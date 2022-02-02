 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sportscasting)   Dale Earnhardt's Busch Clash victory record may stand forever. Just like this complete Dale Earnhardt trifecta   (sportscasting.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Dale Earnhardt, Busch Light Clash, Dale Earnhardt's domination, Daytona 500, Sprint Cup Series, moving target, start of the Cup Series schedule, NASCAR record book  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 02 Feb 2022 at 3:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yellowjester
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Left Turn, Clyde!
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dale Earnhardt died doing what he loved: putting someone into the wall.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
3x8=24
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can still purchase tickets for this Sunday's race at the Coliseum's teeny-tiny track:
ticketmaster link

https://www.ticketmaster.com/nascar-clash-at-the-coliseum-los-angeles-california-02-06-2022/event/0A005B24A3951854
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Dale Earnhardt trifecta is now complete!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least all those cars running race gas for 175 miles each won't have much effect on the LA air quality.

Good thing everyone in LA exist on organic farm to table healthy expensive non-gmo all natural frozen dinners, well those that can afford it anyways.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
trifecta!!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.