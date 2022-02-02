 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   EU says it will become "climate neutral" by 2050 through re-labeling of nuclear and gas power as "sustainable". In related news, Subby plans to "lose" weight this year by referring to beer as "magic health juice"   (bbc.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nuclear and natural gas energy plants could be counted as "green energy" under controversial EU plans just unveiled.

JFC. 2030 isn't even a consideration, apparently.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just define 'weight' as 'hair' and you're all set subby!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchup is a vegetable.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing un-green about nuclear is waste, and the amount of waste is a vanishingly small footprint.  France recycles theirs.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.


But it's not green anymore.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer is just fermented barley tea.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breeder reactors are sustainable in a sense.

They just also help you make stuff that goes boom.

/ Maybe not much if you use thorium instead of uranium
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes a Union turn neutral?  Lust for gold? Power?  Or were you just formed with a heart full of neutrality.
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear power poses plenty of environmental issues, but for the purposes of reducing carbon emissions, its a perfectly acceptable solution.  Certainly a vast improvement of "green" gas or delaying phasing out coal power.

The real problem is that it takes a long time to build new plants (particularly if talking about some of the newer design ideas), but at a bare minimum, we should not phase out existing plants early in favor of buying and burning more gas from expansionist totalitarian regimes, like Germany did.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: The only thing un-green about nuclear is waste, and the amount of waste is a vanishingly small footprint.  France recycles theirs.


This. I really hate the fact that nuclear is getting lumped in with gas. Europe needs to get off gas yesterday for both environmental and geopolitical reasons. But nuclear is the solution, not the problem. Heck, just mandate Thorium reactors.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.

But it's not green anymore.


Wait longer. Put it out in the sun.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey lets get coal back into this too, what if we painted it green or something?

Or run it through the washer twice so it'd be super clean coal.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/sparkle sparkle
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sláinte, prosit, tjorts, na zdravi, budzma, tchin tchin, ganbei, Į sveikatą. saude, salud, and Iechyd da, subby.

You also sound fat.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: Nuclear power poses plenty of environmental issues, but for the purposes of reducing carbon emissions, its a perfectly acceptable solution.  Certainly a vast improvement of "green" gas or delaying phasing out coal power.

The real problem is that it takes a long time to build new plants (particularly if talking about some of the newer design ideas), but at a bare minimum, we should not phase out existing plants early in favor of buying and burning more gas from expansionist totalitarian regimes, like Germany did.


Man, I lived in Kraut land during that whole period and they are so brainwashed anti nuclear it ain't even funney.

"Lets shut down our nuclear power and import nuclear power from france and augment that with some putin gas"
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby- in my house, we've creatively rebranded leftover brownies as "breakfast bars". Really wipes away the guilt when you finish the half pan with your coffee.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: Nuclear power poses plenty of environmental issues, but for the purposes of reducing carbon emissions, its a perfectly acceptable solution.  Certainly a vast improvement of "green" gas or delaying phasing out coal power.

The real problem is that it takes a long time to build new plants (particularly if talking about some of the newer design ideas), but at a bare minimum, we should not phase out existing plants early in favor of buying and burning more gas from expansionist totalitarian regimes, like Germany did.


Yeah, all the crazies on fark clamoring for nuclear don't understand just how long it takes for a nuclear plant to go online.

The problem is it's pretty much impossible to 'scale down' fission plants.  You just can't.  So it takes a LOOOOONG time and LOOOOOOTS of money to build one.  Like a decade at a minimum.  And tens of billions of dollars.

Solar, you can start with as little as a single panel and grow it as big as you want.

/Not to mention, there's so many things you have to do to protect it from criminals, foreign attacks, and prevent it from melting down.  That adds more time.  And then you have oodles of waste we refuse to figure out how to solve.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of environmentalists are pro nuke.

Wind and solar don't produce the baseline 24/7 power required by life as we know it. That's why we have still get the majority of our electricity from burning coal & gas.

Nuclear is the only viable replacement I see.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.

But it's not green anymore.


It's sustainable, though.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Breeder reactors are sustainable in a sense.

They just also help you make stuff that goes boom.

/ Maybe not much if you use thorium instead of uranium


Thorium needs the boom stuff to work.  Suspect you can have both, with the breeders generating the plutonium and the thorium reactors burning it up.

