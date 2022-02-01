 Skip to content
 
(Jerusalem Post)   Former UCLA lecturer arrested. Wrote 800 page manifesto, wanted to kill whites and Jews. At least he is committed, to what I don't know   (jpost.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I keed of course
//Probably not the best Philosophy major role model
///Slashies
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So how are his stats on Rate My Professor?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To a mental health facility, if we still did that here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

"I'm gonna get me a shotgun and kill all the whiteys I see..."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [64.media.tumblr.com image 720x480]
"I'm gonna get me a shotgun and kill all the whiteys I see..."


When I kill all the whiteys I see, they whitey he won't bother meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, Whoopi!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The college down the road just had a real shooting and two cops died.

won't read about it on FARK.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think we all have a pretty good idea what he's committed to.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's why you gotta get tenure before you go crazy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh thank god, I was worried he left out the women, too.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Philosophy Lecturer.

Has he recently gone crazy or was his crazy slowly amping up over time and he was ignored by everyone afraid they'd be called racist?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, you want to kill all the jews so you gotta whack whities because some jews blend right in with whitie.

Never seen any black jews.  So there's the jenius.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PirateKing: That's why you gotta get tenure before you go crazy.


Wouldn't have helped.  A felony is more than enough to revoke tenure.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: The college down the road just had a real shooting and two cops died.

won't read about it on FARK.


Even fark won't greenlight such a minor and commonplace story as a school shooting.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I think we all have a pretty good idea what he's committed to.


Claiming the throne of Wakanda?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This story will get swept under the rug faster than the guy who drove his car through a parade in Wisconsin and the fatal attacks on Asians that happen once a week now.

Not that there is a narrative to protect or anything.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, you want to kill all the jews so you gotta whack whities because some jews blend right in with whitie.

Never seen any black jews.  So there's the jenius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, you want to kill all the jews so you gotta whack whities because some jews blend right in with whitie.

Never seen any black jews.  So there's the jenius.


Sammy Davis Jr.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Harry Freakstorm: Well, you want to kill all the jews so you gotta whack whities because some jews blend right in with whitie.

Never seen any black jews.  So there's the jenius.

Sammy Davis Jr.


What's the Yiddish word for jinx?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Damn, Whoopi!


There it is!
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If he's hatin' on both whites and Jews, i'm guessing this is some Nation of Islam type right?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
800 pages?

Definitely warrants an 'A'
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Philosophy Lecturer.

Has he recently gone crazy or was his crazy slowly amping up over time and he was ignored by everyone afraid they'd be called racist?


Apparently they've known he was nuts for a while. I heard them say on TV that the LAPD had a little mental health chat with him last fall. So the university had to know something bad was up, and a quick look at his social media profile would have confirmed it.
It's like we still aren't taking this shiat seriously, almost, you know?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's be real, it wouldn't have gotten as much concern with just the anti-White sentiment.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like the GOP front runner for 2024.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: This story will get swept under the rug faster than the guy who drove his car through a parade in Wisconsin and the fatal attacks on Asians that happen once a week now.

Not that there is a narrative to protect or anything.


Deeeerrrpppp.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
lol, why was he in Boulder? Getting ready to get hired by the University of Colorado?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Interesting...

I notice they don't come out and tell you this guy is black. Swap the races, and the headline, or the very beginning of TFA would make sure to point out the race involved.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
soon to be a republican political candidate
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Never seen any black jews.


Lenny Kravitz.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rfenster: 800 pages?

Definitely warrants an 'A'


The problem is it was only three paragraphs.

/and all caps.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, you want to kill all the jews so you gotta whack whities because some jews blend right in with whitie.

Never seen any black jews.  So there's the jenius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cocozilla: soon to be a republican political candidate


Is your life complete now?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: lol, why was he in Boulder? Getting ready to get hired by the University of Colorado?


Right across Broadway from the Admin building. And yikes, Boulder PD didn't fark around with apprehending him:


The Boulder regional SWAT was activated just before 8 a.m. and immediately set up a perimeter around Harris' location. Officers began evacuating nearby University Hill Elementary School, residents and businesses. Police also coordinated with CU Boulder to evacuate some students.

In Boulder, a shelter-in-place order was put in effect in a small area of Boulder near University Hill about 8 a.m. Tuesday due to that police operation.

The students from the elementary school were taken in school buses to the Boulder Valley Education Center where parents were instructed to pick up the children.

Sometime later, police announced that they were evacuating "buildings immediately adjacent to 955 Broadway/Uni Hill Elementary area." That included fraternity and sorority buildings.

Harris was arrested just after 11 a.m. and a shelter-in-place order was remaining in effect while investigators searched the apartment Harris had been living in.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: The college down the road just had a real shooting and two cops died.

won't read about it on FARK.


Was it in the USA?  Well a shooting certainly isn't news in the USA, but that doesn't necessarily make it fark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: big pig peaches: Philosophy Lecturer.

Has he recently gone crazy or was his crazy slowly amping up over time and he was ignored by everyone afraid they'd be called racist?

Apparently they've known he was nuts for a while. I heard them say on TV that the LAPD had a little mental health chat with him last fall. So the university had to know something bad was up, and a quick look at his social media profile would have confirmed it.
It's like we still aren't taking this shiat seriously, almost, you know?


He was arrested before killing anybody. I can live with that level of seriousness.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: big pig peaches: Philosophy Lecturer.

Has he recently gone crazy or was his crazy slowly amping up over time and he was ignored by everyone afraid they'd be called racist?

Apparently they've known he was nuts for a while. I heard them say on TV that the LAPD had a little mental health chat with him last fall. So the university had to know something bad was up, and a quick look at his social media profile would have confirmed it.
It's like we still aren't taking this shiat seriously, almost, you know?


Just read some interviews w/ his neighbors in CO. They're pissed too.
 
RocketRod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"At least he is committed, to what I don't know!"
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThieveryCorp: Let's be real, it wouldn't have gotten as much concern with just the anti-White sentiment.


I know, it's horrible. When, oh when, will the poor, unfortunate white man catch a break?
Five hundred years of racism, America, and still the white man's oppression continues!!
It's been a long time coming, but a change has to come.
 
