).
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's going on in this picture?  He really left his shirt right there?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And that's not even the farkiest part of TFA at all.  Nice, Minnesota.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Those who enforce the law need to be the ones first in line to obey it, otherwise they're useless to society. And being convicted for any crime other than a misdemeanour should permanently disqualify you from working in law enforcement in any capacity.


iIt's not only the offense - instead of just copping to it, he made up some bullshiat story about not being the driver, catching a cab from the scene - then preceded to fall down on the side of the road. It was just embarrassing, he should have resigned day one, and I can't believe there are people here making excuses for him and saying "well, at least he's not Stanek"
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: He looks like an a**hole.


You may find this hard to believe (no, you won't. We're talking about sheriffs here), but this guy is an improvement over the Nazi that formerly had the job, and has now entered the Republican primary race for Governor:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


The previous sheriff had to go, and so does this one. Drunk, driving a buck twenty five, in the company car, and totals the vehicle. Should resign out of shame and get into a treatment program. He has a serious problem with alcohol and life decisions. I don't care what his political bent is, he has to go.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dumb fark should be put through what all drunk drivers get put through...

Oh and the moron should be removed from being a sheriff immediately.
 
muphasta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Dumb fark should be put through what all drunk drivers get put through...

Oh and the moron should be removed from being a sheriff immediately.


It seems like a conflict of interest. How can he have his deputies arrest drunk drivers, if he is above being arrested?
 