/probably won't also work, I suspect you get the NASA/RTG stuff and need the DoD/BOOM! stuff from an electrical generating breeder reactor.
//the major "ungreen" bit about a reactor is what it does to the green in your bank account to construct one of those big boys.  Wind, solar, and even batteries are kicking its ass.
///not necessarily applicable for construction methods outside the US

Subtonic: cyberspacedout: Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.

But it's not green anymore.

Wait longer. Put it out in the sun.


Or wait less, make it while the tomatoes are green (and leave out the food coloring).
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: A lot of environmentalists are pro nuke.

Wind and solar don't produce the baseline 24/7 power required by life as we know it. That's why we have still get the majority of our electricity from burning coal & gas.

Nuclear is the only viable replacement I see.


The only real problem with nukes is that disposal isn't baked into the cost of use. As a result, disposal looks sketchy like it's going to interact with water tables, nevermind that this shiat was thousand of miles buried in the earth and can be safely returned to such a depth.

The deepest man-made hole in the earth is 7.6 miles. Don't tell me shiat about surface level water tables.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.

But it's not green anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: A lot of environmentalists are pro nuke.

Wind and solar don't produce the baseline 24/7 power required by life as we know it. That's why we have still get the majority of our electricity from burning coal & gas.

Nuclear is the only viable replacement I see.


Large solar farms where sun is plentiful and more wind turbines in windy areas as well as a nation wide grid which we have but may need tweeking.  Store the extra solar and wind power pumping water up hill to store the power and let it down to get it back in a closed loop system.   You lose about 20% which is not bad and have all the power you need.  Micro systems can be set up in every city to handle extra power needs.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: cyberspacedout: Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.

But it's not green anymore.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Oh good, I was hoping someone would get my reference.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: A lot of environmentalists are pro nuke.

Wind and solar don't produce the baseline 24/7 power required by life as we know it. That's why we have still get the majority of our electricity from burning coal & gas.

Nuclear is the only viable replacement I see.


The common rebuttal to that is the rollout of city-scale batteries, which, while increasingly technologically possible to create, and not without their own unique benefits (like load shifting), come with staggering environmental waste issues of their own.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: cyberspacedout: Subtonic: Ketchup is a vegetable.

But it's not green anymore.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Checkmate, liberals.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: A lot of environmentalists are pro nuke.

Wind and solar don't produce the baseline 24/7 power required by life as we know it. That's why we have still get the majority of our electricity from burning coal & gas.

Nuclear is the only viable replacement I see.


https://arstechnica.com/science/2014/06/analysis-suggests-that-solar-thermal-can-provide-baseline-power/
https://www.vox.com/2015/6/9/8748081/us-100-percent-renewable-energy

TL;DR, if you have a connected grid across multiple regions and proper energy storage, baseline power for the entire network is possible with solar/wind/geothermal alone.

If done right, nuclear wouldn't even be required.  However, since we can't seem to do anything right, nuclear probably shouldn't be discarded anyway.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: houginator: Nuclear power poses plenty of environmental issues, but for the purposes of reducing carbon emissions, its a perfectly acceptable solution.  Certainly a vast improvement of "green" gas or delaying phasing out coal power.

The real problem is that it takes a long time to build new plants (particularly if talking about some of the newer design ideas), but at a bare minimum, we should not phase out existing plants early in favor of buying and burning more gas from expansionist totalitarian regimes, like Germany did.

Man, I lived in Kraut land during that whole period and they are so brainwashed anti nuclear it ain't even funney.

"Lets shut down our nuclear power and import nuclear power from france and augment that with some putin gas"


Yes I think recent events have revealed some problems in the German group mindset.
A certain tendency to think in absolutes, a certain indifference to the fate of people living East of them...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grinding_journalist: Bravo, subby- in my house, we've creatively rebranded leftover brownies as "breakfast bars". Really wipes away the guilt when you finish the half pan with your coffee.


Same here, but I also stopped calling Irish coffee that because it's insulting to the Irish.  Now I just call it coffee.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nuclear power may be considered "green", but we have to admit that if nuclear power is our best solution, we're not trying hard enough.  It is safer than it used to be, but one meltdown causes deaths and damage to the surrounding environment.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to lose weight.  Today, I'm 285, tomorrow, I'm going to be 131.5.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jake3988: The problem is it's pretty much impossible to 'scale down' fission plants.  You just can't.


I think both Westinghouse and Rolls-Royce have Small Modular Reactor programs.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
30 years from now, after I've made my money and retire, I pledge to have my predecessor do something about it!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
no it's not subby, it's like redefining 20kg overweight as 'in good shape'.

much disappoint; so unimpression
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: jake3988: The problem is it's pretty much impossible to 'scale down' fission plants.  You just can't.

I think both Westinghouse and Rolls-Royce have Small Modular Reactor programs.


Also see "Project Dilithium"  The military's idea for portable nuclear reactors.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bill Gates funded company Terrapower is building a 4 billion dollar nuclear salt reactor in Wy. The cost is being split 2 billion from the gates foundation and 2 billion from the Federal government. Much more expensive to build than the water cooled reactors but the hydrogen gas boomy boom problem is removed along with other potentially life ending, poisoned the environment forever issues that came built in to the old busted style of nuke reactors. Soon America will begin exporting the technology everywhere. USA, USA. Now if we could only get fission energy stabilized. We'll be out of natural gas by 2100 so label it anyway you want, excluding unproven reserves.  Oil should run out about the same time. Next gazillion dollar idea. Come up with a food and beverage storage container to take the place of plastic without raising the cost of transportation, like glass does, and is actually recyclable like glass is. Additionally it must be biodegradable within a decade or less and will not release anything into the air or food it contains. Must withstand heat, cold and be able to contain liquids without degrading for a period of no less than 5 years. GO.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: The only real problem with nukes is that disposal isn't baked into the cost of use.


But it was. Disposal in the USA was made to be the problem of the US government, and as part of that an amount of money from watt of power generated was paid into a fund that was supposed to pay for disposal.
 
on the road
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's make everything solar and wind.

lol
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nuclear is incredibly sustainable, to the point where sometimes you can't even stop it from sustaining itself.

/and worlds better then coal
 
MetaDeth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Bill Gates funded company Terrapower is building a 4 billion dollar nuclear salt reactor in Wy. The cost is being split 2 billion from the gates foundation and 2 billion from the Federal government. Much more expensive to build than the water cooled reactors but the hydrogen gas boomy boom problem is removed along with other potentially life ending, poisoned the environment forever issues that came built in to the old busted style of nuke reactors. Soon America will begin exporting the technology everywhere. USA, USA. Now if we could only get fission energy stabilized. We'll be out of natural gas by 2100 so label it anyway you want, excluding unproven reserves.  Oil should run out about the same time. Next gazillion dollar idea. Come up with a food and beverage storage container to take the place of plastic without raising the cost of transportation, like glass does, and is actually recyclable like glass is. Additionally it must be biodegradable within a decade or less and will not release anything into the air or food it contains. Must withstand heat, cold and be able to contain liquids without degrading for a period of no less than 5 years. GO.


Aluminum cans have been around for a long time
 
The Fireman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nuclear energy, supported by renewable energy sources is the way forward.  I don't think there is anything else that will do it unless these fusion reactors go online eventually.

I hear that is about 10-20 years away...
 
Nanoda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's sad that Greenpeace conflates nuclear weapons with nuclear power.  Nuclear power is orders of magnitude cleaner than the coal it should be replacing everywhere right now.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wage0048: I'm going to lose weight.  Today, I'm 285, tomorrow, I'm going to be 131.5.


Using the metric system to cheat doesn't work. Centimeters instead of inches did not get me an NBA contract.
 
houginator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Fireman: Nuclear energy, supported by renewable energy sources is the way forward.  I don't think there is anything else that will do it unless these fusion reactors go online eventually.

I hear that is about 10-20 years away...


Actually, ITER is only like 3 years.

Nuclear Fusion Is Closing in on Viability | Time

Commercial is another matter entirely.
 
oldfool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I for one am an optimist I'm hoping that one of the Covid variants will turn fatal and wipe out half of humanity or 3/4ths that way we will all be carbon neutral. Try to stay positive everyone, you know for the children.
 
